Why 3 Specific Zodiac Signs May Have Rough Horoscopes On June 30

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on June 30, but why? Well, let's see. We've got the first day of Neptune retrograde kicking in, alongside Moon square Mars, with a hit of Moon square Saturn in the mix. What could possibly go wrong?

Here we have a day that is chock full of conflict and misunderstanding, plus, with this particular retrograde, we can throw self-doubt and rumination into the batter so that whatever cake we make out of this day, it's going to taste like...we don't know how to bake.

Mistakes will be made and regrets will be started up. It's not the kind of day that will create any kind of lasting damage, but for Cancers, Leos, and Libras, we might want to err on the side of caution. In other words, watch what you do, but don't overthink it.

What really puts some of us over the edge is Moon square Mars; that's the transit that will have us acting without thinking first. It's bad enough to deal with the rejections and misunderstandings that come alone with the transit of Moon square Saturn, but Moon square Mars is what's going to have three specific zodiac signs behaving badly on this day, June 30. Whether we act out on something that disturbs us, or we simply don't want to be the one who doesn't get their way, this transit is what's going to push us over the edge.

And so, the three zodiac signs in astrology that will react poorly to Moon square Mars will be the three zodiac signs that will resent the entire idea of having to do anything more than lie in bed, pouting, today. Because if we do get out of that bed — and we will, oh yes, we will — there's going to be trouble and we will find ourselves in the heart (and heat) of it all. Which signs look for trouble on this day, June 30?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 30:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Trouble is the last thing you EVER want to look for, because even if you are curious about something, you know that if you get too involved, you'll eventually find yourself deep in something that you want nothing to do with. Hello today. That's you, Cancer, getting involved because you got curious. That's how Neptune retrograde gets under your skin; it creates in you the feeling that you're missing something and that you can't relax until you figure out how to fill that void.

And so, during Moon square Mars, you'll go on a mission to figure something out and what you'll find is...trouble. And in your case, trouble creates drama. Family drama. Arguments with family members. Sibling rivalry, etc. Because you are unsatisfied with simply getting through the day, you'll find that the drama lures you in to the point where you won't be able to resist it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What really bums you out about today is that you really wanted it to go a different way, and even though the plans of the day aren't exactly leading you into a bad place, it's still not what you want, and you can thank Moon square Saturn for that.

This transit is not only going to mess with your plans today, it's going to mess with your understanding; you might even think that the stars are 'against' you today. But June 30 doesn't work that way, Leo. Because you tend to have a big ego, you might actually believe that the universe is conspiring against you; it's not.

It's just a day where you aren't in total control, and as you know, days like this happen. With Neptune in retrograde, it might be more difficult to grasp concepts like being 'out of control' and as it goes with you, you may end up feeling anger. The Mars influence works your nerves, as well.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's a rough day for you, Libra. Slowing down was the antithesis of what you wanted to happen today, and yet, with the first day of Neptune retrograde kicking on June 30, you'll feel as though you can't get things to move fast enough.

You feel trapped today, as if forces from 'beyond' are holding you back, and all of this will turn into anger. And when you get angry, you get impulsive. You are someone who likes to present themselves as cool, calm and always collected and it seems that the transits that influence you on this day are pushing your buttons to such a degree that you can't live up to your calm image.

You may also snap at someone you love and they will not take it well. You have Moon square Mars to blame for that, but it's also up to you as to how you translate your own hostility. Try not to yell at people today; that you are capable of flying off the handle is not the image you want to show others.

