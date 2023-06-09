Saturday, June 10 Tarot Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

We are just one week away from a Full Moon, and during the Half Moon stage we set intentions to complete a task so we can wipe the proverbial slate clean and hit the reset button. There's something important that your zodiac sign needs to know, and that's what makes today's June 10, tarot horoscope so useful for your zodiac sign. Here's your prediction by Sun, Moon, and Rising sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

You are rushing through things, and as a result, you could be missing some of the most important red flags of your life. There's a relationship you're allowing to slide more than it ought to. Pay attention.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

This card radiates positive energy, foretelling a promising path ahead. Luck shines upon you, guiding you toward a bright future. Embrace this auspicious time with gratitude and joy. Good things are on the horizon.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

An auspicious opportunity approaches, Gemini. Revisit a project you once set aside. Despite past limitations, immerse yourself in what you love. See how the journey unfolds, for the universe holds potential treasures in store.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The Star shines upon you, Cancer. Share your life's wisdom with others. Consider writing a book or starting a blog, for your voice holds the power to inspire and illuminate countless hearts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Amidst the swirling emotions, find solace in the Two of Cups, Leo. Seek clarity through honest introspection, open communication, and heartfelt connections. Embrace vulnerability, for therein lies the key to unraveling the confusion within.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Virgo, harness the power of the Three of Pentacles. Plan meticulously, collaborate with skilled partners, and invest your efforts in building a successful business. Your meticulous nature will guide you toward prosperity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Libra, the Four of Pentacles advises balance in managing your life, work, and business. Find stability by prioritizing self-care, setting boundaries, and maintaining a steady flow of resources. Embrace mindful organization to thrive in all aspects.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Scorpio, the Five of Pentacles cautions against financial challenges. Seek resilience within. Rely on your resourcefulness, adaptability, and supportive networks to navigate this phase. Remember, your strength lies in the ability to overcome adversity and rebuild anew.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Sagittarius, the Three of Cups reminds you of joyful connections. If caught in an emotional affair, choose integrity. Break free, honor the truth, and embrace the genuine love and happiness you deserve.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Capricorn, the Six of Cups evokes cherished memories. Embrace the joys of friendship and relish in the nostalgia of childhood. Reconnect with kindred spirits, finding comfort and happiness in their presence.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Aquarius, the Four of Cups signals emotional overwhelm. Take time for introspection, seeking clarity within. Prioritize self-care, communicate your needs, and explore new perspectives to navigate and manage your emotions effectively.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Pisces, the Three of Swords hints at betrayal. Resist the allure of a fleeting affair. Protect your reputation, for true love lies beyond temporary passions. Preserve your integrity, embracing enduring connections that honor your worth.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.