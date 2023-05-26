3 Zodiac Signs Let Go Of Toxic Friends On May 27 During Moon Trine Jupiter

On May 27, 2023, three zodiac signs let go of toxic friends, thanks to Moon trine Jupiter. The fallen scales reveal that we've been deceived and we know with certainty that we are not in good company. So, it's up to us to put change in motion.

Moon trine Jupiter today is always there when we need affirmative backup. Today we realize (and admit) that certain people in our lives simply must go. It's not that we are kings or queens on a banishing streak — we are merely human beings who have started catching on to the idea that we have been too close to too many people filled with toxins. During today's Moon trine Jupiter, we set ourselves free from these toxic friends, as they can no longer do anything in our world other than bring us down.

It's not always easy to pinpoint the toxic one because we are blinded by our love or admiration for the people we collect and call our friends. This transit benefits the three zodiac signs as it will help us focus on who is doing what and what we should do to remove their toxicity from our lives. On May 27, we will opt for a healthier lifestyle, and this choice will show us what needs to stay and what, or rather 'who' needs to go. Which zodiac signs will let go of toxic friends on this day?

Three zodiac signs who let go of toxic friends on May 27, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've done it before, and you'll do it again, meaning that on May 27, you will spot a certain person in your life, and it won't take very long for you to figure out what you need to know about this person: they are toxic and they are way too close to you. This has to end, and you know it. Do they know it? They do not because they are in the thick of it. Their toxicity has blinded them from recognizing their bad behavior.

You have tried to intervene and help them in the past, but you've realized that this person enjoys being toxic. They are who they are, and only now are they really coming into their own. And being that their 'own' is a highly toxic and negative state, you know you can no longer stick around to try and save them. This one's on you now, Cancer. You need to remove something from this scene: yourself. Walk away.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Someone in your life has left the friend zone and into the 'get away from me' zone. You see this old friend as completely changed, and you do not want anything to do with whatever happened to them. "Not your circus, not your monkeys," as they say. This person was once your friend, but they have changed so radically that you aren't even sure they are the same person you once trusted.

During the transit of Moon trine Jupiter on May 27, you will see nothing but the truth: you have to get away from this friend, or they will swallow you up in their drama, their confusion, their pushiness, etc. It may take you a while, as you are not fond of letting go of friends, but you'll see that you really have no choice here. It's sink or swim, and you will choose 'swim.'

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are somewhat of a creature of habit, and part of what makes you tick is knowing that you can count on certain constants. You usually keep friends for a lifetime, and you rely on this for feelings of security. You don't like thinking that there's a friend of yours who is so unstable that they will turn on you. How, then, could they be a real friend? Then again, you are naive regarding friends, as you don't always notice how toxic a person can be. You might even see their toxic behavior as something you want to help with.

What you don't realize is that there is someone in your life right now who is as toxic as it gets, and they are presently working on how to take you down or hurt your feelings in some way. During the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, you will see that there is a time and a place for everything that on this day, May 27, 2023, you may have to do that thing you never do: Get rid of this toxic friend.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.