Why 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love This Month

Four Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love this month. July 2023 love is all about the push and pull. If you give too much of yourself, it's probably because the other person is a taker and has no intention of meeting you halfway. Be careful of the red flags lest you lose your heart to the wrong individual.

Some of you will be confronted by the past this month. It can literally be an ex bumping into you outside or trying to reconnect with you. It can also be circumstances (and things) that trigger memories of the past that you desperately want to move on from.

Self-care is a big theme this month. So show yourself some love in whatever manner feels right to you. The glow within will be apparent to others, and you may meet someone who sees you as a wish fulfillment. It's always a great idea to start with good confidence. Now let's focus on the four Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in July.

Which Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love July 1 - 31:

1. Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

Something quick and unexpected will happen to you this month, Dog. Since this is a love horoscope, there's a possibility it will be a random love confession coming from someone you either don't know that well or didn't realize had the hots for you. Some of you will want more time before you give them your answer. Interestingly, this energy is flipped for some of you. You might confess your feelings without rhyme, reason (or planning).

Those in a long-distance relationship will have a great time with their significant other this month. You will feel on the same page about the most important things. You may even discuss the future and how you want your lives to be a few years from now. For some of you, this discussion will directly lead to a proposal or marriage shortly. This message is only for you if you know your partner is in it for the long haul and isn't just stringing you along because they are bored. Do a rose quartz ritual during the next full Moon if you need more luck in love. You are energetically primed at this time for the best possible outcome.

2. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Here's the thing, Rabbit. If you are single, you won't find true love this month because you are energetically tied to someone from your past or have a creepy lurker/stalker tailing you without your knowledge. Some of you may even be pinning your hopes on the wrong person who appears sweet and kind but is very manipulative behind the scenes. What you need at this time is more faith in yourself. You deserve love, even if you feel like no one is mirroring that energy back to you. Sometimes all it takes is a change of scene and the pruning of toxic relationships for the truth to come to light.

If you are in a relationship, July will be extra awesome for you and your boo. Some of you may even plan a vacation or spontaneously hop on a flight and take a weekend trip to a nice place. Maybe it will be Las Vegas for some of you. Just remember, relationships evolve with time. You won't constantly feel the heightened emotions you initially felt. Some time apart will immediately show you how much you deeply care about each other. Cherish this growth. Everything is unfolding exactly as it should.

3. Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

You will benefit from a love manifestation ritual this month if you are single. Especially during the new Moon in Cancer on July 17th. You are slowly and steadily aligning yourself with the vibration of true love. If you engage in daily self-care, that's having a strong impact on you as well ... in a good way. The possibility of love coming to you is very strong this month. It's almost like the more receptive you are, the faster things will manifest for you. While it may not come to you right at your doorstep, some of you will find it while strolling in the park or during your morning jog or coffee run in the most unexpected manner possible.

If you are in a relationship and tired of being the only one who makes an effort, you have an important decision ahead of you. Sometimes the most necessary advice isn't something that feels great. If you have faith in yourself, stand by your beliefs and walk away from anything not serving your highest good you will be the ultimate winner in this situation, regardless of what others might say about it.

4. Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

Ox, if you are single, your luck in love is tied to social events this month. For some of you, this directly talks about a marriage you have been invited to. If you are close to the people getting married, you won't know this, but someone will admire you as you do your chores and duties to help the bride/groom and their family. Then one thing will lead to another. This is especially true for those of you who are family to the bride or groom. It doesn't have to be a marriage. It can be a social or family gathering or a night out at the bar with your best friends.

If you are in a relationship, this month will be extra special for you and your partner, especially if you have a leader-follower dynamic in your relationship, with one person more in charge of decision-making than the other. It can even be a fetish-focused relationship. Or you may add some spice to your love life by trying something new that is out of one or both of your comfort zones.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.