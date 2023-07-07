Love Horoscopes On July 8 Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

Let's talk. Oh, that isn't just a throwaway line; I mean it; today is for talking. If we're smart, as we know we are, we're going to say just the right thing at just the right time, and that is because we have the very supportive tag team of Moon trine Mercury to help us express ourselves. Of all the areas where good communication can exist, we must agree that love is one place where talk seals the deal.

If we say the right thing, then we experience the perfect day, and for three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on July 8, 2023, it's all about saying the perfect words. We might not think we're capable of this kind of delivery, but we are, and that's what will make today so much fun. Moon trine Mercury delivers more than great communication. It's also a really 'fun' transit, especially if you are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned today.

Here's the thing: talking isn't always that easy, and for some of us, it's nearly impossible, which is why Moon trine Mercury opens the doors to entirely new perspectives when communicating with our romantic partners. It also depends on the subjects we intend to go over today, as some of those topics may be so hard to talk about that we cringe at the idea of opening our mouths. Still, today is a day of new beginnings, and crossing those borders is part and parcel of the Moon trine Mercury experience.

So, let's talk. What shall we talk about today? Well, lovers, you alone know what's on your mind, and because the universe is hinting at the idea that you'll 'get it right' today, you might as well for it. Why be scared? This is your big op. Go for it, make the best of Moon trine Mercury and say what's on your mind, knowing you'll be received with love and affection. Sounds good to me! OK, which zodiac signs are speaking up today?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 8:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is one of those weeks where it's up and down with you and your loved one, and yet, even through the worst of times, you're still willing to try and what you've noticed is that the best way to your lover's heart is through good, solid conversations. During Moon trine Mercury, you will take advantage of your skillful ways and finally tell them what you really feel.

While your words may not be exactly what they want to hear, you'll notice that on July 8, 2023, what you say will be appreciated. It's as if all your romantic partner wanted was for you to be honest, and this kind of truthful sharing will open the doors for further expression. It's nice to get things off your chest, especially when this only ends up bringing the two of you closer together.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Rather than blame it all on them, you have decided that today is the day you claim some of the responsibility for why you and your romantic partner have been at odds with each other. You don't like thinking that you are a part of this and it's always been easier to say that 'they' are the one who lacks communication skills. Still, on July 8, 2023, you'll come to terms with a certain truth: you are equally responsible for bringing in the communication as they are.

During the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you'll not only take responsibility but back it up with real action, which means on this day, you will speak up and guess what? What you say will not only heal the relationship, it will jumpstart the both of you on a new track where communication is all you think about. New starts do happen — get ready.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You know it's up to you to bring up a certain topic because if left to your partner, it may not happen as they are not half as nervous as you are. Speaking of nerve, this courageous new tact is brought to you by Moon trine Mercury, which totally has you believing in yourself and what you're about to say to your lover.

This topic needs addressing, and on July 8, 2023, you're going to toss aside your inhibition and get right to the point ... and good for you, Pisces, because the idea that you are handling this is exactly what your relationship needs. You may not like being 'the one' who does the handling, but as they say, "Whatever it takes." Today is the day you take it upon yourself to be the bigger person and tell it like it is. Go you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.