July 3 - 9: Which 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest This Week

Five Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest in the week of July 3 - 9, 2023. First, here are the lucky messages of the week for everyone. Where your heart takes you is where you will find luck this week. Some of you are sitting on a gold mine idea that you really need to execute.

It can be a business idea for some of you, so keep it close to your chest lest someone steal it! Those with a great circle of friends are more blessed than you realize. Make sure to send some gratitude to the universe because not everyone has supportive people in their corner. Some people are stuck with crabs who will never let them escape the metaphorical bucket.

If you were born during winter, this week will be extra lucky for you. Especially for those of you who live in a wintery location that receives a lot of snow throughout the year. If you feel called to, do one act of kindness this week. It can be a charitable act or a comforting word to someone who needs it. What goes around, comes around. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week:

1. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Lucky vision

Dragon, no matter how much you doubt yourself or feel like an imposter behind the scenes, does not drop the ball this week! Good fortune is on your side and will be the wind beneath your wings ... if you do not sabotage yourself. Everyone deals with insecurities from time to time. There are ways to combat it and heal yourself. Ensure you do not abandon an amazing idea because an authority figure lacks faith in you.

Some Dragon zodiac signs will benefit from doing a gratitude ritual this week for all the blessings you have in your life. It will also remind you how much you have accomplished and how far you have come (even if you don't consider it much). Blue and purple are lucky colors for you this week — also the flower chrysanthemum.

2. Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Intuitive luck

Goat, your luck this week depends on you. Some Goat zodiac signs are on the verge of making a big decision in your life. Others are unsure if you should take that leap of faith and try your hand at something you have been putting off for a while. Your heart is tied to this. So are your dreams. Trust your intuition as you move forward. Your luck is closely tied to this. If you are bad at listening to your intuition, keep practicing. It will get better one day.

Marigolds and the color gold are lucky for you this week; so are children born in May and June. For some of you, this may be your niece, nephew or child! You are being asked to walk the path that's true to you. Don't get swayed by what someone else is doing. Their life is their own. Walking their way won't bring you joy, and vice versa.

3. Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

Lucky friendships

Pig, your friendships will be lucky for you this week. The way it will manifest will be different for everyone. For some of you, this luck will manifest as a friend telling you something vital at the right time. For others, it will be them acting as your wingman/woman to help you get the love of your life. Whatever the circumstance, this can strengthen your friendships and take them to the next level.

If you are attending a gender reveal party this week, trust your intuition while you are there. Sometimes luck doesn't come to us in the form of good fortune. It can also be a whisper preventing something bad, like an expensive cake suddenly crashing to the floor. White, purple and blue are lucky for you this week as well as chrysocolla and garnet crystals.

4. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Speedy luck

Snake, the faster you act right now, the quicker your fortune will flourish. Good luck is literally giving you wings this week. Just ensure you aren't going at a breakneck speed where you are no longer in control. Intuitive speed will take you to the finish line, while recklessness will push you back a hundred lives. As long as you are aware of that, you will be golden.

Some of you will benefit from doing a morning ritual this week that thanks the Sun for its life-giving energy. You can also do the Suryanamaskara yogasana if you practice yoga. Others will benefit from adopting a tea ritual into their daily life to bring peace and grounding if you do it with someone close to you!

5. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Patient luck

Rooster, your luck this week will manifest weirdly. It will not make itself known at all. You are still on the lucky list because, behind the scenes, something is brewing. It's all because of certain things you have set in motion. Be patient as you move forward. The chips will fall into place when it's the right time.

If you are in a relationship with someone, your significant other will be very lucky for you this week, whether they realize it directly or not. For others, a stranger will come into your life this week who will do you a favor you didn't know you needed. Or, they will direct you to a place or person you need to be referred to. Keep an eye out for that, especially if the person is connected to the 'Eye of Horus' symbol or pelicans.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.