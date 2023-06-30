July 1 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 1, thanks to the Sun, Jupiter and Mercury. They say there 'ain't no cure for the Summertime Blues,' but apparently, they don't know what they're talking about because in terms of 'blues' — we're not playing that game today, in fact, July 1, has the potential of starting something new and upbeat.

We may be hot and sweaty, but we refuse to feel the blues today, and that's because we're supported by the mighty powers that come along with today's positive-train of transits, namely, Sun sextile Jupiter and Mercury sextile Jupiter. Today is the day where if we are in a love relationship, we not only talk like friends but we also show each other than we want a future together.

Jupiter transits don't predict the future, but because of the expansive nature of the planet itself, its influence on three zodiac signs in particular, is one that allows to 'feel' as though the future can't be anything BUT great; even if we didn't believe it yesterday, today, July 1, changes it all up.

During Sun sextile Jupiter, we feel like a million bucks, and when we feel good, we treat people well, and the number one person who receives the benefit of our wonderful attitude is the person we are in a romantic relationship with. While there's no real thing as a 'Summer vacation' anymore, there is still time we can take off and plan for, which is where Mercury comes in — and does a great job, at that.

So, July starts out with a happy bang; we see that things are going to work because at present, everything look great. We aren't bothering ourselves with stress today, in fact, we see it as an option, one that we choose to walk away from. Today is for smiles and cuddles, plans and desires. Today we design our great escape, and it will be an adventure we share with the one we love. Which signs will feel the love today, July 1?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 1:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

July 1, comes in like a soft whisper and its graceful ways seem to set you on the right path. You are the kind of person who looks to the first date of each month as something special; even if it's your own superstition, you prefer to think that if the first day goes well, the rest of the month will follow suit.

Well, this first day brings you much joy, Gemini, and you'll feel very comfortable with the person you are in a romantic relationship with, today, simply because neither of you are feeling pressured, nagged or tugged into doing something you don't want to do. In fact, as the day progresses and the soothing vibes of Sun sextile Jupiter take over, you and your partner will feel more and more like doing nothing. Kicking back and holding hands may be all this day has in store for you, but that may also be just what you needed.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're the kind of person who 'owns' the Summer, and when it's July 1, you feel like this is just the beginning; there's so much to look forward to and you can't help but feel grateful and hopeful at the same time. You and your romantic partner are doing well, and July 1, feels like your own personal 'start time.' You have big plans ahead of you and you enjoy how Sun sextile Jupiter seems to affect your partner and the way they have chosen to go with the flow.

You're seeing something in them today that you rarely see, and it pleases you beyond measure. Perhaps it's just that they are more open to you on this day, or perhaps it's simply that they are not looking for what's wrong in any given situation. Their behavior brings out the magnanimous (and lazy) lion in you, and you feel both protective of them, and in love.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's no such thing as the Summertime Blues on this day, and certainly not for you. July 1, brings you the transit of Sun sextile Jupiter, and that's like 'Sagittarius Plus' and it has you feeling all of the 'better' qualities of your sign, like you feel free, you feel creative, and in terms of love and romance, you feel as though you finally have someone in your life who understands you.

That all this occurs to you on this first day of the month makes you feel good about where it's going. You feel as though the Summer has so much in store for you, and you are feeling incredibly good about what you believe are the good things to come. You and your love may come up with an inspiring idea, together, today ... something that you can achieve in the near future, like a weekend off, or a vacation somewhere exotic.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.