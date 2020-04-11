How To Have A Healthy Relationship, According To Your Zodiac Sign & Astrology

Be proactive, not reactive.

No relationship is perfect, and you shouldn’t expect yours to be either. That's not to say that your relationship isn't great, but there’s always room for improvement.

Maintaining a healthy relationship is a continuous process. In life, things change and so do people. As you and your partner grow as individuals, it’s important to remember to grow together.

That's why understanding how to improve your relationship can add a lot of value and happiness to your life. And it really has a lot to do with your zodiac sign under astrology.

No matter your sign, being in a toxic relationship can do the exact opposite, bringing you sadness and low self-worth. The healthier your relationship is, the better it is for both of you. Be intentional in your relationship; that way, it continues to improve, instead of waiting for things to go wrong so you can fix it.

Everyday life is stressful, especially with the current global climate we’re living in. But that’s not an excuse to neglect your relationship responsibilities.

You have to continually be willing to put in the time and effort if you want to have a healthy relationship that's strong and built to last. If you aren't, you should ask yourself why you’re in the relationship in the first place. Is it worth it to you? If it is, don’t give up on it.

One of the big factors in the ease of a relationship is compatibility — specifically, zodiac compatibility. That’s not to say you can’t have a successful relationship with someone whose zodiac sign doesn't "work" with yours, it will just be more challenging.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries have an ability to switch their emotions in a matter of seconds, creating an uncomfortable environment. Their partner doesn’t know what or when something might set them off. Because of that, they’ll walk on eggshells.

Aries needs to manage their temper. It’s not fair to their partner.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus can be very stubborn and they seldom ever want to deviate from their ways. Taurus’ lack of willingness to compromise is the cause of most of their relationship issues.

Relationships are give and take. If Taurus wants to improve their relationship, they must be more open-minded and willing to consider their partner’s thoughts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis' impulsiveness doesn't benefit their relationship. Their partner wants to be able to gauge to some extent what their Gemini will do.

Spontaneity is still a great way to keep things fun and unpredictable, but a relationship needs some degree of predictability. Predictability in a relationship brings stability. And where there is stability, there is trust.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are very emotional overthinkers, so when they get into a mood, they can’t help but play back what happened. Cancer’s need to overanalyze things can make them think there’s a problem when there isn’t.

Being in a relationship with someone who always thinks something is wrong can be emotionally exhausting. For Cancer to create a better relationship, they need to stop worrying so much about things that don’t matter.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are controlling and think that just because you're in a relationship with them, they have the right to tell you what to do. No one wants to be feel controlled in a relationship.

For Leo to have more successful relationships, they need to understand that it’s not their job to control their partner.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos remember everything, and that can negatively impact their relationship if they don’t forget the past. When they tell their partner they are forgiven, it's expected that you'll both move on and forget the wrongdoing. They don’t want you to bring it up in the future!

If Virgo wants to improve their relationship, they have to stop bringing up the past and keep their focus on the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When Libra gets upset, they become very petty because they feel wronged. Instead of openly communicating the issue to their partner, they’ll try hinting at it. These hints are almost undetectable to Libra’s partner.

Instead of being petty, Libra must confront their partner when there is an issue instead of being passive-aggressive. Once their partner is aware of the issue, they can begin working on it together.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are possessive, and when they love, they love hard. They don’t expect anything less of a full commitment. Sometimes their intense passion and affection can overwhelm their partner, especially if they’re independent.

Scorpio has to understand that they must allow their partner to have their own lives and spend time with other loved ones.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius have to be more forgiving in their relationships because holding a grudge gets you to nowhere. It drives a wedge between Sagittarius and their partner.

This zodiac sign needs to understand that people will fall short and make mistakes. So, they should be willing to forgive their partner if the wrongdoing wasn’t huge.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns tend to kill the vibe with their negative attitude. There are benefits to being a realist, but don’t shut all your partner's dreams and aspirations down, Cap.

Your partner wants to feel like you trust them, so if Capricorn wants to improve their relationship, they must be willing to see things on the bright side.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians shy away from sharing their emotions, but their logical side isn't enough to sustain a relationship. Their partner wants to know the real person behind the mask.

For Aquarius, that means hearing how certain things make them feel, good or bad. So, express your emotions in your relationship!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces must sure their expectations are realistic because unbelievably high expectations lead to disappointment. They can’t expect their partner to make all their dreams come true.

To improve their relationship, Pisces must ask themselves if they are being reasonable when asking their partner for something.

Tamara Sanon is a writer with a passion for covering topics about health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.