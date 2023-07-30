Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From July 31 - August 6, 2023

Welcome to the weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs for July 31 - August 6, 2023. What does this week's astrology forecast have in store for you? July is behind us, and now here we are in the first week of August 2023. The ruling astrological sign is the Sun in Leo. We are all feeling Leo Season very intensely, too, and as Leo's energy inspires us to go big and love hard, we are also experiencing a time of great change and a few challenges.

This week brings us the Moon in Capricorn for starters, which does its job as a 'starter' as this transit knows how to point us in the right direction for success. Mars trine Jupiter gives us the confidence to know that if a battle is to be fought, we will win it, no matter what.

We're looking at how Mercury opposite Saturn may cause us to clam up when expressing certain 'essential things,' which could result in frustration and a couple of badly bruised egos. The Pisces Moon may have us feeling too emotional during this time. However, we can balance our feelings to rise above any turmoil. During the Moon sextile Pluto, we will realize that if we are experiencing a rough patch, there's a reason for it, and it's for our benefit ... somehow.

The week runs smoothly in its wisdom, as it all leads us to those final days of the week when we get to settle into 'the good stuff.' Love lives will improve towards the week's end, thanks partly to transits like Sun trine Moon and Moon trine Venus. This week brings nothing regarding threat or harm, so we can know in advance that there's nothing here to worry about.

Weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign from July 31 - August 6:

Aries

March 21 - April 19

What you've been worried about now is what you know was meant to be. You had to endure whatever you've recently gone through, and as the slogan goes: whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger. You feel like a star athlete this week; some energy may be physical. You are strong and capable, and you know it to your core. Success is what you're going for, and success is what you will see.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

After all that worry, you seemed right in the long run. You'll have one of those 'I told you so' moments this week, and your realization will relieve you and your romantic partner. You've been going through a lot of mental strain, and this week brings you news of relief and peace — nothing more to worry yourself over. You've crossed the hump, and all is well in your world.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You aren't ordinarily this calm, but you keep an inner knowledge with you during this week that helps weather whatever storm comes your way. You know the truth about something; in this knowledge, you can't be swayed. You are the authority here, making you feel secure and steady. This week has you feeling well-balanced and comfortable in your skin.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Bad choices have led you to the place where you are right now, Cancer, but that doesn't mean you haven't learned how to navigate yourself through hard times. What comes up for you this week is that you don't have to dwell in places that don't work for you. You are the person who comes through for you in times of trouble. This week has you making strong decisions to get yourself out of a jam.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As it goes with you, you will be enjoying the heck out of life during this week. You do cling to your title as King of the Jungle, and during Leo season, you simply refuse to step down and be anything less than the brightest person in the room. Even if you're not having fun, you ARE having fun because that's how you live your life. Nothing is so terrible that a little positive attitude can't improve.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Whatever happens in the future is none of your business, as this week gives you the reaction that you were looking for ... from friends, family and loved ones. You have changed something about yourself and want the attention and the kudos. Because you are a bit irresistible, you'll get all the positive attention you desire. You are totally on a roll this week, Virgo. Live for the day; it's all yours.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Whatever you did to get where you are during this week, you deserve a medal for it. This week is about the payback, and you are ready for it. You will receive good news on all fronts, including health and finance. Love is in the bag, and you have no fears about romance. If you want more of this, you'll have to continue doing whatever you do.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Confusion and strife at the workplace put you off, but not enough to take too seriously. While you are not completely happy with one particular workmate's behavior, you feel it may be too much trouble to do something like ... intervene. This week teaches you the lesson of 'staying out of things.' Like Switzerland, you will keep your peace of mind rather than be 'the fixer' by remaining neutral.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have a plan in mind and can visualize it perfectly. Leo season emphasizes positive energy and you are ready to make good on that. The thought that you can realize your gorgeous, successful dream keeps you alive. Continue to keep this up and you will see that as the weeks pass, you come closer and closer to total success.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week will show you that you are better off going by the book than taking undue risks. Even you, as a Capricorn, get bored of being so strict, even though your stoic attitude has always brought you the success you crave. This week has you straying from the path, and while that might feel like fun at first, you'll realize quickly that it's better for you, personally, to stick to the original plan.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Whatever is happening this week feels chaotic and crazy, but know this: it's temporary, and you knew in advance that this insanity would happen. Whether itis related toh a new location or a radical approach to changing your life, know that the change will pan out as positive and constructive. It just doesn't look that way this week. Hang in there, don't worry!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You want this week to be all about love and romance. Unfortunately, you'll think more than act on it. Nothing is going wrong; don't overthink it. What's happening is that your timing is off. If you wanted to get together with that special person this week, it's not happening. That means nothing, Pisces. The love and excitement are still there. It must need another week or two before it becomes 'real.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.