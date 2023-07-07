What Each Zodiac Signs Can Manifest On July 8, During The Lion's Gate Portal

Here's how to manifest what your zodiac sign needs on July 8. Today’s astrology creates an energetic portal heightened by the Pisces Moon connecting with Pluto in Capricorn. Today opens the month-long portal that will close on August 8, starting a powerful time in soul upgrades and manifestations.

This portal is called Lion’s Gate, and while it peaks during the beginning of August, this energetic wave begins today as the Sun and star Sirius, the most powerful star in our solar system, align as they move into position for Lion’s Gate. However, this important time is marked this year by one of Pluto’s last returns to Capricorn before moving on and leaving behind the lessons available here for the rest of your lifetime.

Pluto in Capricorn asks you to reflect on where you give your power away or what beliefs you subscribe to that limit you from manifesting what you truly desire. Working with this energy becomes a powerful force of self-reflection and courage as you honor what comes up and choose to move through it.

You are being truly guided to embrace the light in a deeply profound way, but to do that and to manifest whatever it is you want, you first have to recognize what has been holding you back so that you can know precisely what parts of your life and psyche to dismantle to achieve the greatness that is meant for you.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on July 8:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Self-confidence

Incorporate the tiger’s eye into your meditation practice for greater self-confidence and trust. As you sit cross-legged, hold the tiger’s eye in your right hand to guide your steps forward while repeating the affirmation.

Today's affirmation: I am confident in creating the life of my dreams.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Believing in yourself

Write a letter of gratitude to yourself, sincerely expressing how deeply you believe in your truth. Fold this three times, anoint it with frankincense essential oil and place it near a gold candle on your altar. As you sit in front of your sacred space, repeat the affirmation.

Today's affirmation: I believe in myself and my vision, even if no one else does.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Allowing yourself to be fully seen

Create a sacred healing scrub with salt, rosemary and pine essential oils. As you perform this ritual in the shower, envision washing away the doubt and the fear of allowing yourself to be seen, repeating the affirmation as you do.

Today's affirmation: I am opening myself up with greater transparency and truth.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Honoring your truth

Anoint your heart chakra with lavender essential oil, and while sitting quietly, place your hands in tattva mudra to honor your truth. Repeat the affirmation silently while focusing on a white light emanating from your body.

Today's affirmation: I am honoring my truth as sacred.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Fulfilling all your needs

You can begin by anointing your pulse points with lemon essential oil and gathering an amethyst crystal. Please fill up your water bottle for the day. As you do, hold your hands over it, sending in your intention and placing the crystal inside. As you drink throughout the day, repeat the affirmation, feeling the healing energy rejuvenating your body.

Today's affirmation: I am listening to and working on caring for myself in all the ways I desire.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Positive thinking

Create a sacred space with a white candle and sunflowers. As you sit in front of your space, anoint your pulse points with grapefruit essential oil and place your hands palms up on your knees. Repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Today's affirmation: I will focus on the light as I trust it to guide me through periods of darkness.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Embracing the present moment

You can take time in the morning to create a tea using peppermint and lemon grass. As you find a peaceful place to enjoy your tea, settle your breath and set the intention to focus on the present moment today, repeat the affirmation quietly as you do.

Today's affirmation: I am embracing and reveling in all the present moment brings.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Planning for the future

Write your affirmation on a slip of paper eleven times, fold it three times and anoint it with jasmine essential oil. Next, plant it beneath lemon balm to call in the plans that you’re seeking.

Today's affirmation: I am embracing my ability to plan for the future confidently and joyfully.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Growth-focus action

Anoint your third eye and sacral chakra with frankincense essential oil and sit quietly before a red candle to promote action. Place your hands in dhyana mudra while repeating the affirmation five times to bring in the angel energy of change.

Today's affirmation: I am committed to making decisions in alignment with my growth.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Self-worth

Begin your ritual by zesting a lemon and adding warm water to it. As you find a quiet place to enjoy it, place your left hand on your lower belly, sacral area and repeat the affirmation silently.

Today's affirmation: I am worthy of everything I dream of and never need to prove my worth again.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Emotional healing

Light white sage incense and lay down in savasana. As you place selenite on your heart chakra, perform the breathwork practice, bee’s breath. Try this three to five times, then lay quietly with your palms facing up as you hold the affirmation in your mind’s eye.

Today's affirmation: I am honoring my heart and taking the time necessary to heal.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Healthy Boundaries

Create a circle of white salt outside to sit within; as you do, place your hands palms up on your knees, envisioning a sacred light protecting you from negativity or self-doubt. Repeat the affirmation eleven times until you feel a lightness entering your heart.

Today's affirmation: I am practicing healthy boundaries to keep myself safe and honor my truth.

