A Personality Test That Reveals What Career Path You Should Take

Eventually, we all have to get jobs. For some of us, depending upon the homes in which we were raised, that time comes sooner than it does for others. Regardless, we all face a similar dilemma: What do you want to be when you grow up? It's funny that adults ask children this because I for one know of many adults who still haven't figured it out yet.

If you aren't sure about what you want to do, you aren't alone and it makes sense. Not every personality test or personality quiz can help you pick a career path... until now.

Picking a career path can feel like a serious commitment. But if you don't know what you want to do, don't worry about it. Picking a job or a career doesn't have to mean you can never pursue any of your other interests ever again. In fact, some people believe that you should change your career at least once every seven years. Whether that's true or not, we're here to help you.

This quick and easy visual personality test will help you decide the best career path for you"

To get your results, all you have to do is look at the optical illusion below and pay close attention to the very first thing you notice when you do. Once you've done that, scroll down to what you saw first and read about what your best fit is when it comes to the world of employment.

1. If you saw the snail first...

If you saw the snail first, you're the kind of person who should go into a field where you spend lots of time interacting with other people. While the first job that might come to mind meeting this description is human resources, that's certainly not the only option. Any job that finds you using your wits, voice, and people skills is one where you will be sure to succeed.

Best jobs for you: HR rep, office administrator, teacher, bus driver, social worker

2. If you saw the skull first...

If you saw the skull first, you're the kind of person who should pursue a career in the arts. This can look different to each person who takes this test and yields this result. Maybe you already know what your artist calling is; maybe you're a singer, actor, or writer, but if you don't know that's fine, too.

Best jobs for you: Painter, dancer, singer, writer, arts educator

3. If you saw the map first...

If you saw the map first, you're the kind of person who should pursue a career where you put your analytical brain to work. You could work as an engineer, a scientist, or even in architecture. Your brain excels at solving tough problems, so let the world at large benefit from what you can do.

Best jobs for you: Tax agent, lawyer, mathematician

