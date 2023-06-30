Accurate Horoscope For Today, July 1, 2023, During Pluto Retrograde

Your horoscope for today, July 1, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs. The meaning of the word 'horoscope' is a recording of time, and we know that with time comes change, hence why certain transits pack a powerful influence in our lives.

On Saturday, we see the activity of a small dwarf planet: Pluto, and while it has retrograded into Capricorn, it stirs the pot in our careers, social status, and public reputation. Pluto is alright, but it does cause you to pay close attention.

Today, we experience an unsettled feeling that pushes discomfort to screeching levels. If you dislike your job, feel disrespected or unhappy, this little planet may urge you to change internally, then with intention — manifest an external action that prompts change. Pluto is ruled by Scorpio, and its end result is similar to the sign it rules. Those who are brave, keep their plans to themselves, know how to set boundaries and act stealth-like and under the radar will later rise from the ashes of the rumble like a Phoenix, free and strong as it is meant to be.

The thing to remember is that Pluto retrograde is not only in Capricorn now, but when it stations direct on October 11, it will track back into Aquarius never to be in Capricorn again in our lifetime. This is the green light to make moves, especially if you're a Scorpio Sun, Moon or rising sign.

Cardinal zodiac signs: Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn will also feel the intensity of today more than others in their personal and home life.

Fixed signs: Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius may experience a sense of urgency as well in love and romance — including healing a broken heart, breaking up from a toxic love match or deciding its time to move in with someone or to get engaged and marry. Find out what else is in store for your zodiac sign by checking your horoscope for July 1, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, July 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's always possible to learn something new, and with Pluto retrograde bringing things up in your career sector, you might decide it's time to go back to college for a career change.

If you've been thinking about doing something technical like cosmetology or paralegal work, email programs where you'd like more information. Check enrollment dates, too. With the Nodes entering your sign in July, the following year is ripe for significant changes

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're forthright, Taurus, but during the Moon in Sagittarius, you will want to be more careful about saying things bluntly in the name of honesty and transparency.

This Moon can have you telling secrets and disclosing information about yourself that you 'think' others ought to know. Still, it could put you in a rare position you would prefer you didn't get yourself into. Instead, hold back and wait. Sometimes information seems inert initially but later is best kept a secret.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you don't ask, how will you know the answer is 'no.' Today's Moon will be in your sector of commitments and partnerships.

When the Moon activates your emotions in this area, a part of you may want to talk more about the future with others on various topics: business, entrepreneurship and, in some instances, marriage. Today lay your cards on the table, and see what comes from it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A change to your regular routine is a great thing to do. It stimulates your mind and gives you a greater appreciation for who you are, what you've been through and where you are going.

Today's Moon in Sagittarius encourages you to take a step in a new direction. You may hear a suggestion from a friend who has tried a new gym or find out you want to learn a hobby. Either way, routines and improving your health are on the radar, and it's time to take a step in a different direction.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's always nice to hear good things from someone, isn't it, Leo? So imagine how a person would feel should they receive a thoughtful and sweet card or text from you — in the morning.

A good morning text is an excellent way to let a person know they were the first person you thought of when you woke up. It's beautiful to be expressive, and you know how to be charming!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If you've been house hunting, put in an offer and bid for what you want to pay for a piece of property. It's a good day for extending financial offers for real estate, but also if you're in negotiations for a job.

You may be surprised that you get the salary you require or get the house for the rate you need. Remember, you only know what the answer is if you decide to ask the right question.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've got a curious nature, now apply it to your own life. It's good to talk with your lover, especially if you feel like you're spending less time together and growing apart. Saying this might not change anything, but it will change you. You can know that you asked the hard questions and have the answers you need from this day forward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can't repair your credit or pay off debt if you're burying your head in the sand hoping that a problem will go away on its own. Today, what you need to do is start from square one: honesty. Pull up your credit report and see what's on there. Once you've done that, you have a better picture of your overall financial portfolio and you can have a good, open conversation with someone who is able to help you fix everything you need worked on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's an emotional day for you, with the Moon in your zodiac sign. Today brings optimism. In fact, you'll not want to hear anyone's problems when you go for a walk, a bike ride or out to dinner. Specific problems are heavy for others to listen to, even if they choose to do so.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Watch out, Capricorn. Not all are friends even if they say that they are loyal to the end. With the Moon in your enemy sector, you'll want to watch your back with friends and people you sense are spies at work trying to lurk on others' productivity. Today your words may fall flat on deaf ears, so you will want to consider what is working for others to apply it to yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today is not the day to hide under a rock and pretend that socializing at the event is an overrated gesture. Socializing for the next few weeks will become essential to your success. As the Moon spends another day in your networking sector, get lively and don't let all your social media and hard work be ignited.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be honest with your boss, Pisces. Chances are they already sense you're unhappiness and want to make it right. The problem you face isn't something to hide from others. You want and need to state your position and then follow what you say with a solution to any problems you face.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.