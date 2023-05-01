May 2, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'A Bit Problematic' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have horoscopes on May 2, 2023, thanks to Pluto retrograde being problematic. Being that we are just now in a Pluto retrograde, the addition of today's transit, Moon trine Pluto, is just trouble heaped on top of trouble. The dark days are here, my friends, and even though that might sound a tad negative, the truth is that this is how we will feel today, no matter how grand and glorious tomorrow may seem to us.

This is what happens every now and then; you can't be human without falling into a day or two that feels as though it's surrounded in shadows, and well, today, May 2 happens to be that day. Brace yourself and know this: it will pass. Such is life, and we always survive.

So with this double whammy of Pluto hitting us like a tsunami of negativity, what do we do? We plow through as we always do. Aries, Virgo and Scorpio may be able to brush it all off as if it were nothing, but there will be three zodiac signs, in particular, will who take the energy of Moon trine Pluto and make a spectacle of it.

Today is the day that we make our lives into a theatrical piece for others to gawk at; we will embarrass ourselves and we will continue to do so until we have no energy left. We may not be able to stop ourselves as Moon trine Pluto prompts us into behaving badly, without discretion, and sadly...without hope.

Still, there is no reason to take it too harshly. Haven't we all been here before, and didn't we get there on our own volition? With Moon trine Pluto in the sky, we can know that it is the universe that is behind the darkness of the day, rather than our own emotional upset...what's meant by this is that the good part about Moon trine Pluto is that the trouble we experience is not due to anything too profound.

It is temporary and will pass as soon as it arrives. We are not the cause, we are merely the players that present the show. The universe is funny that way, don't you think? Who will get the award for worst actor today?

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on May 2, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The last thing you feel you needed today was the help of the transit called Moon trine Pluto, and yet, it's here and it's going to affect you. How so? Your mood will turn black as soon as you begin the day. Not fair, you may cry, but has the universe ever backed away from the chance to flaunt its power? That's not what you wanted because you more than likely were feeling pretty optimistic about this day, as you had great plans ahead.

That's OK, you will get to your plans, but you will also use this dark energy to do something cruel to someone, which will cause instant regret. You will be facetious, meaning, you will jeopardize a good opportunity for someone close to you and then you will act as though you had no idea 'that' was going to happen. Pluto does not bring out the best in those born under the sign of Aries. Too much 'warrior' energy to deal with.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're going to keep within the boundaries of the family today, which means that you are going to parlay the influence of Moon trine Pluto as bickering and backstabbing...and all directed at someone whom you love and are close to. You might not even be able to stand how far you can go, how nasty you can be, but on May 2, you won't be able to stop yourself, because, on some dark level, you actually enjoy ripping this person to shreds, as if they deserve your wrath or worse: they've asked for it.

They have not asked for it and whatever it is that you don't like about this person certainly doesn't give you the right to tear them to pieces, as you will today. You are mean, a true Grinch, and if you push it too far, you will be resented for the rest of your life. Try to lighten it up a little, Virgo, as you know you don't even mean the things you are about to say.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Pluto retrograde was enough to make you call it quits on that project you so desperately wanted to dive deep into, and with Moon trine Pluto now in orbit, you may as well just stay home and sulk it on out, Scorpio. You are someone who likes action. You like to be involved and engaged and the last thing you are up for is the idea that absolutely everything you will try doing today will not only fail miserably, but it will continue to do so if you even try to rectify the situation.

If things continue this way, you'll start to turn on those around you, and you really don't want to do that. You want to be kind and easygoing today, or at least that was the original plan. But it's way too difficult to fight Pluto when it's in retrograde and on May 2, Moon trine Pluto doubles down on the degradation. Honestly, you'd be best to just stick to yourself and perhaps...stay home.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.