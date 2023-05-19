Horoscopes Feel 'Grossly Unfair' For 3 Zodiac Signs May 22 - 28, 2023, When The Sun Sextiles Mars

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes this week, and that may be unfair, considering we've just entered Gemini season. We aren't particularly ready for this kind of angry 'take over' thanks to Mars entering Leo. While the many Mars transits that will bombard us this week, May 22- 28, 2023, are not full-on negative, there's enough negative energy at play here to make us wish we could disappear until it works itself out.

While our first Mars transit, Sun sextile Mars, can definitely work to help us out where our jobs are concerned, the brunt of the Mars energy this week, thanks to Mars square Jupiter, Moon conjunct Mars and Mars square Node, will revolve around flared tempers and overwrought emotions.

That Node energy is put into play in such a way that we will be able to see the reasons why we feel so hostile, and we'll be able to make sense of our temperamental feelings. However, that's not going to halt these feelings from coming out. We will be able to pinpoint why we feel so aggressive, but we won't be able to control how we express them, and that's more than likely the reason three signs of the zodiac will have a pretty rough week. It's about the emotional 'ouchies' we will feel ... and inflict.

Because we're now in the first week of Gemini, we may also find that we're applying so much of the hostile Mars energy into things like decision-making, meaning we will make mistakes and act on impulse. NOT GOOD. There's too much frantic, frenetic energy going on, and for these three zodiac signs, the idea of taking our time to think things out is just not happening. Not this week, not on Mars' watch, that's for sure.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes the week of May 22 - 28, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Whatever is going on in your head, you don't realize that it's making you act in a desperate way. During the week of May 22- 28, 2023, you might think you need more attention than any other week. You are propelled by Mars energy, and rather than get hostile; you come off as needy and weird. You may begin a virtue signaling campaign, ' which means you'll be using social media to show everyone you know you're a good person or 'better than others.'

You don't realize that you look desperate, but Mars square Jupiter has got you doubting yourself so badly that you feel you have to overcompensate for what you believe you lack. You are just fine without all of this acting, Aries, and what makes your week feel so rough is that you are usually filled with confidence. This week paints you as a weak person who wants approval. SO NOT YOU.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars has officially started to rain on your parade, Gemini. You had it all planned out; the week of May 22- 28, was going to be yours, and you were going to shine, shine, shine ... and here you are, feeling like a puddle of mud. Much like Aries, you figured you'd get a lot of positive attention today, but you jumped the gun, and now you're posturing all over the place, hoping that someone will notice you.

After a while, you take that Mars energy that surrounds you and dulls down the Gemini influence, forcing people to notice you by doing negative activities. You are now the person who opts for negative reinforcement. If you can't get attention for being the altruistic hero of the day, then you'll be the brat who upsets the order of everything. This week have you dug your own grave, so to speak. You chose the path of negativity because the path of positivity was just too hard to handle.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may find that during the week of May 22- 28, you are not yourself, Capricorn. You had an entirely different idea of how this week would go, and during this first week of Gemini, you've come to see just how lacking in control you really are. When you don't have control, you get angry. When you get angry, you become forgetful.

It's not about memory that is behind the forgetfulness. It's about decency. You are so swarmed by Mars energy that you may find yourself totally unforgiving, even cruel. What comes out of your mouth this week is lacerating. You can't find an ounce of compassion inside yourself because you feel so betrayed and put down that you can't see the forest for the trees. Your reactions this week are purely Mars-oriented, and much like a gladiator, you will have your vengeance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.