These 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love This Week Starting June 19

What on earth do we have going for us during the week of June 19 - 25, 2023, that is enough to bring our love lives into focus and escort them into a very happy ending? Well, we're looking at a few Venus transits that will work out for three zodiac signs here, and we're also looking at working on how we communicate with our romantic partners.

We all know that communication tends to be an iffy topic with many couples, though this week looks like it will take certain zodiac signs and push them to the foreground of good and proper communication skills. This may end up being the week when we get something off our chest, only to experience that the results of our openness are both good and productive.

We can accomplish much in love this week, as Cancer season is coming on June 21, ushering in the beloved Summer solstice. This is the stuff that dreams are made of, and for three zodiac signs, we will see just how romantic we can be.

Helping us to find the light in the dark are the transits of Sun sextile Moon and Moon trine Jupiter. We can't feel bad for long when those transits are by our side; when we feel good, we become good partners. This week runs on good moods and kind acts. We need to share to show generosity, and with Moon conjunct to Venus, we will feel gratitude for all we have in love and life.

The Libra Moon ends the week for us, which should help us understand that whatever happened this week happened for a purpose. We may end up thanking the stars for being so kind to us this week, as many other aspects could be working against us at this time. Enjoy the week for the three zodiac signs that rise above it all. Love is all around you.

Three zodiac signs luckiest in love this week:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's a good reason why this week feels so good to you: you put in the work getting here. Nothing is a coincidence this week because it all has a purpose and a plan, Taurus, and nobody knows better than you just how much work you put into making it all work out.

You've been very patient with your romantic partner because you believe in them, and even though this week may still bring out a few of the 'family' naysayers,' you'll be just as happy to let them say their peace and move on in line.

Nothing really bothers you during this week, and that is exactly what keeps things afloat. The Summer solstice has always meant hope, promise, and a good time is yet to come, and you are totally on board with that kind of thinking ... and so is your partner. Things work out for you June 19 - 25.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You win and lose some, and so goes the story of your love life, eh, Gemini? Still, it's looking like this week brings on the big winnings as your romantic partner seems to agree on many of the issues that have kept you at odds. June 19 - 25, your biggest helpers will be Sun sextile Moon and Moon trine Jupiter, which will take any adverse reactions and smooth them out so that you and your mate can live in peace with each other.

Above all else is the idea that you want to last in this relationship and that when push comes to shove, you will stand up for your beliefs. You believe in what you have. You feel lucky and filled with gratitude. Life hasn't always been easy for you, so when you get a good week in love, such as this one, you soak it all in. Enjoy it while you can, and don't project disasters, Gemini!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel it's time for your romance to start showing zodiac signs of life, and what do you know? It's on, and it's happening this week. When you get a good Venus transit on your side, you jump at the opportunity to make the best of it. You are starting to drive your own self crazy with your nonstop negativity. But oh, what a beautiful week it's going to be because you're also someone who recognizes a good opportunity, and this one comes in the form of your partner simply being responsive to you.

That's what the week of June 19 - 25, brings you, Capricorn: the idea that you are not alone, that you're not fighting it all by yourself, and that if you can look past your woes, you'll see that you've never been alone in all of this. You have a loving partner willing to give you what you need when you really do need it. You'll notice that your partner backs away from all selfish behavior, which feels refreshing and exciting. Things to look forward to!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.