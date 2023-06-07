Today's Love Horoscope For June 8, 2023

Today's love horoscope brings Venus and Mars together in Leo.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 07, 2023
Photo: marinavishtak from Marina Vishtak via Canva/Nam Tiwa via Canva Pro
Find out what your love horoscope has in store for your relationships, marriage, dating, and friendships for June 8.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, June 08, 2023:
Aries
Today, the stars align, revealing the depths of your emotions and it's the perfect time for love.
Dive into the psychology of love to understand yourself and forge stronger connections.
Taurus
Unrequited love may sting, Taurus, but remember, the universe has grander plans for you and your love life.
Let go, heal, and make space for a love that reciprocates your affection, and doesn't spend time on someone who never will.
Gemini
Words, actions, or gifts? It's time to discover your love language and unlock a world of understanding and appreciation in your relationships. You might value one thing when your partner prefers something else.
It's OK to be different, but your differences can be an excuse to learn more about each other and love in a deeper and better way.
Cancer
Compatibility is key, Cancer. Today love is on the radar and the cosmos conspires to bring you closer to your soulmate. It will be so wonderful to finally find each other. If you have been staying home and avoiding social situations, start going out again. Pick things that you love so you can meet a person who shares your values.
Leo
Love shapes your identity, Leo, and that is why this month is so precious for you. With Mars and Venus in your sign today, you can fully embrace the transformative power of affection. Let your heart and desire mold you into a better version of yourself.
Virgo
It's an amazing time for love because of the internet. It doesn't matter where you live if you are looking for a person who is unique. They may live in another country or city.
Remember, love transcends borders and cultures. Embrace the beauty of diverse expressions of love, and learn from different perspectives, including a willingness to mingle outside of your comfort zone.
Libra
Technology can connect hearts but don't forget the real world. You don't want to chat online with a person all night and stay with empty arms when you are going to sleep. Use digital tools mindfully, as love blossoms through genuine connections and shared moments. Invite the person to go out. If they ghost you, move on. Next!
Scorpio
Don't hold a grudge, Scorpio, because when you hold anger in your heart it controls you. Instead, forgive and move on. Forgiveness is the balm that mends hearts. Let love guide you to heal. Liberate your spirit and strengthen your bonds through compassion and empathy.
Sagittarius
Can a long-distance relationship work out for you? Miles may separate, but love knows no distance. Nurture trust, communication, and creativity to bridge the gap and keep love aflame. If you both want to make it work, it's possible.
Capricorn
Empathy is the key to unlocking love's true potential, and you do have a soft side even though you hide it well. Walk in others' shoes. Really listen with an open heart — let compassion guide your relationships.
Aquarius
Love yourself fiercely, Aquarius. Prioritize self-care and set personal boundaries. Know your worth. Confidence is the new sexy. A foundation of self-love attracts lasting love from others, and you have it all going on.
Pisces
Age is just a number, Pisces. You're never too old to start again, even if you think your life as gone too far in the wrong direction. The right person will love you. Embrace love at every stage of life, cherishing the beauty of companionship and shared experiences.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.