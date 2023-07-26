June 27 Horoscopes: 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Learn How To Not Be Sad During Mercury Conjunct Venus

On Jun 27, three zodiac signs learn how not to be sad during Mercury conjunct Venus. Every now and then we become acquainted with a transit that is so auspicious and beneficial to us, that we feel relieved in ways that are both profound and liberating. On July 27, 2023, we will see the transit of Mercury conjunct Venus; this transit will affect three zodiac signs in such a meaningful way, that these signs will be able to feel closure and release.

We are coming to the end of a long journey through heartache; it hasn't been easy but we recognize that it had a purpose. What we didn't know was that it was also a finite condition; our heartache was not destined to last forever. It's finally time to let it go.

During Mercury conjunct Venus, the stars are in just the right position to affect how we feel down here on Earth, and the influence that comes to us today works in the way of liberating us from that which hurts us. Today is the day that for three zodiac signs, they can finally kiss their pain goodbye. What's old has finally moved away, for good. No more dwelling on memories that no longer serve us; it's time to own the freedom of knowing that we are no longer victims of the past.

We can feel lucky today. We can rejoice. And while this liberating feeling won't come with a fanfare or a declaration, we will know something's going on. We'll feel it in our bones; something has finally been set free, and for the three zodiac signs who will get to experience this, we'll know that what we are letting go of is the heartache that has claimed us for way too long.

Which three zodiac signs learn how not to be sad on June 27:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The heartache that you've been holding on to is something you've known for the majority of your life, and in your case, it has nothing to do with a past love or any romantic interest whatsoever. ON July 27, 2023, you will come face to face with the realization that you can no longer punish yourself for the simple fact that you were never perfect in your own eyes. Yes, that's heavy, but the weight you've been carrying around has burdened your life to such a point that you realize that you must be the one who sets yourself free.

During the transit of Mercury conjunct Venus, the right conditions will occur for this kind of massive personal revelation, and when it hits you, it hits you BIG. You are now ready to release the pain. The heartache that has held on to you for a lifetime is now ready to be set free.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have come to the place where you know that if you are to be happy in your life, then you need to relinquish the past and all it stands for. On July 27, 2023 you will know that you tried. You did your best and that it's now time to move on. During the transit of Mercury conjunct Venus, you will finally feel as if the tides have parted for you.

You can walk into your own future now, free from the bondage of your own past. Whether this is about a past love or a family issue, what's known is that on this day, you will never again look back. The heartache that has defined you is now the impetus that gets you moving at a brisk pace towards the future. Today is the day you can know with all certainty that you are no longer attached to your heartache.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have always felt as though your sensitive nature is out to get you, meaning that you aren't thrilled with the idea that you're this sensitive all the time. You've let so many things hurt you more than they should, and you aren't sure if you're doing it to yourself or it those things really were as malicious as your mind had them believe they were. On July 27, you will experience what the transit of Mercury conjunct Venus does to your mind, which is that it will free you of these torments.

You've been involved in something recently that sort of 'kicked' things into perspective, and now, for the first time, you can see that so much of this hyper-sensitivity of yours is unnecessary. In a way, it's as if you've broken your own heart simply by not letting go sooner. Well, today lets you wriggle free of the ties that bind you to pain.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.