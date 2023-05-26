What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest On May 27, During The Moon In Virgo

Here's what your zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 27, 2023. Every dream you have is for a purpose. It is said that the universe never gives you a dream you aren't supposed to live. Even if you don't have any idea how it will become real, if you are given an idea — it's because it is meant for you.

It is the universe giving you a gift of insight and inspiration, and it's not your job to question how it will be manifested, but only trust that it will. The more you can lean into your complete faith and trust in the universe, the more it can work through you. And as it does, you'll see that every dream always serves a bigger purpose.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 27, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Better overall health

Using tea tree oil, anoint your pulse points. Repeat the affirmation in sync with your breath as you breathe in the strong aroma.

Affirmation For Today: I am at the pinnacle of health in my mind, body and soul.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Your happiness

Create a smoothie, adding in ashwagandha and cacao nips. As you take sacred time to enjoy, repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of complete happiness.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Stability in your home

Using white sage and rosemary, smudge your doorways as you repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I am working to create a stable home.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Healing conversations

Taking peppermint or lemon oil anoint your throat chakra while repeating Wim Hof's breathwork practice and meditating on your affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to holding space for healing conversations.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Self-confidence

Plant thyme by your front door, and as you do, place the intention of your self-confidence and worthiness into it. Sprinkle with ginger for good luck.

Affirmation For Today: I am confident and grounded in my worthiness.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Authentic truth

Set up an altar space with amethyst and verbena using a purple candle. As you light the candle with the intention of truth, meditate on the affirmation while envisioning your aura reflecting nothing but truth.

Affirmation For Today: I am always open to embracing and living my authentic truth.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Healing from the past

Write down a list of all you must forgive or accept to feel like you can move forward and fold three times. Once finished, dig a space in your garden and place the paper inside with a yarrow plant on top. Sprinkle geranium petals or oil on top for healing.

Affirmation For Today: I am a vessel of forgiveness and love.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Positive and beneficial friendships

Write a letter to the type of friend you'd like to manifest, thanking them for all the qualities you hope they will possess, and place it under a yellow candle. As you light the candle, repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am attracting new and healthy connections within my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Healthy workplace environment

Collect a sprig of eucalyptus and leave it on your desk or keep it in your pocket. Throughout the day, as you return to it, repeat the affirmation and inhale as you return to your power to create greater health.

Affirmation For Today: I am capable of creating healthy changes within my workplace.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Groundedness

Take a walking meditation barefoot. As you do, repeat the affirmation with each step. Carry a smoky quartz or jasper in your pocket for added grounding power.

Affirmation For Today: I am grounded within myself and my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Taking a new chance

Practice a bubble meditation using the bubbles you did as a child. As you sit and blow them into the air around you, envision each one as a new beginning you are ready to seize. Add a few drops of orange essential oil into the bubbles for added courage.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to take a chance on a brand-new beginning.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Positive changes in romance

Plant sunflowers by your bedroom window as you set your intention for romance. Springle with sprigs of lavender for added passion and intensity.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to building a strong, stable romantic relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.