3 Zodiac Signs Will Likely Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships The Week Of June 19 - 25

Get ready for a week of surprise endings and a few hard-to-deal-with realities, as this week, June 19 - 25, is one for the books and zodiac signs. For those of us who are in love, or rather ... have been wondering if we are still in love, this may just be the week that puts our emotions and feelings into perspective.

Perspective is the keyword here, as this is the week where what we thought was one way ... turns out to be another way. This week, we experienced a game-changer regarding our relationships and how we feel about them. We must remember: Nothing lasts forever ... and that's OK. It's just life and nature. Everything comes to an end, sooner or later.

During the week of June 19 - 25, we will see many transits that get in the way of love and its progress. Cosmic events here prevent us from continuing. Do the planets know something we don't know? Or, do we know, but we just don't want to own up to what we've discovered?

With transits ahead of us like Moon opposite Pluto, Mercury sextile Venus, Moon opposite Saturn, Moon opposite Neptune, and Mercury square Neptune, let's just say that the odds are not in our favor during this time. For four zodiac signs, this could be the end. Relationships will halt during this period, and love will be lost.

We've also got the Summer solstice at hand on the 21, which means Summer and Cancer season are officially here. This brings about the idea of expectation and sensitivity, and between these two feelings, many wrongs can happen.

We need to stay as positive as we can during this time. For the four zodiac signs that will see the end of our relationship or our feelings of love for the person we are with, it's time to buckle up emotionally and brace ourselves. This Summer may be a little different looking than we expected.

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships this week:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Between trying to work it out with your mate and balancing your professional life, you might feel that the person you are with is not supportive enough of you, which is starting to bring you down. There are many planets in opposition this week, and they are all affecting you personally, which means, in this case, that they are prompting you into impatience and intolerance.

You don't feel as though you are asking for much, as this person is sort of 'there' to be helpful to you ... or are they? You'll notice that this week puts so much pressure on you and your romantic partner that you might just end up bailing on the entire thing. This week may just have you ending it once and for all simply because you're starting to believe it's pretty much hopeless.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week have you tried very hard to hold on to something that you may have seen on its last day, which refers to your romantic relationship. It's just not working. Being the proud Leo that you are, you don't want to think that anything that you're involved in could ever fail, and because of this attitude, you will continue to try ... until you realize that your partner lost the will to try a long time ago and that it's just you doing all the heavy lifting now.

With Mercury sextile Venus looming on high, you would think you could rectify the situation, but it will only lead to loudmouths and fiery tempers. Not even 'the loudest voice' will correct what has slipped into the problematic territory. With all of your pride and good intention, you may have to give up the ghost, so to speak. It might be 'that' time Leo, and you may just have to let this relationship go.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's just too much going against you, transit-wise, this week, Virgo, and it will have you feeling both pressured and on the way to what you believe might be a relief. While you do not want to see the end of your relationship, you are now at the point where you are nothing but honest with yourself, and you've noticed that the two of you may have crossed the line; there may be no going 'home.'

When something like this happens to the couple, it creates an air of 'irrevocability.' When that happens, there's no going back. Your partner did something you can't easily forgive, and even though you try it in earnest, you think this may have caused you to fall out of love with them. At this rate, without the love, you see no point in continuing. This week may very well bring about the end of the relationship.

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's interesting about what's about to happen to your relationship, Aquarius, is that it's not surprising to you, and you've been anticipating something like this for a while. The end of your relationship is coming shortly because you've stopped feeling much of anything for the partner you've been tied to. You didn't think this would be much of a romance anyway, and that it turned into this big deal was not part of the plan.

So, when the planets line up in opposition, they shift you from one attitude to the next, leaving you with acceptance. This isn't fun for you, nor is it what you wanted to have to happen, and yet, now that it's here, it seems like the next logical step. You must break up because why stay together if there's nothing here to fight for?

