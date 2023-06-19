The 5 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of June 19 - 25

Which five Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest this week? There's a lucky message for every Chinese zodiac sign, but the Horse, Rooster, Rat, Snake and Monkey will be the luckiest of all. Luck can sometimes come into our life without any fanfare. It can be a loved one whose presence impacts our life most astonishingly or a boring day in an idyllic life while others burst blood vessels out of stress.

This week will be different. Luck will make itself known in the most astonishing manner possible. For some of you, it will bring a deep lesson on its wings. It can even be a narrow shave with oncoming traffic. So make sure to express your gratitude when you experience this.

Baos, dimsums and fortune cookies will be lucky for you this week. This also includes food items that have a hidden center, like mochi. If you want to share this good luck with someone, bring them a basket of such "hidden-center" food. Chocolates, unfortunately, do not count this week. Now let's focus on the five luckiest Chinese zodiac signs this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of June 19 - 25, 2023:

1. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Lucky choices

Your intuition will be strong this week, Horse. You will also face a dilemma at work or in your personal life. A decision will need to be made quickly. Don't let anyone pressure you into choosing something more beneficial for them than you. Think it through and trust your gut. Your intuition will tell you which path will bring you the best fortune.

Some of you will benefit from doing an ancestor ritual this week. Depending on your cultural background and family traditions, this can be a quiet meditation at home with incense and altar offerings. It can also be a more elaborate function that brings together the entire family or community in a circle of gratitude and good luck. Sharing fish will also be lucky if you cook it whole this week.

2. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Unfolding destiny

Rooster, your luck this week is not tied to any single event but your life. Step by step, you are making something great for yourself. So focus on your decisions as you go along. Your intuition is like a finely-honed knife at this time. Try to keep stress out of your life to continue to think straight and clear. You can pick up an activity that helps you do this, like yoga, meditation, playing ball or anything else that enables you to unwind.

A salt and sugar ritual for energy clearing is good for those well-versed in ritual work. If you are not, incorporate healthy juices into your diet, like cucumber water and mint coolers, to help you stay grounded.

3. Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032)

Hidden destiny

Rat, you are on the lucky list this week for a reason. Your luck will not reveal itself as blatantly as the others. For some of you, it will come to you as a random inspiration that becomes the absolute highlight of your week. For others, it will be a chance encounter that introduces you to a new subject or interest and opens a whole new world for you. For some, the latter will happen while socializing with friends or hanging out with people at an outdoor event.

Just be careful of people who try to give you things you did not ask for. It can even be an extra-large tip at a restaurant. Someone's trying to set you up for failure, or they will try to get something out of you that is not proportional to what they offered in the first place. For some of you, this will be a family member or relative who gives you bad vibes or is always up to no good. The color white and pale pink will be lucky for you this week.

4. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Luck in love

Snake, some of you are literally getting married this week. If that's the case, congratulations! Even if you are not, your luck in love will be through the roof this week. Some of you are literally interacting with a soulmate at this time. You don't know it yet, but you will eventually tie the knot with this person. Others of you are steadily improving your self-esteem and realizing your self-worth. This is changing the storyline for you from something unsavory to ecstatic.

If you feel called, do a fasting ritual this week to help clear your mind and ground yourself in the here and now. Just one day is more than enough. Suppose you are still unsure which day to pick; fast on Thursday. You can choose the day that holds some special significance for you and have a sixteen-hour fast count. You can drink as much water as you want.

5. Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Future luck

Monkey, the universe is on your side at this time. Your peers may not be. Some of you may even feel like you constantly have to beat down competitors who want to ruin your life or family members who wish the worst for you. Don't stop fighting and winning. You are on the fast track to success and accumulating more luck as you go. Just make sure not to get into pointless arguments with anyone. Try to be patient. Sometimes luck does not feel lucky. Every Olympian who has won a medal knows exactly what that means.

Stay true to yourself and your path. Sometimes it's not enough to be lucky. Knowing how not to fumble when luck finally kisses your life is equally important. A relaxing bath-time meditation will be helpful for some of you.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.