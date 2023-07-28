Each Chinese Zodiac Signs' Weekly Horoscope For July 31 - August 6

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for July 31 - August 6, 2023, is here! This week's energy is respectable, well-mannered and pleasing to the eyes. The more you lean into this, the greater benefits you will reap in your personal life.

Some of you will find your relationships deepening and growing stronger, others will discover opportunities for personal growth and advancement and others will be able to charm their way through the dating scene. Loyalties will be tested on this path as well. There are no free lunches. Make sure you are not relying on charity and are bringing something valuable to the table for it to be a win-win scenario for everyone involved.

The i-ching hexagram of this week is water over water (#29). As the hexagram represents darkness, it foretells a period of uncertainty about fate. The universe does not want to reveal its secrets at this time. It's shrouding everything in darkness for a reason.

You can either trust your intuition as you move forward and find the right path despite the darkness or let fear and impulsivity make you act like a rabbit caught in a trap that gets tighter the more you thrash around. It's not a pretty image, but the strength of your faith in yourself and higher powers is being tested now. Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for July 31 - August 6.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for July 31 - August 6:

Rat

1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032

This week is going to be an extraordinary one for you, Rat! You will feel happy, blessed, and protected. Some of you may even encounter people or close deals that will bring you greater stability and security in life. This can be in the realm of real estate and finances too. In fact, August 1 will be a great day for you this week for monetary and financial considerations. You just need to ensure you don't ruin your good luck by boasting about it to others.

The beginning of the week will be especially good for friendships too. If you identify with the symbol of the "vulture" or know someone called a vulture vernacularly, pay attention to your relationship with them. And while love may not be a big focus this week, August 2 is a good day for romance and heartfelt getaways for you. If you are interacting with a Dog zodiac sign, read their horoscope if you need closure or clarity about this relationship. There might be a communication barrier between the two of you.

Ox

1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033

Ox, your fate is in your hands this week. The universe will not interfere, whatever your decision might be. But there's potential for trouble too! You may allow your impulses or anger to force your hand or do something you regret wholeheartedly. Choose love, gratitude, and goodwill over envy, fear, and hate this week. The more you align yourself with positive energies at this time, the more favorable your decisions will be. The opposite will only lead you to a dark future.

July 31 will be a good day this week for matters related to the heart. You can even surprise your sibling with a treat or a visit! Be careful with your spending this week. August 3 will be a good day for going over the budget or accounts. If you feel called to, do a evil-eye removal ritual this week. All you need to do is hold a fistful of salt in your left hand and wave it around your body to pull all the negativity away. Then throw the salt out of your home's main door.

Tiger

1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034

Tiger, if you are interacting with a Rat zodiac sign in your career or personal life, they will play a huge role in your life this week. They may be the reason why you make it or break it into something important for you. For some of you, this person will protect you from harmful people and circumstances. It will be surprising when this happens. Don't forget to express your gratitude when it does. You can honor this relationship with flowers or heartfelt words. But you can choose a different method of expression too if you intuitively feel that will be right.

If you are planning to sign a contract, August 2 is a good day for the same. August 5 and 6 will be good for your love life and finances too. Just make sure you are not letting your amorous feelings get the best of you, or when you are at a party or enjoying drinks with friends. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.

Rabbit

1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035

Rabbit, this week will focus heavily on love and relationships for you — not just romantic love. Your relationship with your siblings, parents, grandparents and so on will also be tested. Some of you will realize that you must stand against oppressive opinions within your family or inner circle. July 31 and August 3 and 6 are good days for interpersonal commitments and reckonings. So plan wisely.

Some of you may be tempted to take your relationship with your significant other to the next level this week. Marriage is directly indicated here. If it feels right to you, don't hold back. White flowers will be very lucky for you in this regard. You can use them in your manifestation rituals too! Just make sure to avoid the flowers that are commonly used during funerals in your culture. You don't want that energy ruining your beginnings.

Dragon

1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036

Dragon, this week is yours to make or break. The universe will not interfere. In fact, most of you will pass this week without a second thought or glance. You will be so steeped in your responsibilities and chores that before you know it, next Monday will be here. Nevertheless, some of you may feel restless this week but not know where to channel your energies. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd of August are good days for any dealings with people, both in your professional life and personal sphere. Just try not to pour your energies into vices and open mischief.

Interestingly, most of you will benefit from holding all this restless energy within you and contemplating about life and the ideas you have for your future. You will be surprised how quickly your ideas start to flourish and flower, especially if you have been incubating a few for some time now. If you are interacting with a Rooster or Monkey zodiac sign, read their horoscopes as well to find out how to navigate your relationship with them this week. Don't let heated words in the spur of the moment ruin a good friendship or relationship.

Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037

Snake, take good care of your parents and grandparents this week. For some of you, there will be a health scare related to an elder in the family. So watch out! If you immediately thought of your mother or someone else in your family who has been complaining about something health-related, don't wait. Take them to the doctor for a thorough check-up. Matters related to love and friendship will resolve for you this week too if you want them to. August 5th and 6th are good days for this.

If you are above the age of 60, there might be an unpleasant realization in store for you this week. Some of you have done so much for your children that they are stuck in entitled mode and can't be bothered to care for anyone else, including you. Reckonings of this kind are highlighted. And while oversharing on social media is never a good idea, an anonymous post on Reddit's AITA may help some of you gain better clarity. Be careful with your money on August 6!

Horse

1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Horse, your love life will be prominent for your happiness this week. Especially August 6th if you are in a long-distance relationship. You may be meeting your significant other after a long time. This is also indicated for those of you who are in the armed forces or have partners in similar professions. If you are meeting after a long time, the meeting will be everything you hoped for and more. More so because some of you were scared you will never meet your S.O. again, given the state of the world.

August 5 is a good day for money for most of you. But not if you are the kind who easily lends money to others. For others of you, various circumstances this week will show you whether you and your partner (or the one you are dating) are compatible with each other or not. Don't brush off anything under the rug. It will bite you later. If you are in a relationship with a Dog, Rabbit or Rooster zodiac sign, read their horoscopes as well to know what their week will be like. This is especially indicated if you are in a romantic relationship with them.

Goat

1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Goat, the energy this week is all about patiently waiting for a response. It can be an email, a contract, a favor, or even a reaction to a proposal. Don't jump the gun, especially if this is a romantic scenario. Let the other party consider your request and reply when ready. August 1st is a good day for marriage proposals if that's what you have on your mind. August 3 is the next best day.

Some of you will benefit from utilizing the time this week to brush up on your studies or skills. Picking up a new hobby or gym project is also indicated here. Those who love gymming and working out will feel extra energetic, so any and every creative outlet will be good for you. If you haven't already, try that new protein shake you saw on TikTok. Just make sure it's legit! August 2 will be a good day for spending on things that bring you joy, whether it's a spa trip or a small impulse purchase at the mall.

Monkey

1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

Sweet nothings and gentle murmurs are in store for you this week, Monkey. If you are in a relationship, this indicates a week full of surprises and romantic trysts with your significant other. You may even engage in sensual experiences with each other that relieve your stress (and back pain). It will feel hilarious just as much as it feels right now. August 5 is an especially good day for romance for you. More so if your birthday falls on that date!

If you are single, you may fall in love with a new celebrity or music idol this week. You may even actively seek out movies, TV shows, books and more that lean into fantasy, love and love-making. The more you lean into the sensual energy of this week, the better your week will be. August 1 and 2 are good days for starting new friendships for you.

Rooster

1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Concrete decisions and dealings with authority figures are indicated for you this week, Rooster. You will either have a good time engaging in this or want to crawl into an attic somewhere and never come out. It all depends on your intentions and the people you have to interact with. August 2 is a good day with respect to this, especially if you have financial activities planned for the future or need to meet with your accountant or lawyer.

For most of you, this week will be extra good for you with charming interactions and interviews in store! August 4 is a good day especially for such considerations. Just watch out for meaningless flattery, whether in love or business. Someone may be trying to get something out of you for free. If you have a conflict with a Horse zodiac sign, read their horoscope too. Both of you are stubbornly seeing only your individual point of views when taking a peek at the other's will immediately help you find a middle ground.

Dog

1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

Dog, your friends will play an important role in your life this week. For some of you, they will take you to a show, party or some other get-together that puts you in front of your soulmate. For others, engaging with your friends will bring you the greatest joy this week despite the hardships in other quarters. August 3rd and 4th is especially good for interactions with friends this week. But that doesn't mean the other days are bad. You just may find a few easter eggs hiding during these days. If you are a gamer, use this information as you will. Maybe you will strike gold literally!

If you don't have friends at this time, don't worry. You can use the powerful energy of this week to draw your soul tribe to you (or put yourself on their path). Scripting manifestation and the letter-writing technique will be especially beneficial for you in this regard, and so will red-colored crystals, especially red beryl. Just don't break the bank trying to procure semi-precious stones!

Pig

1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

Love, romance and debauchery are in store for you this week, Pig. While most of you will revel in this energy, you must be aware of a few things. You will be prone to overdoing things this week and regretting them later. You need to especially watch out for this on August 4th. Make sure not to make fun of anyone or bully someone because of peer pressure. It will bite you badly in the future.

Negative peer pressure will have more than its usual influence on you this week, so if possible, make sure you are having fun only with those you explicitly trust. Some of you have ignored your intuition regarding a friend's interest in your significant other. Don't brush it off no matter what. August 5th will be a good day for you regarding love, but only if you are ready to face your true feelings for someone. Also, eat more greens and drink more water this week. This is especially indicated for those who are going through a spiritual kundalini awakening.

