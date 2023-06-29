Horoscope For June 30, As The Moon Leaves Scorpio To Enter Sagittarius

Hello, zodiac signs! Today's horoscope for June 30 is a welcomed reprieve from the last two day's intensity. Today the Moon will leave the dark depths of Scorpio to enter Sagittarius. Sagittarius energy ignites wanderlust and a yearning to learn about the world, travel and faith.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius today, it will still speak with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, so pay close attention to health-related matters, but don't go Googling symptoms if you're feeling unwell. Today urges you to seek higher knowledge and wisdom from trained professionals who know the body better than Reddit or armchair quarterbacks on Quora.

A Sagittarius Moon can bring out our bluntness, especially if you're a Sagittarius, Gemini, Virgo, or Pisces zodiac sign. Fire signs should avoid negative political and spiritual conversations that go down the path of judgmentalness and anger. Earth signs will love watching documentaries about history, culture and world religions. Capricorns and Scorpios, your favorite crime shows on stream may have a new episode ready to binge-watch today. Regardless, everyone can find something to study, learn, and grow their awareness intellectually.



If you love libraries and last visited one a while ago, use your card online or get one from your local library. Sagittarius rules the ninth house: libraries, philosophy, colleges and higher academia. So, check out OpenLibrary.com, OverDrive.com, or Project Gutenberg to download free ebooks. Have kids home for the summer? Please encourage them to read books worldwide; many are now translated into your native language. To find out more, here's what your daily horoscope has in store for you on June 30, based on your Sun, Moon or Rising sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, June 30, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Summer is here, and it's time to renew your passport or get one if needed. Today's Moon entering the zodiac sign of Sagittarius will have you thinking about travel and adventure plans.

If you've got some PTO at work that you still need to use, consider requesting to use it soon. If you can't break away without too much effort, consider doing a mini staycation at home with your family.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You like things to be orderly and easy to manage, so if there's some information leak at the office, in your family or hints that a person is gossiping, you'll want to tighten up the communication lines at work.

There's a line in the sand regarding how much you're willing to let others know and what you prefer people not to know. While you're all about transparency, today, your limits get reached.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters your commitment sector today, and you'll think quite a bit about the future with a business partner or a potential mate.

Today is when you'll desire to have an open and honest discussion with someone in particular about the future: plans, expectations, hopes and fears. You've got a few things on your mind, and it will be hard not to discuss them before the weekend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While the Moon was in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your attention turned more toward romantic matters, slowing the pace of life down for a while. Today's Moon entering Sagittarius gives you a push in a healthier direction.

Plan to go outside and enjoy nature, soaking up plenty of Vitamin D. Enjoy time with a pet. If you are due for your annual physical, schedule it before the day ends.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today something magical captures your desire for fun, play and adventure-seeking. You may receive an email newsletter about cruise discounts or an invitation in a group family text to make plans for an upcoming reunion.

There's lots of fun to be had this month, and you'll have trouble deciding which one to do first, but from the look of things, summer is starting to unfold wonderfully.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're never too young to learn something new, and even though you may feel you need to be more capable of completing a home DIY project, you might surprise yourself that you can. Today is the perfect time to look into what is involved in fixing or improving space in your home.

Watch YouTube videos and check out TikToks. Create a board on Pinterest to gather ideas and inspiration. Make today one of those days where you're learning as much as possible about what you'd like to tackle and see where curiosity leads you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's Moon enters your communication center, and while it goes from Scorpio to Sagittarius, conversations liven up and become more exciting, vital — and blunt. If you have a friend you need to speak or get advice from, today's perfect for scheduling a lunch or late dinner date to chat. Love to sit and listen? Get together with one of your friends whose life is always interesting and full of juicy stories. You'll hear many fascinating tales and get a few good belly laughs, too.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You might be thinking about where to go in the future for an upcoming vacation, but money could be holding you back from realizing your big dream. Today's ideal for making a savings account in a bank or via an envelope system. Plan to save a little bit of money each week until you've got what you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's Moon enters your sign, making it the perfect time to focus on what you must do. Today can be a highly productive day for getting a haircut, doing personal grooming and getting a few appointments in, even if they are scheduled at the last minute.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, don't cling to the past but look to the future to see what you can do to make a significant improvement. When the Moon enters Sagittarius, some may find it hard not to think about what happened with a toxic friendship. You have hopes to learn about what happened so you don't repeat the pattern in the future.

It takes work to set aside your ego when the Moon is in Capricorn, as you want to be heard and to listen. Still, if you have blocked each other on social media or phones, think twice before sending an unwelcome text message.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today think about the friendships you cherish and what you may be able to do to secure time with individuals whom you've not seen since the pandemic began.

The Sagittarius Moon can open the door to travel and reaching out to people who live in another country or far away from where you currently are. Use today's energy to branch out and see the world a bit more.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's the perfect day to have a heart-to-heart meeting with your boss or manager to discuss your desire to be promoted. Or, you may need to cut back on work hours to focus on things at home.

With the Sagittarius Moon taking root today, you can ask for what you need and negotiate your best deal. Today you may be pleasantly surprised by how others are receptive to your thinking.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.