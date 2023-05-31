What Each Zodiac Sign Can Specifically Manifest On June 1 During Jupiter Conjunct North Node

Let yourself feel your truth and manifest what your zodiac sign needs starting June 1, during Jupiter and the North Node in Taurus. Take down the walls of doubt and logic and revel in your personal unabashed essence. Don’t let the words of others create graffiti on your soul.

Cleanse the past from your mind so that you can focus solely on all that is to come. So that you can embrace the future and this moment with nothing but clarity.

As you create a clean space of energy, you allow yourself to tune into your complete authentic truth. And it’s this space where your greatest manifestation energy blossoms from.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on June 1, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Financial Opportunity

Take a green candle outside and several coins. Bury the coins on the ground and light the candle while repeating the affirmation. Once finished, pour the wax over the coins to seal in your intention.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to receiving financial abundance.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: A soul decision

Lay in savasana with an amethyst on your third eye. Envision your soul guiding you towards the next chapter in your life. Write down all that came to you, and place it underneath a violet candle on your altar.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing my truth and letting my soul guide me.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Deep healing

Begin with a guided meditation in truth. Sit in quiet with your hands on your heart feeling what needs healing energy brought to it. Say them out loud, followed by the affirmation twelve times.

Affirmation For Today: I am transforming my wounds into healing.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Divine guidance

Write down what you need divine guidance about in your life. Place outside in the garden, with a rock atop your intentions. Sprinkle with coriander for trust.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to receive divine guidance in my life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Peace

Light a white candle and place a clear quartz at the base of it. As you meditate on your altar, feel a healing white wave of peace and acceptance while embracing everything as it is in the current moment. Repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing peace and acceptance in each moment.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Taking a leap of faith

Take an orange feather, and send your intentions into it for the leap of faith you want to take. Place it on a western-facing windowsill for enlightenment and faith.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to take a leap of faith toward my dreams.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Transformative intimacy

Write a letter to yourself detailing all the ways you want to go deeper within yourself and your relationship. Fold three times, anoint with ylang-ylang oil, and place next to a red candle. Repeat the affirmation seven times as you seal the intention into your heart.

Affirmation For Today: I am a creator of transformative intimacy within my relationship.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: A brand new beginning in love

Collect calathea for a new beginning in love. Write down three hopes or intentions for your romantic life and bury them in the soil, and place them in your bedroom or near your bed. Sprinkle with lavender for love.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing a brand-new beginning in my romantic life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: A healthier way of life

Incorporate the healing properties of mint through a tea, salve, or tincture. As you make this a part of a new routine, focus on how you can improve every facet of your health and then seal in your intention by repeating the daily affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I am committed to being my best and healthiest self.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Intuition

Light a violet candle and anoint your third eye with clary sage essential oil. Call upon your spirit guides and open the space for an unconscious writing activity. As you focus on what you are seeking, let yourself write for five to ten minutes without stopping or editing. Take this, fold it three times, and place it in your pillowcase while you sleep.

Affirmation For Today: I trust my intuition to lead me toward what is meant for me.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Stability

Plant myrtle by your front door for happiness and stability in love. As you do, repeat the affirmation, and then sprinkle with rosemary for confidence and love.

Affirmation For Today: I am facilitating a foundation of love and stability within my life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Important conversations

Anoint your throat chakra with sandalwood oil as you repeat the affirmation three times, inhaling deeply and feeling an expansion of space around you.

Affirmation For Today: I am holding space for important honest conversations.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.