What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest During The Moon In Pisces Starting May 12, 2023

On May 12, 2023, the Moon leaves Aquarius to enter the sweet sign of Pisces. Pisces is such a spiritual sign, and the Moon will be here for two full days. This weekend is the perfect time to set a manifestation for your life tapping into Pisces's energy paired with the Moon.

The energy you send out to the universe will affect what shifts in your reality. To free yourself not just from the heaviness that may exist now, means you are entering a neutral space. Neutrality is a space where the ego is at peace.

It isn’t striving to carry out its stories or even its fears. It has surrendered to the greater good and what is occurring within this moment. This is the space of manifestation, where you allow your soul to direct you. To create new on a blank canvas of your heart so you are truly acting from a place of your highest self.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 12, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: A decision

Gather a small jar, rosemary, jasmine, star anise, fluorite, and tiger's eye. Write what you need to decide and act on and then place it in the jar with the ingredients and then set it in your sacred space.

Affirmation For Today: I am always striving towards my highest good.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Truth

Write on a piece of paper the truth you are seeking. As you light a white candle, burn the paper as you repeat your affirmation. Collect the ashes and sprinkle them with rosemary outside.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to seeing the truth.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Improved reputation

Find a safe space for a fire and collect salt, paper, and a pencil. Write down on each piece of paper what you want to release and improve, once finished burn each one in the fire while repeating the affirmation. Once finished sprinkle the fire with salt.

Affirmation For Today: I free myself from who I was to welcome who I am becoming.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: A new purpose

Using a gold candle, write down your purpose or just the word on a piece of paper. Place it at the bottom of the candle with a piece of amethyst over it while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am following the path of my soul.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Boldness

Anoint your pulse points with cedarwood oil as you repeat the affirmation. Once finished, take a sunstone, and hold it in front of your heart chakra as you visualize what you need to do to move ahead. Keep the crystal within your clothing for the day.

Affirmation For Today: I move steadily in the direction of my dreams.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Finacial Abundance

Etch the word abundance into a green candle and anoint it with Bergamot oil before lighting it, repeat the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am abundant in all ways.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: A romantic decision

Gather a coin and write a word on each side symbolizing your decision. Place it at the bottom of a red candle while repeating the affirmation and focusing on your heart chakra.

Affirmation For Today: I will not accept less than I am worth.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Newness

Take a sprig of Lavender and a feather from a wild bird. Place it on your windowsill as you repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I embrace every opportunity directing me toward something new.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Improved family situation

Take a seed and send into it your intention for healing or improvement. Take it and plant it in a pot or outside as you anoint the ground with olive oil and cinnamon. Repeat the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For Today: I invest in what means the most to me.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Deeper healing

Collect a blue candle and anoint it with pine oil. Place on your altar with your hands on your heart chakra as you repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I am always open to healing and growing.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Future plans

Take Carnelian and hold it in your hands as you send the intention for powerful communication into it. Place it at the base of your throat chakra as you repeat the affirmation three times and then fold the crystal into your undergarments for the day.

Affirmation For Today: I create the future of my dreams in the words I speak.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: A new opportunity

Create a sacred scrub with olive oil, salt, and rosemary. In the shower, as you rub the mixture over yourself, visualize the abundance and success you want to create while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of a life of abundance and success.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work For more of her work, visit her website.