What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 2, During Mars Trine Jupiter

In the post-healing energy of the Aquarius Super Full Moon, you are inspired with greater clarity to focus on what you want to manifest in your life. This is a time of supreme focus and dedication for the journey ahead as you realize while wonderful things may take time, it doesn’t mean you can’t begin today with a single step.

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Mars in Virgo creates a harmonious and divine connection with Jupiter in Taurus, giving you a feeling you cannot fail. This boost of confidence helps you to embrace your inner truth regarding what you want to manifest in your life, along with the practicality it may take time.

While patience is considered a virtue, it can be challenging in life, especially with the retrograde season; you’re called to sit with yourself and your thoughts more than you are ready to charge the mountain. But patience doesn’t mean inaction. It means to retain your hope and focus so profoundly you can seize the moments when you can take a small step forward and have faith in those moments you can’t.

Mars and Jupiter are the most potent planets to work with manifesting energy, as Mars rules action and ambition. Jupiter bestows luck and abundance on whatever it touches. Together, they give you a chance to focus on the logical steps you can take to reach the fullest potential for your life.

It’s said that the universe conspires to make it happen once you finally decide what you genuinely want. This represents your power in attracting what you desire and what is meant for you as you realize all it often takes is committing to your dreams to begin manifesting them.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 2:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: A financial boost

As an Aries, you have the ability to make things happen, and yet, money may go as easily as you earn it. Today, Jupiter in Taurus highlights your value sector as you are guided to manifest more incredible financial wealth into your life. Take a green candle, etch your name onto it, and surround it with basil and cinnamon. As you light the candle, repeat your affirmation and return the herbs to the ground once finished.

Daily affirmation: I am abundant and am attracting a financial boost.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Courage

You can be stubborn, and as everyone knows, once you decide on something you're going to do it. It takes courage to have such strong convictions, Taurus, and today you get a boost of bravery. Take a chance to embrace greater courage for your past as Jupiter in Taurus activates your sector of self. Anoint your sacral chakra with cinnamon essential oil and place your hands there, holding a tiger’s eye to this energetic point. As you focus on your breath, repeat the affirmation and place the crystal in your clothing for the day.

Daily affirmation: I am courageous in creating the life I deserve to live.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Truth

You have a gift for gab, and your truth detector is strong today. Jupiter in Taurus helps you to see the truth within yourself and others more clearly. To tap into this energy, write your affirmation on a slip of paper and then fold it toward you while repeating it. Add the paper to a jar of honey with orange peels, sending your affirmation into it. As you use the honey, envision sweetening your tea and beverages with the taste of truth.

Daily affirmation: I am focusing on my truth and the power to manifest my dreams.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Greater pleasure in life

You deserve the best in life, Cancer. As Jupiter in Taurus helps encourage you to focus on what brings you joy and pleasure, think of collecting different items that represent happiness. It can be a picture of you and a friend, a seashell from the beach, a plane ticket from a recent trip, or anything else you want more of in your life. Create an altar space with these items and a yellow candle. As you light it, smile and focus on the things on your altar while repeating your affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: I deserve greater joy, pleasure, and fun.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Career abundance

It's time to try new things and take you life to a new level. Jupiter in Taurus activates your career zone, inspiring you to dream even more significant. Take a green candle and encircle it with salt and leaves from the money tree. Repeat your affirmation ten times, and then burn the leaves in the flame, taking the ashes and the salt and scattering them in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I have many career options as I attract new professional roles.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Travel and adventure

It's summer, and it's time to have fun. As Jupiter in Taurus activates themes of new adventures and travel, take an old plane ticket, or draw one up of a place you’d like to go. Fold this three times toward you and anoint it with olive oil, placing it beneath an orange candle. As you sit before your altar space, repeat the affirmation nine times.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing the adventure in life as I call in an opportunity for travel.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Romantic depth

Swoon! You love love and today is the perfect time to bring more into your life. Focus on creating greater romantic depth with your partner or prospective partner as Jupiter in Taurus activates your sector of transformation and intimacy. Take a red candle and plant half of it in your garden; scatter red rose petals around it and a circle of sugar for sweetness. As you light the candle, repeat the affirmation eight times, sealing the rose petals with the melted wax.

Daily affirmation: I am creating a deeper romantic connection within my relationship.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Your forever love

Your heart is ready for love. Taurus energy rules over your romantic sector, helping you to attract your forever love, especially by harnessing the power of Jupiter. Take a red candle, and write the words, my forever love, onto it. Set it up in a sacred space within your home and surround it with basil for abundance, rose petals for love, and honeysuckle for commitment. Write your affirmation on a piece of paper and fold it toward you three times, burning it safely in the candle's flame and sprinkling the ashes around the herbs.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy and deserving of a love that lasts forever.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Prioritizing yourself

Self-love is so important, Sagittarius. So, today, harness the opportunity to focus on your needs as Jupiter in Taurus activates your health and wellness zone. Begin by creating an intention jar with an object that represents you, like an old bracelet, ring, or even a lock of your hair. Add in peppermint, lemon peels, chamomile, and ginger. Seal the jar with white wax for protection and a new beginning while repeating your affirmation six times.

Daily affirmation: I tend to my needs as I put myself first.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Committing to your dreams

Dreams are worth pursuing, and today Jupiter in Taurus activates themes of your commitment sector as you are inspired to pursue your heart’s desires. Write a letter congratulating yourself on manifesting all you seek in your life that will bring more fulfillment and joy. Take this and fold it three times, anointing it with olive oil while repeating the affirmation, and then plant it beneath an oak tree for growth and stability.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to my dreams and achieving success.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: A new home

You have needs for safety and security, and if you're looking for a new place to live, today is perfect to focus on that goal. As Jupiter in Taurus highlights your home sector, create an intention jar to create a new space for yourself and those you care about. Begin by taking a key or a picture of a home you’d like; add in basil, rosemary, lavender, cardamom, and cloves. Place this in a south-facing area of your home with a blue candle as you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting a new home for myself and those I care about.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Forgiveness

Forgiveness is a gift you give to yourself, Pisces. Manifesting forgiveness while Jupiter moves through Taurus can help improve communication as it activates this sector of your life. Begin by anointing your chakra points with spruce essential oil and lighting a white candle. Create a circle of salt around you and the candle as you hold rhodonite against your heart chakra. Repeat the affirmation three times while visualizing a cool white light of forgiveness emanating from your aura.

Daily affirmation: I forgive others as I hope they will forgive me.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.