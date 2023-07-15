The Luckiest Day Of The Week For July 17 - 23 & How The Nodes Of Fate Effect Each Zodiac Sign

Which day is luckiest for your zodiac sign the week of July 17 - 23, when the Nodes of Fate change? A monumental change occurs in astrology the week of July 17, as the North and South Nodes of Fate change zodiac signs. The Nodes govern your life's focus, and when they change every few years, so do life's lessons. The North Node shifts into Aries, and the South Node into Libra, casting a perspective of yourself versus the collective or even those around you in your life. This balances what you want and what is best for all involved.

During this phase which lasts until 2025, it's a valuable time to reflect on personal boundaries, any selfishness and your ability to create healthy relationships while still honoring yourself. Depending upon where Aries and Libra show up in your chart will depend on precisely where your focus will be. Still, it is one of the most important transits of the entire year.

Often, the North Node represents your fate, while the South Node governs the karma you came into this life with, which must be healed before moving into the path destined for you. This year, the eclipse in April 2023 was in Aries, giving you a shocking preview of what the next few years hold for you.

As a new week and era begin, reflect on April 20, 2023, as you are likely to see similar themes arising now that the nodes are making their big move — because that means it's also time for you to make yours. The Node shifts represent a powerful time of growth and abundance as you are asked to elevate into your higher self and embrace all your fate promises.

Luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign on July 17:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Lucky day: Monday, July 17, 2023

All those upgrades in your life you've felt approaching are about to arrive as the North Node enters zodiac sign for the next two years, beginning the week of July 17 - 23, 2023. The North Node represents your fate or dharma, so in your character, you will start being directed to live from your more significant truth. This will automatically change so many other things in your life. Still, for now, it's enough to know and remember where you are headed is far better than where you've been.

There are moments when a single action or unexpected conversation can change your life. Don't be afraid; instead, have faith it's everything you've ever wanted or even needed to take place; you must keep moving through the uncomfortableness.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Lucky day: Monday, July 17, 2023

You are adept at taking what is logical and working with it to create magic in your life. This is why you are so fantastic at manifesting, as you can work with things from the ground up and focus on each step along the way. What you can often overlook is the importance of how you feel. It's not just enough to be lucky in your career or even love, but whether that lucky break helps you think more about how you desire about your life. It's not just about things, but instead, the feelings you have when you are around those you care about and living the very moments you have wanted to create.

As the Full Moon in Cancer peaks This week, July 17 - 23, 2023, you will receive a gift to embrace a more excellent reflection on your emotional self and open conversations with others which could be the start of something big. When you take how you feel and start making it as important as logic, you step into the place to truly feel lucky in every facet of your life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Lucky day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

It's time to shine brightly and no longer feel like you must dim yourself down for anyone. This is an important reminder that anyone truly meant to be in your life will always support you in being your best and most fantastic self. If you've felt like others were negative over your success or lucky break, it's time to reassess whether they genuinely support you in becoming the person you dreamed of being.

As the Sun shifts into Leo, activating your communication sector This week, July 17 - 23, 2023, it's time for you to no longer give thought to the opinions of others regarding you or your life. You only have time for those who genuinely are in your life for you, and if they aren't, then this is your chance to clear the decks so you are only surrounded by what you hope to attract more of.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Lucky day: Monday, July 17, 2023

This year hasn't necessarily gone according to plan, but it doesn't mean it's wrong. Only you've had to give yourself time to play catch up so you can understand the greater meaning behind everything. You have been freed from the past, both in your life and even within yourself, so you can start living bigger and more in alignment with your soul. Don't back down now, as everything you want is within reach; you must remember the life you want is yours, no one else's, which means only you know the path you need to take to get it.

The Full Moon in Cancer lights up your sign giving you a lucky moment This week, July 17 - 23, 2023, as you are called to step into greater authenticity and power within yourself. This is your comeback, and this time it is personal, so spare no expense to make the most of every opportunity for growth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Lucky day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

As the Sun enters your zodiac sign, you start your solar return and the luckiest time for you all year. This Leo Season is different because it will ask you to navigate the underworld. At the same time, Venus retrogrades in your zodiac sign, but this is all part of a greater purpose.

Venus in Leo will help you reflect on your romantic and financial decisions so you can harness the power of the Sun and embrace your inner strength. You can create anything you wish, but first, you must understand what needs attention. Take time to review the minute details you often prefer not to, so this new cycle you're beginning will be incredible.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Lucky day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Luck isn't just found in your career or even in the balance of your bank account, but also in those who surround you. You've been branching out from your usual way of life to expand into new and exciting areas that benefit you. This has allowed you to learn, shift perspectives and even enjoy more of life — which is what luck is all about.

This week, July 17 - 23, 2023, you should feel immense gratitude and confirmation as the Full Cancer Moon activates your social and reputation sector. Allow yourself to believe you are on the right path so you keep seeing the best way to create the life you desire is to stretch into all the spaces you previously never did.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Lucky day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Regarding your career, you want something stable but need it to fulfill a greater purpose. You become impassioned by your work and want it to mean something, not just to the collective. Still, you need to physically feel value in whatever you're doing. If you get to the point where you feel taken advantage of or as if your contribution is no longer relevant, then you tend to check out. When you receive the confirmation you seek, it's quite the opposite: you feel reinvested and rejuvenated, ready to give it your all.

This week of July 17 - 23, 2023, the Cancer Full Moon highlights your career sector, helping you look at what has come full circle since the end of January. Focus on growth and whether you truly are being inspired by your career, and remember, no one knows what you need to feel your best unless you first ask for it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Lucky day: Monday, July 17, 2023

If you can dream it, you can do it, especially as the Full Moon in Cancer lights up your luck sector during July 17 - 23, 2023. you first need to make sure you believe you can. As one of the most profound zodiac signs, you tend to take a lot on. You carry the emotional and sometimes even the physical weight of everything around you. While you may not always see it, it is a choice, which means the power to determine what you want to carry as yours is always one you get to make.

Don't let the weight of the past or even what you feel you should do take you away from this opportunity. You deserve the life you have dreamed of and can accomplish, but first, you must ensure you believe this.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Lucky day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

You are going through a profound transformation period where aspects of your past disappear as you step into a new life and timeline. Most of this should be all positive, especially if you're embracing your higher self. However, it doesn't mean each step along the way is easy.

This week, July 17 - 23, 2023, the Sun returns to Leo as Venus retrograde begins in this passionate, bold fire sign. You'll want to move full speed ahead, but first, there are essential lessons to move through. Whether this means details from the past come back, or you simply must take your time, paying attention to each step of your dreams is essential. Everyone matters, no matter how small they might be, and the more you give your all to each one, the more you'll understand the road to greatness is never easy, but it is all worth it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Lucky day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

You will never get different results if you don't start doing things differently. It may seem that the only stability you know is the one found from staying within your comfort zone or at least doing things how you always have; however, in This week of July 17 - 23, 2023, as the Sun returns to Leo and Venus begins its retrograde here, you will be asked to reflect on how you embrace change and transformation.

Leo rules your sector of transformation and intimacy, which means. At the same time, you might be comfortable doing things a certain way, but it doesn't mean it will help you get to where you want to be. Don't be afraid to change directions or to take a risk, luck is on your side, but you need to start moving as if it is.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Lucky day: Monday, July 17, 2023

You give so much to others but must also realize you must tend to yourself. The Full Moon in Cancer occurs during July 17 - 23, 2023, highlighting your health, well-being and routines. It's time to change things up and ensure you care for yourself in all the ways you need. You can't pour from an empty cup, and while you may feel torn in different directions, the luck you seek is found within, so you need to spend more time caring for your inner self right now.

Cancer rules home, family and the feeling of being nurtured. While you focus on those you love, constantly worrying about everyone's collective energy, what matters is how you care for yourself because that will set a precedent for what you accept into your life. Raise the bar on yourself, and you do it for anything else.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Lucky day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

You can quickly become depleted when you give so much of your energy away. This is part of your gift and purpose in this life, but you also need to make sure you have enough for yourself. There are a lot of dreams you are becoming more serious about achieving, but to do that and seize the lucky opportunities from the universe, you also need to make sure you're giving to yourself first.

This week, July 17 - 23, 2023, the Sun enters Leo just as Venus begins its retrograde here, activating themes of dedication, well-being and even self-care. Never underestimate the importance of time alone to rest and recharge, as you first need to give yourself the benefit of your energy before you do it for others. Save some for yourself, not because you don't like being a light to the world, but because you deserve to shine too.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.