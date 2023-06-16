Manifestation, like life, is continually bringing your awareness into the present moment and then seizing the opportunity for reflection. To reflect means to process your emotional feelings, logical thoughts and the physical sensations in your body that a situation or moment causes. Doing this makes you more aware of what feels aligned with your truth and what doesn't.

Although being committed to your intention is important, so too is slowing down and going into a deeper reflection about how you feel about it and what is currently happening within your life. The process of manifesting and creating a life that you love isn't one to be rushed but to enter into with great awareness, humility, and the desire to learn. This ensures that as you progress through it, it becomes not just about you living your dreams — but transforming into the person you are meant to be.

As Pluto reenters Capricorn during its retrograde journey, you are being given to returning for deeper awareness so you can settle the past, bringing closure to it, before you take a giant step into the new beginning you felt calling to you earlier this year. It isn't backtracking but a chance to build greater stability as your reflection process helps you know precisely where to redirect your path and energy now.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 17:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Career Growth

Create a sachet with three coins and rosemary and plant it beneath basil in your garden, repeating the affirmation ten times as you do.

Affirmation for today: I am ready to seize opportunities for career changes and growth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Solid Foundations

Using three dandelions, twist them together to form a circle. Place this on top of your doorway or right near it as you repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation for today: I am committed to building a solid foundation within myself and every facet of my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Transparency

Collect a violet candle and a clear quartz crystal. As you set up your altar space, imagine emitting a cool, clear white light from your aura while repeating the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation for today: I am transparent with those I care about and hold space for them to do the same.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: New romantic chapter

Write what you hope to release and call into your life on paper. After safely burning it, sprinkle the ashes atop a lavender plant as you repeat the affirmation six times.

Affirmation for today: I am ready to release the past and start a new chapter in my romantic life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Truth

Place a white candle in a bowl of water. As you light in, close your eyes and repeat the affirmation eight times as you visualize opening your heart to receive the truth.

Affirmation for today: I am open to seeing and experiencing the truth, which will serve my higher purpose.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Change

Take parsley and rosemary, create a sacred herb bundle and place it underneath your pillow. As you do, repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation for today: I am embracing change on all levels and in all areas of my life with a confident and steady heart.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Stable home

Plant sunflowers by your front door, repeating the affirmation as you do. Sprinkle with rosemary for prosperity.

Affirmation for today: I deserve a safe, stable and loving home.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Important communication

Set up a space with a blank and blue candle, placing rose petals around the base of both. As you focus on the flames, let your eyes relax until you see only one flame. Repeat the affirmation three times and place the rose petals in a tea to embody the intention.

Affirmation for today: I am holding space for important life-changing communication.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Financial stability

Create a scrub with white salt, olive oil, peppermint and honeysuckle, representing financial abundance and stability. As you use this in the bath and shower, try to envision embodying an energy of thriving versus surviving and let your aura radiate a warm orange glow.

Affirmation for today: I embrace a thriving mentality to create greater financial stability.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Inner wisdom

Anoint a violet candle with olive oil and place a bay leaf at its base. Hold your hands in Anjali mudra with an amethyst between your palms while repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation for today: I am attuned to my inner wisdom and allow it to guide me forward.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Release of the past

Anoint your pulse points with frankincense essential oil and practice the healing breathwork of inhaling, feeling your belly inflate and then quickly exhaling through your mouth. As you envision releasing everything you are storing inside of you no longer need, repeating the affirmation silently as you do.

Affirmation for today: I am releasing the thoughts and memories of the past that no longer serve my future self.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Improved reputation

Plant an aloe seedling in a potted plant, then write your name on one of the succulent leaves. Cut off the leaf you wrote your name on and massage the aloe into your third eye as you repeat the affirmation six times.

Affirmation for today: I am committed to being myself in all areas of life, which will always be enough.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker for more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.