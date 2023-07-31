horoscope for today, august 1, 2023

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for August 1, 2023 is here with an astrology forecast while the Sun is in Leo and the Super Full Moon in Aquarius.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

On this cosmic day, Aries, the super moon in Aquarius spotlights your sense of adventure. Your fearless spirit will lead you to take a leap and explore new territories. The universe predicts exciting opportunities for travel or learning experiences that will expand your horizons. Consider planning a spontaneous day trip or signing up for a class that piques your interest. Trust that your courageous approach will lead you to an exhilarating journey filled with new discoveries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, during this super moon, your focus is on relationships. The celestial energies forecast deep emotional connections and harmonious interactions. You may encounter a significant moment with a loved one, fostering a deeper bond. Express your feelings openly and honestly. A heartfelt conversation or a thoughtful gesture will strengthen your connection. Trust in the power of vulnerability and spend quality time with those who mean the most to you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the super moon in Aquarius ignites your creativity. Your imaginative mind is buzzing with brilliant ideas and innovative concepts. The universe predicts that your creative flair will lead you to stand out in a professional or artistic endeavor. share your ideas with others or work on a passion project. Your unique perspective will captivate your audience and open new doors. Trust in your creative instincts and let your curiosity guide you toward a day of inspired self-expression.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The super moon in Aquarius stirs your inner strength, Cancer. It's time to assert your boundaries confidently and take care of your emotional well-being. The universe predicts a transformative moment when you break free from a draining situation. Prioritize yourself and say no to what no longer serves you. Engage in self-care activities that nourish your soul, such as meditation or spending time in nature. Trust that honoring your needs will lead to emotional renewal and empowerment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this super moon brings a burst of energy to your self-expression. The universe predicts a moment in the spotlight, where your charisma and confidence will shine brightly. Showcase your talents or leadership skills in a group setting. Your captivating presence will inspire and uplift those around you. Trust in your abilities and consider joining an event or activity where your magnetic personality can take center stage.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

During this super moon, Virgo, your focus turns inward to your emotions and aspirations. The universe predicts a day of self-discovery and introspection. Explore your dreams and desires, even if they seem unconventional. Trust in your intuition to provide valuable insights and guidance. Engage in journaling or artistic pursuits that allow you to express your inner thoughts. This reflective journey will bring clarity and a deeper understanding of your true self.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the super moon in Aquarius brings harmony to your relationships. The universe predicts a day of positive interactions and strengthened connections. Your diplomatic skills will be in high demand. Trust in your ability to create a harmonious atmosphere among friends or colleagues. Plan a social gathering or offer a listening ear to someone in need. Your compassionate nature will foster a sense of togetherness and understanding.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, during this super moon, your intuition is heightened, and you're attuned to your subconscious desires. The universe predicts a transformative experience that will lead to emotional healing. Let go of old emotional baggage and get a fresh start. Trust in the process of releasing what no longer serves you, as it will lead to profound personal growth. Spend time in meditation or engage in introspective activities that aid in your emotional release.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the super moon in Aquarius is shining its light on your friendships and social connections. The universe predicts a day of joyous gatherings and memorable experiences with friends. You are the life of the party and the glue that binds your social circle. Trust in your ability to spread positivity and laughter wherever you go. Plan a fun outing or a gathering to celebrate the camaraderie among your friends.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the super moon in Aquarius illuminates your career and ambitions. The universe predicts a day of professional opportunities and recognition for your hard work. You're a leader and a dedicated worker. Trust in your abilities and seize the chance to pursue a goal or project that aligns with your long-term aspirations. Engage in networking or career-enhancing activities that will pave the way for future success.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Happy super moon, Aquarius! The cosmic spotlight is on you today, and you're in your element. The universe predicts a day of inspiration and recognition for your uniqueness. You're a trailblazer, so let your eccentricity shine. Trust in your vision and the impact it can have on others. Engage in activities that reflect your individuality, whether it's creating art, sharing your ideas, or engaging in activism. Your authentic self will leave a positive mark on the world.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, during this super moon, your intuition is heightened, and your spiritual connection is potent. The universe predicts a day of spiritual revelations and a profound sense of guidance.Trust in your intuition as it leads you towards your highest purpose. Engage in spiritual practices or activities that deepen your connection to your inner self and the universe. Your soulful journey will bring you closer to a sense of divine alignment and peace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.