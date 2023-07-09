3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Successful In Love On July 10, During Mars In Virgo

During Mars in Virgo on July 10, 2023, three zodiac sign become successful in love. Today we will see that if we put our minds to something positive, we can easily achieve whatever we want and that if we decide to work on our love lives, as they tend to need work here and there, we'd be most successful as this transit is especially good to those of us who try.

Three zodiac signs will be able to handle the responsibility that Mars in Virgo places on us once we get started, as this is a results-based transit and half-measures are not welcome today. Today, July 10, 2023, is the day we finish what we started, and even if we start it today, we will find that by the day's end what we began will conclude properly and with positive results.

For the three zodiac signs that will be participating in today's activities, we will find that we are very much geared up for love-related actions and that if we were to have a wish come true, it would be something to do with improving upon what is already good in our romantic lives.

Things are going well, but they could do a little better. In fact, 'we' could do better, and while that's not always something we want to admit to, Mars in Virgo has a way of making admitting things feel less … goofy. We want to be the hero today. We want to take our love to a new level, and we want our partners to be impressed with us, which is not hard to do, considering they are already pretty dang happy with us.

So, whether paying more attention to the person we love or lavishing them with gifts, whatever we do today will be a step up. The occasional 'step up' is exactly what all relationships need now and then. During Mars in Virgo, we focus on what needs attention … and give it our all, and in the long run, we are successful. Here are the three zodiac signs that best use Mars's transit in Virgo.

Three zodiac signs are successful in love on July 10:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If it weren't for transits like Mars in Virgo now and then, you might not be inspired to change your relationship. You get used to things 'as they are,' and this attitude makes you feel comfortable and lazy. That's the thing about love relationships, though; 'comfortable and lazy' isn't always the way to go, as things can get lazy easily and fall into disarray.

On July 10, 2023, you'll recognize that your relationship has become too lazy and comfortable. You may have forgotten the last time you told your loved one that you love them, a cardinal sin in romance. Today's transit of Mars in Virgo puts you back on track. This transit brings you focus and determination; out of pride alone, you won't let this relationship get too lazy. If you need to pay more attention, you shall — done deal.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mars in Virgo brings you nervousness, but it's the kind that you know you can use for good as you aren't about to flip out over nothing. You and your romantic mate have been going through a 'thing.' Will you last? Who knows. All you know is that on July 10, 2023, you are not about to give them up, but that also implies that you need to do the work it takes to keep things together.

And THAT, Scorpio, is your turning point; that's when things get better for you. Mars in Virgo opens your eyes and lets you know that if you try to do something loving for your mate, they will respond well to it and inspire them to be equally kind to you. It has to start something, and it IS worth saving, so get to it! Make it happen as only you can, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You almost feel ready to give up on your relationship, but that feels too rash a statement for you to deal with. On Mars in Virgo, on July 10, 2023, your gut will tell you that it's best to keep trying and that you needn't fall for what the 'devil on your shoulder' keeps telling you to do, which is to ditch the relationship altogether. Well, you're not getting any younger, and you aren't sure that ditching anything is the answer, so, during Mars in Virgo, you take a different approach.

You try again, but this time, you have the added knowledge of wanting it to work on your side. You aren't intentionally seeking out what is wrong with the relationship. In fact, on July 10, 2023, you go for the gold, and because you are so naturally strong and driven, you get the gold in the long run, Capricorn. The effort pays off today, during Mars in Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.