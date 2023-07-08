Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For The Week Of July 10

Here is each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for the week of July 10 - 16. We are looking at a week filled with a whole lot of 'same 'ol, same 'ol' but this week, the roles will be interchangeable and that means that if you expect someone else to do your job, know that you'll be doing theirs as well. We are resorting to our 'Jack of All Trades' ways this week, and that means that, for many of us, creativity and accomplishment is what we can expect.

We are also looking at a week that is, according to the tarot cards, one where the various opportunities available to us are not necessarily the ones that will get us to the places where we want to be. What make look like a great chance to either improve ourselves or do someone else a good turn may end up becoming a nightmare of wrong moves.

We have great, great opportunities coming our way this week, but the wrong turns are not only waiting for our misinterpretation, they are like pits waiting for us to fall into. We need to know that this week can be incredibly successful, but that the pitfalls are plentiful and abundantly placed, all around us.

The week of July 10 - 16, 2023 shows us tarot cards that are varied, but poignant; there are many cards here that suggest success, but so much of it comes to us the hard way. We are also being shown that what we sow is as a result of what we sow, so we need to be aware, at all times, of what we put out into the world. Let's keep it light and let's let that light lead us away from bad decision-making. We have a potentially fruitful week ahead of us; let's keep it that way, if we can. Here are the card readings for each zodiac sign.

Tarot horoscope for the week of July 10:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands, reversed

Patience does you in this week, meaning, you don't have any and it's seriously getting on your nerves. You may be tempted to act in an indiscreet manner, simply because you want to get something done and it doesn't seem as though anyone is listening to you. This card reflects the idea that you feel as though you are alone this week, unable to move forward.

Keywords for the week: struggle, isolation, bratty

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands, reversed

This week has you feeling as though nothing you've created is working out for you. You feel like you've just completed this gigantic thing, this 'task' and that you aren't getting any credit for its existence. You did a good job and yet, nobody is noticing. You won't stop waiting for approval though, as you feel like you deserve something that you aren't necessarily going to get in return.

Keywords for the week: payment, waiting, balance

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

This card always brings a happy note to any reading, and this week you'll find that it works once again in your favor. Basically, if you put your mind to it, you can direct whatever you want to go however you want it to. This also acts as a heads up for negative emotion; being that you can manifest 'as you wish' you might want to keep those wishes positive and productive.

Keywords for the week: creativity, goals, dreams

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

This card has always been up for interpretation, but as I see it, it's always been about heartbreak and getting over it. It's weathering the storm no matter what, knowing that you are the strong one, and that whatever it takes is what you'll endure. You will be fine, but this week has you feeling the pain of heartbreak of betrayal. It's nothing you can't live with, and you will continue on in your very strong way, Cancer.

Keywords for the week: betrayal, backstabbing, endurance

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Cups

Opportunity comes at you this week in ways that you didn't expect. Just as soon as you thought you had a good chance to make something happen in your life, it seems that several other options open to you as well. This week gives you plenty of ways to make a better life for yourself, and you aren't limited by anything. Your only main concern now is which opportunity to choose from, so that you feel you are making a wise choice.

Keywords for the week: chance, opportunity, options

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

The last thing you want to think about this week is work, and yet, work seems to get through to you no matter where you are in the world. This may imply that you had the week off, of that you had set aside this time to accomplish something personal; it also implies that you may have to put aside your personal desires to tend to something work-related. This could cause resentment in you, or, it may end up being 'just another week.'

Keywords for the week: restless, work, ethics

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Star

A tricky card for a tricky zodiac sign, and what's meant by this is that The Star often times represents disappointment. You shoot for the stars this week, but you fall short of your goal, and that might be what gets you down. You have grand dreams for yourself, but there are obstacles in the way of reaching them. While you try to attain glory, you find that all you are really doing is complaining.

Keywords for the week: blindness, ingratitude, expectation

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Your week could be better if you believed it could be, but from your standpoint, all you can do is imagine a very hard time is awaiting you, and therefore, it becomes one. You don't know what's coming, and so, in your mind, you anticipate disaster and pain. There is no promise of either coming your way, but as long as you don't know what's coming, you create it as a monstrous scenario in your mind, which really blows the week for you.

Keywords for the week: anticipation, dread, paranoia

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Devil

You don't know if you like the mess you've made or if you LOVE it, but what's going on this week is that you're going to start trouble and it's somehow going to open the door for you to create more and more trouble. Perhaps you've just been starved for attention, or maybe it's just your turn to have all eyes on you, but this week, Sagittarius, is the week where nobody says no to you, and that might not be the best thing either.

Keywords for the week: pride, arrogance, selfishness

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords, reversed

You are never too fearful of making harsh decisions, except when you know they are the wrong ones. This week has you putting your foot down where it counts, only the problem here is that you have spoken too soon. In your authoritarian way, you decide something 'must' be, but you don't think it through; you are too content listening to the sound of your own voice. Within the week, you come to learn that you spoke too soon and that you were wrong.

Keywords for the week: haughtiness, pushy, off base

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Strength, reversed

You've been telling yourself that 'you can do it, you can do it' for a long, long time now, and it's 'that' week where 'doing it' is something that must happen or...you fall apart. You'll do what is necessary but do yourself a favor, Aquarius, stay healthy because it seems that while you are strong enough to handle the duties of this week, it's definitely going to take a lot out of you. Get mentally prepared and physically fit for this one.

Keywords for the week: energy, endurance, mind power

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

All decisions come down to you this week, Pisces, and that probably means family concerns and the kind of thing that nobody else takes seriously. You know what's needed during this week, and it has to do with gathering people together to act as one. This is not your place of expertise, but it is something you can and will do with great success. So, be prepared to speak up, be clear and direct those who need your help, as this is what your main objective will be: helping others.

Keywords for the week: cordiality, help, efficiency

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.