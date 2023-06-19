What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest On June 20, Along With The Moon

Today, June 20, there's something your zodiac sign needs to manifest along with the Moon. The Moon enters bold and passionate Leo helping you to embrace your heart, your desires, and your bliss. Your bliss is the combination of your purpose along with what feels like it lights you up from the inside out. It’s your zest for life and the inner power of knowing you hold the ability to create whatever it is that you wish or dream.

When you are working to manifest with the lunar phases it’s important to look at not just the sign the Moon is in, but also the different phases that it moves through as although rituals are more common around the New Moon or Full Moon, there are many different energies you can work with when it comes to lunar cycles.

The recent Gemini New Moon was a time for new beginnings, yet now as it becomes a waxing crescent in Leo, it’s a divine time to manifest rest, balance, and self-love. As the moon transitions to the last quarter, it’s an opportunity to break any bad or self-limiting habits, while the waxing gibbous gives you a chance for deeper reflection as you are encouraged to slow down, observe, and evaluate your progress.

On the Full Moon, you are given the power to celebrate your progress and reflect on how you’ve grown and changed during the lunar cycle. As the Moon transitions to a waning gibbous, you’re instructed to turn inward, show gratitude and release what is no longer serving you while preparing for the energy of the first quarter which brings strength, determination, and action. And as the Moon continues to transition into a peaceful waxing crescent, you are inspired to tap into your inner creativity and begin to explore new possibilities.

The more that you can synch your manifestations with the lunar phases and the zodiac sign the Moon is in, the greater power you will be able to harness from the universe, allowing you to not just follow your bliss – but to create it as well.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 20 with the Moon:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: A life of joy

Anoint your pulse points with grapefruit essential oil and using white sage and lemon grass smudge yourself and your home while repeating the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of and able to live a life of joy.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: A cheerful home

Hang a bundle of eucalyptus and cinnamon on your front door, as you repeat the affirmation four times. For added intensity, write the names of those who you share a home with on the underside of the eucalyptus leaves.

Affirmation For Today: I am working to create a happy and secure home.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Affirmative communication

Begin the day with a mirror meditation as you gaze at yourself and repeat the affirmation three times, extending to yourself the worthiness and desire to have love and light poured into you by those you care about.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to receiving words of affirmation from those who are meaningful in my life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Contentment

Create a spell jar with lavender for peace, rose petals for love, and white sage for positivity. Send your affirmation into the jar as you repeat the affirmation five times and place it by your bed.

Affirmation For Today: I am content with where I am at this moment.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Self-love

Write a love letter to yourself, describing the ways you honor the relationship with your inner self. Fold it three times, anoint it with rose essential oil, and plant it beneath a lavender plant for peace.

Affirmation For Today: I love myself and honor the relationship within.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Freedom from fears

Lay in savasana and place a tiger’s eye on your third eye. As you lay there focus on your breath and what you need to release. With every exhale, breathe out something which has felt heavy while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am releasing anything that steals my peace of mind.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Meaningful connections

This works best with basil and lavender plants in your garden, but you can do it with any two plants. Tie one end of a blue string around one plant, and the other end around the other. As you do repeat the affirmation eleven times while visualizing the meaningful connections you want to create in your own life.

Affirmation For Today: I am creating meaningful connections with those in my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Career security

Take a dollar bill and write the affirmation on it, then plant it beneath a strong and stable tree. Sprinkle it with cinnamon for luck, and repeat the affirmation twice.

Affirmation For Today: I am secure in my career and financial stability.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Inner peace

Anoint your third eye with lavender essential oil while repeating the affirmation and breathing in deeply until your breath and heart slow down. Hold onto or wear amethyst for greater peace.

Affirmation For Today: I choose peace today and always.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: A rich emotional connection

Collect a red candle and place two circles made from violet thread around it. Place lavender, basil, and rose petals around its base. As you sit in front of your altar, place your hands on your heart and repeat the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of a rich emotional connection with my partner.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: A romantic new beginning

Whether in a new relationship, or a new phase of an existing one, write down what sort of new beginning you’re trying to manifest on a slip of paper. Roll this up and anoint it with rose essential oil, place it in your clothing next to rose quartz for the day, and then bury it beneath peppermint for luck.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing opportunities for new beginnings in love.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Rest

Create a blend of cedarwood, lime, and vanilla essential oils, anoint your pulse points with the mixture or add it to plain witch hazel to create an aromatherapy spray. As you inhale the scents, sit comfortably, focus on your breath, and repeat the affirmation slowly.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy to simply rest.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.