3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On May 25, When The Moon Squares Mercury

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on May 25, 2023, when the Moon squares Mercury. In fact, finding luck on this day is something only the lucky can do, and while that sounds glib or obvious, what we're looking at today is how we rise above obstacles so that we can be good to the people we love.

What we may say happened on this day is newfound strength formed within ourselves so that we can show the person we love that, no matter what's going on around us, we are still there for them and that they can still rely on us. We have the transit of Moon square Mercury guiding us on this day, and while this isn't entirely negative, it may just put us through a few unexpected trials when it comes to our love lives.

Because it's a Mercury transit, we already know we will be dealing with something having to do with communication. Now, because it's also squared with the Moon, we need to consider that there may be a misunderstanding and that this may take place between two lovers.

Today brings good luck, so we must assume that whoever is involved in this miscommunication is also smart enough to choose love and compassion over any rash reaction. This day belongs to romantic partners who can talk things out, cover all the bases, and still love each other at the end of the day. In other words, today is for letting something out of our system to make what's left even better.

Three zodiac signs will pick up on today's transit, Moon square Mercury, and we will use this to work things out in our romantic relationships. We know that not everything is fun and games and that sometimes, we do have to get serious. Today is one of those days when we brooch those difficult subjects, but with patience and understanding, we will end up much happier than before.

Three zodiac signs with the luckiest in love on May 25, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There are moments in your life when you feel as though it's all on you to bring up certain subjects — the kind nobody else wants to talk about, and on May 25, you will find that 'it's time' and that that one topic you and your romantic partner have been avoiding needs attention.

During Moon square Mercury, you will brace yourselves with nerve and confidence and say what has to be said. The fact that you will take this upon yourself to be the one who 'tells the truth' will not only break the ice between you and your partner, it will open the doors to further conversation. The more you delve into what needs to be discussed, the closer you will become to this person, and they will appreciate that you were brave enough to start the process. This can only work out well for you, Gemini; you've done your part, and now you will reap the rewards of your efforts.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are quite fortunate today because transits like Moon square Mercury favor your personality and will work to your advantage. In love, on this day, May 25. This is the day things make sense to you, and that doesn't come easily. Some conversations need to be had, and if you don't start things up, there will be dire consequences.

But for you, Libra, knowing what will happen if you don't act now is all you need because it's easy to 'act now' when you see what your actions can do. You want only positivity in your life and are only interested in having your romantic world run smoothly. Anything less is a waste of your time, and being that you CAN take the reins and guide this romance towards peace, that's exactly what you will be doing during Moon square Mercury.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When you get involved with someone, you want to know exactly what's happening. While you may love a good tease, you are not interested in playing games, especially when your heart is on the line. That's good because, on this day, you get to find out what's really going on inside your romantic partner's mind and whether or not they are true to you.

During the transit of Moon square Mercury, which falls today, May 25, you will facilitate a conversation between the two of you that needs to be had. While the mystery is always a cool thing to have, there comes a time when you need to reveal certain truths, and during Moon square Mercury, those truths lie behind the mask of your romantic partner. You want to feel safe and trusting of them, and today is the day you bring this up, and much to your surprise, Scorpio, you will find out the good news.

