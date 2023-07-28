Monthly Love Horoscope For August 1 - 31, 2023

As August 2023 begins, it's clear the month ahead isn't about fun or frivolity but the profound transformation that comes from reflection, truth and a willingness to change yourself and your direction. Venus began its retrograde at the end of July and will now be joined by Mercury and Uranus as you are plunged into the depths of truth.

This allows you to see the purpose behind your romantic decisions and will enable you to figure out what needs to change so you don't end up sabotaging the very thing you've always wanted. While August 2023 will offer many lessons and even solitude as you process them, it holds a beacon of hope. It's a blue Moon month, meaning two Full Moons will occur on different energetic waves.

The first is the Full Moon in Aquarius which will give you the independence and courage to break free from obligations, stagnancy and anything which doesn't feel like it fits any longer. However, the second, occurring at the end of the month, is the Full Moon in Pisces, which only wants to love, come together, and create such a profound spiritual connection; nothing else matters. Between these powerful lunations is your reflection period, a time to focus on what Venus is teaching you as it travels through the wilderness of its retrograde and what Mercury must ask you to reflect on about the plans you've made.

This is the path forward through your soul into the love you've always desired. While it may be wrought with challenges or even tricky moments, it does promise it will also be well worth the commitment to follow through with it. Love should never feel like a war, yet the most beautiful love affairs are those you arrive in after finally traversing your depths so you might finally understand what love truly is.

Monthly Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign For August 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Your ruling planet, Mars, enters Libra during August 2023 and lights up your romantic sector giving you room to take action and see more possibilities within your life. Libra is your opposing sign, which is highly activated as the South Node has shifted into this air placement, just as the North Node is making its home in your sign for the next two years.

Anything that is karmic or a lesson is preparing to be removed from your life as you step into a greater knowingness and trust in yourself. Mars in Libra will help you take the action you've been considering, and with the South Node there, it will feel like a release. Not all endings are sad, some are causes of celebration and that is precisely what this moment will be.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

You are ready for a new beginning but must first make peace with the past to receive it fully. The New Moon in Leo, occurring during August 2023, will highlight your home, family, and healing sector. However, toward the end of the month, Uranus will turn retrograde, giving you some time to process the changes you've started or are seeking to implement.

When you think about a new beginning, it's not just a fresh start but being able to implement your past lessons to truly be committed to doing things differently. As you do, you'll see the only obstacles you faced were those you created for yourself.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Sunday, August 25, 2023

It can be challenging when it seems no matter what you do, you are faced with disappointment or endings. This can become a way of life or even a subconscious expectation as you believe that since nothing you've done so far has made a difference, why would it make one now? Yet things turn around precisely when they're meant to, and in August 2023, as Mars shifts into peaceful Libra, it's also time to embrace peace within your own life.

Break free from the cycle of thinking you are destined for heartbreak or even chaos and instead see your power over your own life. What you expect will be what you receive. Instead of planning for the worst, plan for the best and allow yourself to believe the joy and love you seek is precisely what is meant for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Sunday, August 25, 2023

Finding safety and security within change can be challenging during relationship transitions. This is only increased if it's a relationship you've shared domestic intimacy within because your home is where you feel the safest and where you receive the validation you crave. It's been a challenging year so far as Pluto changing signs from Capricorn into Aquarius has brought to a head any relationships which no longer serve you; however, as Mars shifts into Libra during August 2023, you'll receive the reprieve you've been looking for.

Mars rules passion and action; in Libra, it becomes more peaceful. It's looking for what is best for all involved and is more prone to work together to find a compromise. If things have felt challenging lately, Mars in Libra will allow you to find a solution or way forward for all involved — including yourself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

You have a better idea of what you want from life and love, yet knowing how to create it is something it still feels like you're experimenting with. You're not stuck or stagnant in your life but trying different things to see which will work. Instead of putting so much energy into creating change, take a step back and reflect on what has felt aligned with you and hasn't. The Piscean Full Moon at the end of August 2023 will allow you to gain more profound clarity over what path you need to take and which will lead to your dream life. Sometimes instead of frantically trying everything, stepping back and focusing more on your energy allows you to make more headway.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: August 30, 2023

It can be hard when it feels like, just maybe, you are about to receive everything you've ever wanted. While the goal is to be able to do just that, it's often easier to stay enmeshed within situations where you never reasonably feel satisfied because receiving can often be the most challenging lesson to learn. However, you have come far. You've stayed on the path and opened yourself up to continually seeing the truth, allowing you to embrace this new amazing chapter in your romantic life fully.

While Mercury begins retrograde in Virgo just as Virgo Season begins this month, giving you time to reflect on how your beliefs of love have been responsible for shifting your reality, the Full Piscean Moon rises as a reminder to embrace all you have. It's safe to open your heart and let your guard down, you've done the work, and now it's time to enjoy the reward.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Monday, August 28, 2023

Uranus, the great awakener, has been moving through Taurus since 2018, helping you to reconstruct the foundations of your romantic relationships and step into a period of great transformation. Uranus rules all matters related to change, and as it lights up your intimacy and transformation sector, you are being gifted with the full benefit of having what it takes to choose your soul's path.

Balance is only achieved when you live a life that aligns with your truth. If you feel you are still neglecting yourself or talking yourself into accepting less, no matter what you do, it won't feel right. Use the energy this month to reflect on your plans and actions, not being afraid to change course if it means you finally give yourself the love you've always desired.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Monday, August 28, 2023

August 2023 is here to remind you not to give up on your dreams and what in your soul you know is meant for you. As the Nodes prepare to leave your zodiac sign and Taurus, ruler of your romantic sector, you feel the cumulation of lessons finally fall into place. This can be disorientating because it's vastly different than what you thought or hoped would occur. You must remember that the universe is always working in your favor; sometimes, it can only do that by not bringing something you want to fruition.

Look for the gifts this month as Uranus begins retrograde in Taurus, allowing you to restrategize and categorize how you view certain people and relationships. There is a light at the other end beckoning to you. You have to walk toward it instead of trying to create it in places it will never exist.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

As much as you are known for being the great explorer of the zodiac, the truth is you need a secure home base as much. This home to you represents a place where your roots are safe, secure and nurtured. It allows you to feel like there is always a place to return to, no matter how far you might wander. It also helps you feel stable enough to undertake new, exciting endeavors. However, when you think this secure home root is temporary, you tend to withdraw from everything, including knowing how to be yourself.

As the Full Piscean Moon rises during August 2023, this is your chance to have a new beginning in your home, family and healing journey. Although it's a Full Moon, with Venus beginning to end its retrograde journey in Leo, you will be ready to know which far-reaching horizon is meant for you. You will finally understand that endings do always precede a new beginning, even if it's bittersweet.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Monday, August 28, 2023

Just because you are entangled in your life's details doesn't mean you are truly living. You may be going through the motions, taking care of what is necessary or even giving perfunctory attention to your relationship — but it doesn't mean you're truly embracing it. You must step out of your head and into your heart in August 2023. Things won't get better or grow in the direction you're hoping if you only try to think things through or even still believe a perfect formula will result in an ideal life.

As Uranus begins retrograde in Taurus, activating your house of joy, commitment and happiness, you will have a chance to reflect on whether your actions contribute to or hurt you, creating a life involving those themes. Your life is meant to bring you happiness, just as your relationship should be a source of joy, yet it's up to you to embrace both with that energy. Fall in love with life again, and you may find the love you sought was always there for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Venus has been moving through the underworld as part of its retrograde in Leo since the end of July. This is incredibly potent for you as Leo is your opposing sign and ruler of your romantic sector. While Venus retrograde is known for endings, in your case, it's more about making sure you are tackling the real-life topics of love. Creating a love that will last forever isn't just about how it looks but how it functions daily. The more you focus on the details of your relationship, the more it will ultimately benefit you.

The New Moon in Leo during August 2023 gives you a bright new beginning, even if Venus is still working its way through the lessons of its retrograde. This is a chance to renew your commitment to your partner or love yourself. Don't let the small details of life create obstacles you can't recover from. Having it all doesn't mean it's perfect every minute; it only means it always proves worth it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The Sun returns to Virgo this month, kickstarting a powerful movement time in your romantic life. Virgo is your opposing sign, and because of that, it rules all matters of love, relationships and romance. This has been an area where you've seen more action recently as Mars has been moving through this earth sign since July, giving you an idea of the universe's plans for you. However, the Sun always represents action and the creation of newness in your external life, so while you've been planning or seeing hints from the divine, this month, you'll finally understand what it all means.

While the Sun shifts into Virgo, Mercury also begins retrograde here, meaning you might have to rethink how you classified a particular relationship or person in your life. It may especially bring back past loves; however, it is yours to figure out or decide whether it's because you're aligned or they're simply meant to show you how far you've grown. Keep focused on creating the new. You'll see with greater clarity who is intended to join you there and who never was.

Romantic dates this month:

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

August 2023 begins with a Full Moon in the unique sign of Aquarius, ushering you into breaking free from what has been holding you back in your romantic life. Aquarius is the sign of the rebel and always prefers to do things unconventionally. It is opposite the Leo Sun, where Venus, the planet of love, is retrograde. There is a bright moment of awareness between the direction your heart wants to follow and what you feel free to do. Embrace the moment of freedom, and even if you have to buckle down and plan for what your heart desires, know it will be worth it.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Today the New Moon in Leo peaks alongside asteroid Juno, ruler of marriages; you are entering this passionate fire sign. Things are becoming apparent for you; however, with Venus still retrograde, you will feel like you can't entirely move forward in the ways or as fast as you like. A New Moon is also a chance for a new beginning, and even if you can't run toward what you dream of at this moment, it's important to start planting the seeds for what you want. Reflect today on your romantic choices and their alignment with your truth and heart. Leo never backs down from a fight, but in this case, it will benefit you to figure out exactly how to accomplish your romantic goal before plunging into action.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The beginning of Virgo Season is marked by Mercury beginning its retrograde in this detailed orientated earth sign. As much as you have clarity about your desires and truth, there is still a space and need for more excellent reflection. You can't just hope one day you will live the life of your dreams, but instead, logically plan out how to achieve it. Dreams aren't just something you wish upon a shooting star, but the framework you need to plan for. Even if making plans or tending to the more mundane tasks of life seem counterproductive or tedious, trust right now that is precisely what you are meant to do.

Virgo is also a healing sign, one which helps you understand the humanness that exists within everyone, which includes yourself. When you can extend grace to yourself for what has occurred in the past, you then can feel more prepared to tackle whatever is necessary to build the life and relationship you dream of.

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Mars, the planet of action and ambition, shifts into diplomatic Libra today, challenging you to focus on being more fair and reciprocal in your relationships. Mars just finished its stay in Virgo, where you were tasked with more of the planning energy associated with this earth sign instead of rushing ahead into instant gratification. It was likely a productive but also frustrating time. As the power of Libra begins to surround you, you will be craving partnership more intensely, but with Venus and Mercury now retrograde it's best to bide your time and focus on getting yourself and your life in order. Things will begin to shift with the new month around the corner, but it's essential to focus on preparing for that great love instead of trying to go after it right now.

Monday, August 28, 2023

Uranus, the great awakener in Taurus, begins its retrograde journey today. Uranus is known for bringing shocking changes and revelations. It helps move you from one phase of your life to another. In Taurus, it's been focused on the foundations of your life, which means it's also likely to affect your home and relationships significantly. During Uranus retrograde, the energy slows a bit, allowing you to reflect on if what you are doing is genuinely helping you not just transform your life but also create more excellent stability.

While changes and surprises can still occur during this time, it's more about reflecting on the choices you've already made to see if you need to shift your direction or even approach what you're doing. In your relationships, it serves as an awakening of truth that perhaps what you've been doing isn't actually in alignment with your true feelings. If that's the case, it also allows you to change it.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

While every month is particular, August 2023 is unique because it hosts two Full Moons, almost acting as bookends to a month of reflection and change. Today, the Full Moon in Pisces rises, giving hope, optimism and unconditional love. While August 2023 is beneficial in many ways, it will be an intense period of finally seeing the truth and then being asked to focus on adjusting your path. This lunation, even with Mercury and Venus still retrograde, is the antidote to everything which has felt trying this month.

Just because you may need to wait a few more weeks before taking action doesn't mean postponing joy or satisfaction. Allow yourself to follow your heart on this lunation and give yourself a taste of what you're working hard to achieve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.