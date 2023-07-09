3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On July 10, During Moon Square Pluto

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 10, 2023. The energy today is deeply rooted in your past experiences. For some of you, history will repeat itself. For others, something will happen today that will feel like a continuation of an unfinished business or give you a strong sense of deja vu. It may even be a chance encounter with an ex.

Moon square Pluto and Sun are the main astrological energies of the day. So prepare to be frustrated for the most part, especially in situations where power dynamics and hierarchies play in. For some of you, there might be a fight in your workplace, directly or under the table, over a promotion. Someone will dangle a carrot to see who will prostrate themselves for the prize.

Romantic relationships will also face some challenges today, especially for those in a long-distance relationship. You may feel a distinct disconnect with your partner, or you may learn that they spent their weekend in a manner you disagree with. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 10, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 10, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are being asked to trust your guidance and intuition today. Some of you are contemplating something big in your life. Maybe the decision to come out of the closet, for some of you. Others of you plan to change your life in a big way. Maybe you want to purchase a tiny house and go small. Many people will want to chip in their two pence at this time, but they will confuse you even if they mean well. They do not know the full story. Half of them don't have the vision or knowledge that you have.

Moon in Aries and Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus are your friends today. Your intuition is usually on point. Today, your body will also ping you when you need to be aware of something. So if you suddenly get a pain in your neck while talking to someone ... you guessed it, they are probably a pain in the neck. Pay attention to these signs and you will be able to save a ton of time today.

Despite being a Monday, the day will be pretty relaxed. Almost like the energy of Sunday is still with you. There's no need to disrupt it if you can help it. Your creative juices will keep flowing that way. If you feel called to, have a nice bath today with scented candles and good music. The unconventionality of such a self-care ritual on a Monday will be a blessing for your Aquarius heart.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today will be an indolent type of day for you. You won't want to work too hard or stress yourself beyond reason. Some of you will actually benefit from intentionally slowing down and taking it easy today. As they say, when in Rome, act like the Romans. Why go against the current when it only brings stress into your life?

Moon in Aries is the main astrological energy for you. Your sex drive may be more heightened than usual. Some of you may even get some crazy ideas. Like sneaking into the broom closet, you know where this is going. Feel free to be even more creative than that. It comes with the territory.

Just steer clear of toxic folks today and those who seem to be chronically dissatisfied. Their complaints and bad energy will drag you down. If you need to shake off their vibes, zip to the neighboring bubble tea shop!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, luck, love and pretty things are in store for you today. Some of you are experiencing the first stirrings of new love. Your heart is ready to open for business. A lot of you will be exceptionally fearless today. You won't be going crazy. It's almost like your inhibitions are being removed, but your senses will remain intact.

Pluto trine Vesta but square Moon can be an odd energy. On the one hand, you will be intensely attracted to someone. You may even think they are the one for you. On the other hand, your emotions will make you behave in contrarian ways. Don't paint the bullseye on anyone just yet. Let the energy grow a bit more over the next few days. You will know if this person is worth investing in or not.

If you feel called to, do a visualization meditation today. The energy is great for manifestations and you should absolutely take advantage of it. Blue, purple and orange will be lucky for you today.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.