Relationships Come To An End For 4 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of May 15 - 21, 2023

Let's get real for a second ... this is going to be a bizarre week for four signs of the zodiac who fall out of love and end their relationships, and that is because we have several challenging cosmic aspects at play today. During the week of May 15 - 21, 2023, we are looking at the rebellious quality of Moon sextile Uranus, mixed with the emotionally upsetting nature of Moon conjunct Neptune.

If that wasn't enough to throw it all into the fire with, we've got Moon trine Mars to make sure that everything is seen through a hostile and unforgiving. Still, not only that ... this is the week when Mercury leaves its retrograde station and goes direct, which has the potential of throwing everything off course. Mercury direct may be a happy inclusion, but it may take time before the 'happy' part kicks in.

During this week, we make some very harsh decisions, and some of those choices will come from what we've been feeling for a while now. We have fallen out of love with the people we were promised a life with. Now, that's heavy ... and that is not going to sit well with those of us who have been mulling over where our love is going and what we're actually feeling for the people we are in romantic relationships with.

This is the week when a relationship ends, and it may end poorly ... with Moon trine Mars, we're not looking at amicable endings.

If you are one of the zodiac signs mentioned here, do not automatically assume that everything will be terrible; these are broad 'umbrella' readings ... not everyone will fall out of love and end their relationship during the week of May 15 - 21, 2023. However, if we are in the boat and we are to end things, there's a perfect chance that we are one of these four astrological sun signs. Let's just get to it.

Relationships come to an end for four zodiac signs, May 15 - 23, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What will get under your skin this week is the idea of sticking around for another minute of the life you now find oppressive and meaningless regarding your relationship. It's over, and you both know it. You have both fallen out of love, and things in the house are starting to feel really bad. You aren't even friendly with each other anymore.

That weird 'polite' thing has started to happen, where, out of the blue, you start speaking to each other as if you are strangers ... polite, cold, even glib in your responses, as if communication itself is something you'd rather save for someone more worthy of your time.

For you, you feel insulted by them, and your only retort is to insult them back, which you are practically a professional at. This is the last week for this love affair. Not sad, but true. Time to get out while you can.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Once you shut down, you shut down so hard that you become impossible to reach. You'd think your amazing 'Gemini' communication skills would save you in a situation like this, but you and your partner have officially made it clear to each other that you don't like each other anymore. Once you turn it off, it's as if you build a wall of ice around yourself, and you won't even allow communication to penetrate.

During the week of May 15 - 21, you will say no to them, to yourself, to love, to be open-minded, and to try. You are over it. It's done, and you see no point in even trying. This is no 'let's talk it out' kind of situation. If you even deign to talk with this person, you will do it snidely and with your only intention being to insult and hurt them. You are cold, cruel and relentless throughout the week. It's over; there's no point in pretending.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You can only take just so much, and during the week of May 15, you will understand that only one person needs to be spared the aggravation of being in this relationship and that it is you, Aquarius. You thought it could work, but you are not into lying to yourself. When the relationship started showing signs of deterioration, you knew that no amount of trying would ever get it back on track ... because things had already been derailed.

You don't have the patience or the strength to set things right. There is no 'right' anymore; there is only the truth. The truth states that you are no longer in love or interested in maintaining the lie that poses as your romance. This isn't a romance; it's a performance that is being put on for the sake of others, and as far as you're concerned ... it's time to call it curtains.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This week clears the smoke from your eyes and lets you know that what you've been feeling will not go away anytime soon. You have pondered the idea that your love for is not as strong as it once was for the person you are in a relationship with, and the real problem is that you don't see it ever gaining traction again. You know yourself very well, and you know that once you start to decline, you usually don't stop until you hit bottom.

You'd rather than go all the way to the very dregs, you are going to decide that this is the week you end it with your romantic partner. The romance has been dead for a long time now, but the love, or the lack of it, is depressing to you because it's real. What's worse is that they feel similarly. There's no place for this relationship to go, so you end it this week.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.