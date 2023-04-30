May 1 - 7, 2023 Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs

May 1 - 7, 2023, three zodiac signs will have a rough week, and that includes their horoscopes. Three zodiac signs may experience what could only be compared to a personal revolution. This is most definitely a week that ushers in change, and while some of us are hesitant to open our arms and hearts to even the idea of change, we all know that sometimes change brings healing. We may not even recognize the need for healing as we get stuck in our ruts and become ignorant of the reasons why we are there in the first place. With two Lilith transits coming our way, we must accept that change and healing are part of our destiny.

We will start the week with Mercury square Lilith and travel into Sun square Black Moon Lilith, which completes the transit. What this means for us is that there will be no escaping the light during this time. That basically implies that we will have to come to terms with something in our life if we are to either get rid of it or change it to suit our needs.

We are in desperate need of change, and because we are also looking at Venus square Neptune, we may find that we are just more closed off than we thought; what adds to the negativity of the week depends on our inability to accept that we have to change. Like a vicious circle, we know what we must do, and because we can't readily accept it, we fight it, thus causing ourselves more harm.

The week is headed towards a Full Moon in Scorpio, and it will be on this day that we will 'break' from our pain. Suppose we held tightly to an idea that wasn't working for us. In that case, we will find that by the time the Full Moon rolls around, these three zodiac signs will be too troubled by the truth to maintain it any longer, and thankfully, we will finally own it and give ourselves a chance to move on and heal our lives. We may have to go at it 'the hard way,' but better late than never. Who's going to feel the upheaval of emotions this week?

Rough weekly horoscopes for three zodiac signs May 1 - 7, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The only reason that this week is going to be a bit rough for you, Aries, is that you have so much on your plate, and while you might be tempted to throw it all in the air and run away, you'll do what you always do: buckle down and get the job done.

The truth is, you have so many other things on your mind, and stuff like 'work' is almost a nuisance, a burden. You have issues that are coming at you left and right, and they have nothing to do with work; family life is a continuous struggle for you as you feel it falls on you to be the referee in all situations.

Still, as an Aries, you don't want anyone else refereeing, so you take that on yourself as well. What will become obvious to you this week, Aries, is that you need some time to yourself ... and that might possibly imply the need to take time off from work. By the time the Full Moon in Scorpio arrives, you'll be worn out and ready for a month off.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With Mercury square Lilith coming at you at the top of the week, you'll be so inundated with mental burdens that you will find it hard to carry on with your daily chores. Something is going on in your life, Cancer, and it requires your full attention, and 'full' attention is the last thing you can spare.

This first week of May is something you want to go smoothly, and it's not as though it will bring collapse, but it will stimulate the idea in your mind that you can't continue at the pace you've been going.

You need rest, but not stagnation; you just want some time off, and the one place you can't find that peace of mind is at home, which is your sanctuary, your safe space. This week brings you frustration, which requires you to act to get yourself out of it. There is a healing waiting for you to claim, but to get to it, you have to go through it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Self-doubt leads the way this week, as you can't reconcile certain ideas in your life, making you sad. You want to think you are special or that something in your life is special, but some people surround you that seem to contradict you. They aren't doing it to be adverse, and that's where you have to try and understand them. There's a lot of Lilith energy in the air for you this week, Aquarius, and that means you'll have to deal with things like differences in opinion.

While you are always a very open person, you don't like thinking that you are all alone in your ways of thinking, and this week will definitely challenge you on this. You want your special status, and you don't want your parade rained on. There are people you respect who tell you that they do not believe in what you believe in, and that will have you second-guessing yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.