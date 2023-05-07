What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest On May 8, 2023

Here's today's manifestation affirmation included with what your zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 8, 2023. Today, freeing yourself from your thoughts is what allows your soul to take over. It can be hard to recognize that your mind may not always work for your highest good. This is especially true if you've been through a great deal as your brain is trained to protect itself — and you by default.

Often, you end up protecting yourself from the very things you hope to manifest because there is no reward of abundance without the risk of achieving it. Focus on freeing yourself from your thoughts, and visualize them as passing clouds while you can focus on what is important or disregard what isn't of benefit. The more selective you become in your thoughts, the more decisive you can be from your soul.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 8, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: opportunity

Write down what you hope to take a chance on and place it near an orange candle on your altar. Repeating the mantra, visualize yourself doing precisely what you are setting an intention for, focusing even on how it will feel.

Manifestation affirmation: I will allow myself to take a chance at happiness.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: purpose

Gather a purple candle and rosemary. Etch into the candle the word understanding and then rub it down with rosemary sprigs or oils. Take the remainder to your third eye as you meditate on the daily affirmation.

Manifestation affirmation: I will embrace the greater meaning of everything within my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: freedom

Take a white feather and write on it a word that encapsulates freedom for you. Place it in your pocket, and return to its touch throughout the day while repeating your affirmation to remind you of your space.

Manifestation affirmation: I can build the life of my dreams while still feeling free.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: optimism

Collect a white candle and basil. It can be either leaves or oil. Place it on your altar or safe space, anoint the candle with the basil, then hold it against your root chakra or lower belly. Repeat the affirmation as you close your eyes and meditate on the flame before you.

Manifestation affirmation: How things are in this moment is not how they will remain.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: travel

Draw or cut out pictures of where you want to visit or move. Place these in your space with a green candle and Comfrey root as you repeat the daily affirmation. Keep the herb in your purse or pocket throughout the day.

Manifestation affirmation: I embrace opportunities to travel outside my comfort zone.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: stability

Find a small tree and wrap it three times in twine, repeating the affirmation. Take a piece of paper with your name and place it inside the binding to the tree as you ground yourself, practicing earthing next to it.

Manifestation affirmation: I feel stable and safe in my closest relationships.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: knowledge

Collect the yellow quartz gemstone and place it on your third eye as you meditate. Focus on connecting to the universe and higher self as you repeat the daily affirmation.

Manifestation affirmation: I am open to exploring new possibilities and expanding my mind, guided by the wisdom of my higher self, as I continue to grow and evolve.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: purpose

Using a stone or piece of paper, draw a heart on it and write the word 'purpose' within it. Taking a bay leaf and cinnamon, place all three together in a sachet or bag while repeating the affirmation. Sleep with this under your pillow.

Manifestation affirmation: I will invest my time and energy in my greater purpose.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: freedom

Take a piece of string and tie it around both ankles, creating a loop. Envision what this feels like within your life and everything holding you back from fully living; as you cut the string, repeat the affirmation to help free you from your restrictions.

Manifestation affirmation: I allow myself to live as openly and authentically as I desire.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: focus

Make tea with ginkgo, peppermint and lemon balm as you stir in the intention of focus as you repeat the affirmation. Once finished, drink it as you visualize yourself focusing on all matters of life that are meaningful to you.

Manifestation affirmation: I am focused on achieving success and prioritizing the things that add value and fulfillment to my life, bringing me closer to my goals.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: tolerance

Using a rubber band meditation, place it around your wrist. Each time you feel yourself dwelling in what is an unpleasant moment or interaction, flick it back against your skin. Take a deep breath and repeat the daily affirmation.

Manifestation affirmation: I trust that everything is unfolding exactly as it should be.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: progress

Make time for a walking meditation today. As you walk around your neighborhood or park, envision yourself walking the path of your dreams. Each step is a chance to progress further or gain clarity on how you will achieve it.

Manifestation affirmation: Today, I am committed to taking a positive step toward realizing my present dream.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.