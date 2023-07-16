How The July 17 New Moon In Cancer Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscopes This Week

Your weekly love horoscope for July 17 - 23, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Acceptance is a key theme for this week. While, it isn’t overly romantic to let everything be what it is instead of trying to fix or make it into something different — this week we learn that letting go of control is an freeing act of self-love.

It’s so easy to slip into the perpetual phase of working to make a relationship better without stopping to ask why, or even if it's what you want; yet the moment you stop is also when the truth can finally come flooding in.

The week of July 17 - 23, 2023 is a momentous one packed with pivotal moments and dramatic shifts of energy; yet the theme here is to slow down, to listen to your heart, and to feel your emotions. You must traverse your emotional depths to allow someone to fall in love with all your pieces. You must first heal wounds that prevent connection or accept a peaceful, safe love.

You will always attract what you believe you deserve and what you think love is; however, as you change and grow, what you think you deserve also changes. Take note of the more prominent themes and meanings in your life so that you can process what love means for you.

Nothing is a coincidence, and whatever begins to surface around this week is crucial because it's all part of a more extensive scope of transformation. Lean into your self-care, and discover how to be alone, even in a partnership. Start peeling back the layers of your heart so that once you emerge from the darkness, you'll know precisely what love should be — and you won't have any challenges in finally choosing it.

Weekly love horoscopes for July 17 - 23:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Monday, July 17, 2023

It’s hard to accept the truth, but you also know in your heart you can no longer ignore it. To be able to embrace what is coming for you right now, you need to understand that things couldn't have been any different. You did the best you could, and while the purpose for everything isn't what you had thought, you also have moved through the lessons and are ready for the next chapter of your life.

The New Moon in Cancer highlights your sector of home, family, and healing as it ushers you into the final stages of clearing so you can make room for the life you genuinely want to live. Don't underestimate what is possible, whether love or simply happiness; everything is on offer to you right now if you only take the next step.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Saturday, July 22, 2023

It would be best if you got clear about what you want for your life so there is no confusion you're sending out into the universe. While it's normal to have fears or even allow your walls to go up sometimes, you will only receive the vibration you send out. Think big, but most importantly, feel immense. You must be the one to claim what you dream of, especially when it comes to your romantic life.

The Sun shifts into Leo during the week of July 17 - 23, bringing you boldness and courage in the pursuit of stepping into the leading role of your life. Don't be shy, and don't be afraid to speak into existence the dreams you have. You are being fully supported to feel confident and capable of tackling whatever arises, along with being able to create something new, so long as you remember you hold this power.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Monday, July 17, 2023

When it comes to the choices you make for your romantic life, they are always solely dependent on how you feel about yourself. This isn't what you say you deserve or think you are worthy of, but what you genuinely feel. You must not know you are excellent but feel it; once you do, you change your entire vibration to one where what isn't meant for you can't even reach you. It also means you will finally be able to receive what is.

The New Moon in Cancer activates your sector of confidence and self-worth during the week of July 17 - 23, giving you a chance to feel like a long journey home is finally ending. You've traversed your fears and wounds, but now you are finally returning home, knowing you were always worthy.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Saturday, July 22, 2023

You have been going through a significant transformation within your romantic life as you embrace more purpose for yourself. This has been the shift from codependency to autonomy, where you've been learning you deserve to have your needs met and pursue your dreams — instead of putting them on the back burner for someone else. As much as this has challenged you significantly since Pluto shifted back into Capricorn as part of its retrograde, you also know in your heart it's the path you're meant to take.

During the week of July 17 - 23, as the confident Sun enters the zodiac sign of Leo, lighting up your sector of self-worth and value, you will feel energized to continue your path of self-discovery. Remember, the person who is meant for you will always help you become more of who you are, never less.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Monday, July 17, 2023

The things you ignore in your relationship or your perspective of love don't disappear. Instead, they become an insurmountable mountain made bigger because you are trying to pretend that it doesn't exist. To get to the next level of love, you must be willing to face everything. It would be best if you pulled back the curtain of illusion and took the step to embrace the truth, no matter how scary or ugly it may be. By doing this, you will be putting yourself in a position to make the changes you seek.

On July 17, the New Moon in Cancer shines a bright light of truth into the deepest part of your life, which governs secrets, dreams and intuition. It's time to honor what is real and what you feel. By embracing what arises during this lunation, you'll also be in the place to know how to improve things or even how to go about attracting the relationship you truly desire.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Monday, July 17, 2023

Your romantic journey has felt like a long road, and while you might be wondering when it will end so you can be happy, you're missing the whole point. Your current path to love, relationships and the lessons you're learning isn't to embrace your ultimate happiness and be wiser because of it. It also carries with it the realization there is no perfect time in the future when things will all perfectly fall into place, creating the atmosphere of happiness you're dreaming of. Instead, it comes down to recognizing that even if your love life is different from you imagined it would be, there is more than enough here to be grateful for it now.

The North Node, which governs your dharma and fate, shifts into Aries during the week of July 17 - 23, prompting you to reflect more deeply on intimacy, long-term partnerships and themes of transformation. This is your ticket to embrace more of the present moment and to release those beliefs holding you back from realizing you already have much of what you always dreamed of.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Monday, July 17, 2023

For the past year or so, you've been working through many lessons in love, especially advocating for yourself, forgiveness and learning you don't have to accept wounds as the best you'll ever receive. It's an arduous journey, especially when you can logically know something, but your heart won't accept it. While frustrating, you've been showing up for yourself and doing your best, which is about to pay off as the North Node shifts into Aries during July 17 - 23, 2023.

The North Node represents your fate, and in Aries, your sister sign lights up your romantic sector of relationships. As much as you have wondered what it meant or if you were on the right track, this will confirm who you are. In Aries, the North Node will help bring you closer to the relationship, the person, and the life meant for you. All you must do is receive it, trusting everything does happen for a reason.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Monday, July 17, 2023

The past few years have been rocked with so much romantic growth and change that it has sometimes been hard to know the ultimate purpose. Through it all, you've remained fixed on yourself, trying to grow and improve. This has been amplified by both the North and South Nodes activating your sector of self and of romance, but now as they begin to shift, many of those lessons finally become clear. You are not responsible for another's growth, but you are for your own, which will carry you through into this new energetic wave.

As the Nodes change zodiac signs this week, you will feel a profound shift within yourself as the North Node activates themes of well-being while the South Node moves into your sector of the unconscious, dreams, secrets and intuition. The only thing working against you is that you aren't yet aware of. As this begins, you will feel the pull to see things differently, more honestly, allowing you to take the growth from the past few years and truly implement it into creating the life and relationship of your dreams.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Monday, July 17, 2023

There is a lot at play in your life as you've been moving through a significant transformation within your romantic life. While so much seems unknown, the universe supports you in making these changes. However, you must ensure you're also playing by its rules. Rules aren't something you like to associate yourself with, but this time it's more about the laws of the universe than of man, which you try to adhere to. Pay attention to your motivation, the level of integrity you're bringing, and even themes of honesty and transparency within your life, as everything you're doing now will be part of a bigger story in the next two years.

During the week of July 17 - 23, as the North Node shifts into Aries while the South Node moves into Libra, you'll see themes playing out between your sector of joy and commitment alongside your social circle and reputation. All this ties into making the necessary choices and being mindful you're doing so as your best self. Things will take an upswing soon, especially if you remember that you first must become the best to attract the best.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Monday, July 17, 2023

It’s hard to have hope when it seems that no matter what you've done, you've found yourself back in the same place. That can also be a matter of perspective. Look for where you've grown rather than only focusing on the areas you feel you still have so far to go. You don't need to take on all the challenges in the relationship as yours, and if you open up to your partner, you might find that nothing is as big as you had imagined.

As the North Node shifts into Aries the week of July 17 - 23, 2023, you will feel its magic take effect in your home, family and healing sector. Not only will this help you feel more confident about your growth, but it will also positively affect the most intimate part of your life. Remember that while success is earned, the people in your life should never have to prove their love to you to invest in them as you do in your career.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Saturday, July 22, 2023

You already know you've come so far from the person you once were, but now you wonder what it means for the rest of your path. You don't have to have a defined plan. You only need to be open to receiving whatever the universe brings. When it comes to love, it means holding space for your relationship to keep growing. Look for why it's valuable and then understand that no one is perfect. However, if they continually show up to grow together, they might be perfect for you.

This week, there is a lot of Leo action as the Sun shifts into this passionate fire sign alongside Venus in Leo, beginning its retrograde journey. You will be fully supported to take on the reflection and lessons of this time as the Sun helps you to embrace an attitude of courage and passion. While you should never feel like you're fighting for your relationship, it doesn't mean you won't have to try to create what you've always dreamed of.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Monday, July 17, 2023

It's time you remember what matters most in life because the sooner you do, the more effortlessly it attracts you. When it comes to love and relationships, you can often live where you're constantly working for what you want or feel like you're not willingly given what you genuinely need from the person in your life. This can romanticize pain and lack in a relationship to such a degree you forget that genuine love will never make you feel like that. Instead, it will meet you where you are and only increase what you already have.

This week July 17 - 23, 2023, be willing to let go of the illusion love must be challenging or complex to be excellent. Those amazing love stories come together so quickly that it sometimes feels too good to be accurate, but the reality is it is. You often must travel around through your heartbreaking lessons to realize the love you're seeking is the one that efficiently arrives in peace and balance to your life. This is a return to joy, to your creative nature and to remember you are here to love, so it should never feel like a war.

Most romantic days this week:

Monday, July 17, 2023

The New Moon in Cancer allows you to drop into your heart and embrace your inner worthiness. Cancer is a sign of home, family and your emotional body. With the Moon in this watery sensitive sign, it gives you the space to remember how to nurture yourself. While in relationships, it's common to reflect on whether your needs are being met, a more significant part of them is whether you can meet them.

To fully show up as your best self, you need first to be able to care for yourself in all the ways you need or desire. Otherwise, you will always be approaching love with a sense of lack. Use this lunation to return to your peace and lean into the love and care you can provide yourself.

You are adding to the intensity; the North and South Node change signs today, signifying a massive shift in your journey and consciousness. The North Node represents your fate or dharma, while the South governs karma or the lessons you entered this lifetime with.

As they prepare to shift into Aries and Libra, the collective theme of I versus we will be exemplified along with the need and desire to create healthy dynamic partnerships. This is just the beginning of one of the most massive astrological shifts of the year, and occurring at the time of the New Moon in Cancer adds power, intensity and emotional significance. Don't be afraid to change everything to create what you want.

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Venus, the planet of love, rules relationships and all matters of romance. Depending upon what zodiac sign Venus is moving through, changes, how your relationships appear, and even how you approach love. In Leo, Venus has been helping you advocate for yourself and even speak up when you usually have stayed quiet. It's a time for powerful changes in your romantic life and the ultimate balancing of the scales as you no longer hold yourself back from what you most want or even need to say.

On Saturday, July 22, Venus officially begins its retrograde in Leo, a journey of forty days and nights through the underworld away from the light of the Sun. This is a journey of truth, one that not every relationship will be able to succeed within — but it's also a time of upgrades. Venus retrogrades only once every two years, marking this an essential reflection period in your romantic journey. With the Nodes shifting zodiac signs, there's even a more powerful influence signifying that a cycle is genuinely ending, and whether you fully embrace it or even drag your feet, Venus retrograde will make it clear that you finally see it.

This is not something to fear, as Venus retrograde only balances the karmic scales. There is nothing that leaves your life which is meant for you. Instead, it's only the universe continually having your back with who is intended to be in your life — and who is not.

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Often, it's not the significant moments of love which mean the most, but the small ones. The moments where you can rejoice in your bond or see that it no longer exists — and often they are brought about by your growth. Today, Chiron, known as the wounded healer, begins its retrograde journey in Aries. You are entering a period of immense reflection and change. Yet, it doesn't guarantee ease but that you are fully supported by the universe in continuing your path, even if you have no idea where it will lead.

Chiron in Aries often brings the wounds to the surface you need to heal the most profoundly; however, retrograde can bring shame, powerlessness or even frustration. The key, though, is to look at the purpose in your feelings, as it will forever point you toward what most needs to change within your life.

Use Chiron retrograde in Aries to make friends with your demons. Coupled with Venus retrograde and the Nodes changing signs, you can feel out of sorts the week of July 17, like you are having a night of the soul or that there isn't anyone who understands at all. All of this only pushes you forward to confront the parts of yourself that need your love the most. By leaning into your healing, you'll also be able to bring healing to your relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.