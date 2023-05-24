3 Zodiac Signs Get Ignored By Their Friends On May 25, When Mars Squares The Nodes

On May 25, 2023, three zodiac signs get ignored by friends, when Mars squares the Nodes, and we might end up feeling rather angry about it. This transit sets us on edge and brings out our angry side.

We may feel indignant or even angry over how we perceive our friend's treatment of us. Are they ignoring us, or are we asking too much of them? These questions will be volleyed back and forth throughout the day because, in truth, we do not know.

So, what's going on that makes us feel our friends are ignoring us? Have we just assumed that they owe us a certain amount of attention, and because they're not meeting their quota, we now assume they are ignoring us? Or have we done something to merit this kind of behavior? Trying to figure out what's really going on is what's at the heart of today's dilemma. With Mars square Node leading up the energy, one thing is for sure; we will find out and figure out what to do with whatever knowledge we gain. Node energy means healing energy, so no matter what happens today, we will rise above it, whether right or wrong.

On May 25, three zodiac signs feel left out by certain people, and it may sting a bit, but it won't ruin anyone's life. This is temporary, and it feels like it. What's lasting about Mars square Node's energetic influence is that it will help us understand what we need to do about our personalities ... do we need to change ourselves? Is it worth looking into? It might be, as this day brings great introspection to the three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs get ignored by their friends on May 25, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The idea of you being ignored is almost more than you can bear because you cannot understand why anyone in the world would ignore you, of all people, and why they would want to endanger their presence in your life. You find it completely offensive when someone in your life smugly ignores you, which will happen today, May 25, 2023.

During the transit of Mars square Node, you'll notice that someone in your life is showing you that they disapprove of you, and your first response will be anger. You may quickly become very angry with them and write them off as if they have no real value in your life. Give yourself a few hours, and you may see what's really going on. Perhaps they have a point, or something else to do that has nothing to do with you. Other people have lives.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you get in someone's face, you don't really care if they just happen to be busy or doing something that has nothing to do with you. On May 25, you'll try to get in touch with someone, maybe text them a thousand messages, and when they tell you that they are working, you'll blow a hole through the roof because, during Mars square Node, you don't understand how anyone could not make room for you in their busy day.

You just don't get it; because you feel loving, happy and social, it doesn't necessarily mean that others can just welcome you in. You're doing that Leo thing, where you assume that everyone is there to support your needs if you want something. Friends will ignore you today simply because they have things to do. If you don't understand that, you will give yourself a hard time. Is that what you want, Leo?

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You only think your friends are ignoring you because you have decided that today is all about you, and they didn't get that memo. You feel offended and affronted. How dare they not drop what they are doing to hang with you? Didn't they hear your siren song? Here's the deal, Pisces: during Mars square Node, you will falsely judge a few people in your life, and in doing so, you'll turn them off.

You may have said a few nasty things to a friend here and there, and on this day, May 25, those friends are just 'not into you.' You can't throw tantrums and hissy fits and expect to be the belle of the ball the next day. Not everybody is into carrying you around on your throne. Come down off that throne, and maybe you'll get the attention you need, but as for today, fuggedaboudit.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.