tarot horoscopes for may 14, 2023

Sunday's May 14, 2023, daily tarot horoscope provides insight and a prediction for each zodiac signs in astrology. Read on to explore what's predicted for your sign during the last full week of Taurus season.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You have to stick to your guns, Aries. The Emperor card signals a time of assertiveness and control. You may feel a strong urge to take charge of situations and make decisions that align with your goals.

Stay determined and confident, but avoid being too rigid or dominating. Trust your intuition and lead with fairness and compassion. Success awaits you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Have faith, Taurus. The World card encourages you to trust the journey and have faith in the universe. You may feel like you've reached a plateau, but stay optimistic and keep pushing forward.

Embrace new opportunities and experiences, and remain open to different perspectives. The world is yours to conquer, so keep believing in yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Tap into your higher power, Gemini. The Star card suggests seeking guidance from a higher power. You may feel lost or uncertain but trust that the universe has a plan for you.

Connect with your spirituality and seek inner peace through meditation or prayer. Have faith that things will work out and stay hopeful for the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Someone may mislead you, Cancer. The Moon card cautions against deception and confusion. You may feel vulnerable or uncertain, with a sense that someone is hiding something from you.

Trust your intuition and seek clarity before making any decisions. Take time for introspection and self-care, and surround yourself with supportive and honest people. Remember, this too shall pass, and brighter days are ahead.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

This is going to be a great day, Leo. The Sun card brings joyful and abundant energy. You may feel optimistic and empowered, with a strong sense of self-assurance.

Embrace this positivity and let it fuel your passions. Be bold and take risks, as success is within reach. Enjoy the present moment and trust that the universe is working in your favor.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You're not using all of your talents and skills wisely. The Magician card highlights your untapped potential and creativity. You may feel a sense of restlessness or dissatisfaction as if something is missing.

Trust in your abilities and take action to manifest your dreams. Set clear goals and be disciplined in pursuing them. With focus and determination, you can unlock your full potential and create the life you desire.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

This is a time of confusion. Libra, the Two of Swords card warns of indecision and uncertainty. You may feel stuck between two options, unable to move forward.

Seek clarity by examining your values and priorities. Trust in your intuition and make a decision, even if it's not perfect. Embrace change and have faith that everything will work out in the end.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

There is a time to be cautious, and that is today. Scorpio, The Three of Swords card suggests a painful betrayal or heartbreak. You may feel hurt and betrayed by someone close to you.

Allow yourself to grieve and process your emotions, but don't dwell on the pain. Focus on healing and self-care, and trust that the universe has something better in store for you. Stay open to new possibilities and remember that love and happiness are still within reach.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Tune in, Sagittarius, and trust your intuition and inner wisdom. You may feel a strong connection to your intuition and a sense of clarity in decision-making.

Embrace your nurturing and creative side, and let it guide you toward abundance and growth. Trust in yourself and your abilities, and stay grounded in your values and beliefs. The universe is conspiring in your favor.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Slow down, Capricorn. What's the rush? The Fool card advises against impulsive decisions and reckless behavior. You may feel a sense of restlessness or a desire for change, but be cautious not to rush too far ahead without careful consideration.

Seek advice and guidance from trusted sources, and take calculated risks. Trust in the journey and stay open to new possibilities. Remember, sometimes the greatest rewards come from taking a step back and reassessing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Manage your resources wisely. You may feel a need to hold onto what you have and be cautious with your finances. Be mindful of your spending and save for the future.

Trust in your ability to be resourceful and adaptable. By being responsible with your resources, you will create a stable foundation for growth and abundance.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Someone is trying to keep you from paying close attention. The reversed Nine of Wands card suggests that someone or something may be holding you back and causing distractions.

You may feel frustrated and unable to move forward with your plans. It's time to identify the source of the blockage and release any self-imposed limitations.

Stay focused on your goals, and trust in your ability to overcome obstacles. By letting go of what no longer serves you, you will create space for new opportunities and growth.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.