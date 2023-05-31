What Each Zodiac Sign Can Specifically Manifest On June 1 During Jupiter Conjunct North Node

Manifest your truth.
By Kate Rose — Written on May 31, 2023
Photo: Blixa 6 Studios, Jeffkwon from Getty Images, khosro all via Canva Pro/
Let yourself feel your truth and manifest what your zodiac sign needs starting June 1, during Jupiter and the North Node in Taurus. Take down the walls of doubt and logic and revel in your personal unabashed essence. Don’t let the words of others create graffiti on your soul.
Cleanse the past from your mind so that you can focus solely on all that is to come. So that you can embrace the future and this moment with nothing but clarity.
RELATED: June 2023 Monthly Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs
As you create a clean space of energy, you allow yourself to tune into your complete authentic truth. And it’s this space where your greatest manifestation energy blossoms from.
What your zodiac sign can manifest on June 1, 2023:
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
Manifest: Financial Opportunity
Take a green candle outside and several coins. Bury the coins on the ground and light the candle while repeating the affirmation. Once finished, pour the wax over the coins to seal in your intention.
Affirmation For Today: I am open to receiving financial abundance.
RELATED: The Super Easy 5-Minute Trick That Invites Good Luck & Prosperity Into Your Home And Life
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
Manifest: A soul decision
Lay in savasana with an amethyst on your third eye. Envision your soul guiding you towards the next chapter in your life. Write down all that came to you, and place it underneath a violet candle on your altar.
Affirmation For Today: I am embracing my truth and letting my soul guide me.
RELATED: Why You Need To Find Your Own Luck, And Not Wait For Luck To Find You
Gemini
(May 21 - June 20)
Manifest: Deep healing
Begin with a guided meditation in truth. Sit in quiet with your hands on your heart feeling what needs healing energy brought to it. Say them out loud, followed by the affirmation twelve times.
Affirmation For Today: I am transforming my wounds into healing.
RELATED: How To Get 'Lucky Girl Syndrome' To Make Sure You Achieve Anything You Want
Cancer
(June 21 - July 22)
Manifest: Divine guidance
Write down what you need divine guidance about in your life. Place outside in the garden, with a rock atop your intentions. Sprinkle with coriander for trust.
Affirmation For Today: I am ready to receive divine guidance in my life.
RELATED: 7 Things You Must Do To Create Your Own Luck & Get What You Want
Leo
(July 23 - August 22)
Manifest: Peace
Light a white candle and place a clear quartz at the base of it. As you meditate on your altar, feel a healing white wave of peace and acceptance while embracing everything as it is in the current moment. Repeat the affirmation ten times.
Affirmation For Today: I am embracing peace and acceptance in each moment.
RELATED: 10 Ways To Rid Yourself Of Bad Luck, Curses & Negative Energy
Virgo
(August 23 - September 22)
Manifest: Taking a leap of faith
Take an orange feather, and send your intentions into it for the leap of faith you want to take. Place it on a western-facing windowsill for enlightenment and faith.
Affirmation For Today: I am ready to take a leap of faith toward my dreams.
RELATED: 8 Ways To Manifest Someone Back Into Your Life
Libra
(September 23 - October 22)
Manifest: Transformative intimacy
Write a letter to yourself detailing all the ways you want to go deeper within yourself and your relationship. Fold three times, anoint with ylang-ylang oil, and place next to a red candle. Repeat the affirmation seven times as you seal the intention into your heart.
Affirmation For Today: I am a creator of transformative intimacy within my relationship.
RELATED: The Magical Way To Manifest Multiple Things At Once
Scorpio
(October 23 - November 21)
Manifest: A brand new beginning in love
Collect calathea for a new beginning in love. Write down three hopes or intentions for your romantic life and bury them in the soil, and place them in your bedroom or near your bed. Sprinkle with lavender for love.
Affirmation For Today: I am embracing a brand-new beginning in my romantic life.
RELATED: How To Manifest Using Your Mars Sign
Sagittarius
(November 22 - December 21)
Manifest: A healthier way of life
Incorporate the healing properties of mint through a tea, salve, or tincture. As you make this a part of a new routine, focus on how you can improve every facet of your health and then seal in your intention by repeating the daily affirmation six times.
Affirmation For Today: I am committed to being my best and healthiest self.
RELATED: How To Manifest A Better Life Than You Ever Thought Possible
Capricorn
(December 22 - January 19)
Related Stories From YourTango:
Manifest: Intuition
Light a violet candle and anoint your third eye with clary sage essential oil. Call upon your spirit guides and open the space for an unconscious writing activity. As you focus on what you are seeking, let yourself write for five to ten minutes without stopping or editing. Take this, fold it three times, and place it in your pillowcase while you sleep.
Affirmation For Today: I trust my intuition to lead me toward what is meant for me.
RELATED: How To Manifest Using Your Mars Sign
Aquarius
(January 20 - February 18)
Manifest: Stability
Plant myrtle by your front door for happiness and stability in love. As you do, repeat the affirmation, and then sprinkle with rosemary for confidence and love.
Affirmation For Today: I am facilitating a foundation of love and stability within my life.
RELATED: The Magical Way To Manifest Multiple Things At Once
Pisces
(February 19 - March 20)
Manifest: Important conversations
Anoint your throat chakra with sandalwood oil as you repeat the affirmation three times, inhaling deeply and feeling an expansion of space around you.
Affirmation For Today: I am holding space for important honest conversations.
RELATED: 8 Ways To Manifest Someone Back Into Your Life
Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.