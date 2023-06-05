What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest With Medicine From The Moon On June 6, 2023

The Moon always knows your truth, and when you work with the power of the Moon, you can manifest what you need by using your zodiac sign. There is a medicine in the Moon on June 6. 2023, as it represents your deepest feelings and truth.

As you lean into the lunar cycles, the changes of the Moon, and even your internal cycles, you can feel how it is all connected. Let yourself be supported by the universe in all you do as you remind yourself you never have to be anything other than what you are. And now, you are just as you are meant to be, truth and all.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 6, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Career growth

Place a green candle on your altar space and sprinkle it with cinnamon. As you sit in stillness, reflect on the affirmation, and envision yourself receiving new growth opportunities.

Affirmation For Today: I am attracting new and exciting changes in my career.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: New opportunities

Take a slip of paper and write down what new opportunities you want to attract within your life. Plant it beneath a hydrangea to help attract divine chances while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to embracing different opportunities to expand in all ways.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Deeper intimacy

Perform a self-massage using ylang-ylang oil as you repeat the affirmation, and envision opening yourself more deeply to your partner.

Affirmation For Today: I am holding space for a deeper connection and intimacy.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Balanced love

Place a black stone like obsidian and a white stone like clear quartz or moonstone. Place near your bed while repeating the affirmation, focusing on what a sense of balance feels like within yourself and a relationship.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of a balanced healthy love.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Well-being

Find a quiet space outside and sit so your solar plexus is exposed and open to the Sun. Quiet your breathing, and focus on the warmth of the Sun; repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of prioritizing my needs.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Contentment

Create a tea with tulsi and lemon balm. Once infused, send the intentions of the affirmation into it, and then find a moment of peace to sip it while envisioning contentment filling every part of your body.

Affirmation For Today: I am content with my life and can find gratitude for the small moments.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Stability

Take an acorn or seed and bind it with a white string. Bury it next to the roots of a strong tree while repeating the affirmation. Lean your forehead against the tree trunk while breathing deeply for more excellent stability.

Affirmation For Today: I am creating a space of stability and security within myself and my home.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Grounding

Practice a grounding meditation while walking barefoot outside. With each step, repeat the affirmation as you focus on the feeling of the earth under your feet. Anoint your feet with cypress oil for greater grounding and calm.

Affirmation For Today: I am safe, protected and grounded.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Self-worth

Cleanse your energy with white sage and rose for greater self-worth. As you repeat the affirmation, then the “I am worthy” statements for what it feels like you are struggling with. Place orange citrine in your pocket for an additional boost.

Affirmation For Today: I can live the life of my dreams.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Truth

Take a blue candle, anoint it with olive oil and place it in a sacred space. As you perform a flame meditation, focus on the flame, repeating the daily affirmation and a blue light of truth emulating from your throat chakra.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to living a life of truth and meaning.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Closure

Write on a slip of paper what you are seeking closure from. Take scissors and as you cut it in half, repeat the affirmation, and visualize the energetic cord being broken. Once finished, burn, and return the cooled ashes to the earth. Sprinkle with rosemary for healing.

Affirmation For Today: I am releasing anything I have outgrown.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Supportive connections

Lay on the earth, and as you are, visualize the ground holding and supporting you. Place your hands on your belly as you breathe and repeat the affirmation feeling open to more positive connections.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to building supportive and positive connections in my life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.