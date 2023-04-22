The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love The Week Of April 23 - 29, 2023

For the three lucky zodiac signs who get to know that the week of April 23 - 29, 2023 is all about love and light, then stand aside and pick up your award, because this week isn't the ultimate week for loving-kindness. However, the good part is much like New York, New York — if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere! This week lets the cream float to the top, and if your zodiac signs are lucky enough to be considered 'the cream' then this week is for you.

We are looking at April 23 - 29, 2023, and during this week we have Taurus season, which definitely acts as a backbone and will give us the idea that no matter what we do, we will always have a 'landing place' to come home to.

Many of our issues this week will be built around the idea of stability and security, and while the many Mercury-Gemini transits could potentially upset our concentration, certain zodiac signs will be able to fully focus on the one thing that stirs their interest, time, and time again: love. Good ol' love, it's not going anywhere without us.

The loving part of the week takes place at the end of the week, as we will finally have some supportive transits on our side. We're looking at the Moon in Virgo, as well as the softer, more loving transit of Moon sextile Venus, occurring on Friday, the 28.

While this week may start off confusing, the three zodiac signs that will roll with it the easiest will not survive the tumult of the week's beginnings, but they will have the easiest time during the Venus transits that follow. The three zodiac signs that get the most out of this week, will be noticeable in how we show love, how we receive it, and how we honor it.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

For you, Sagittarius, the Taurus season can bring a renewed focus on stability and commitment in relationships. While you love your adventure and freedom, this week may end up inspiring you to explore the more grounding aspects of romance. You may end up seeking out a partner who shares your values and priorities, or who can offer you a sense of stability and security.

During Mercury retrograde, which lasts throughout this week and beyond, you may benefit from taking a step back to reflect on your past relationships and patterns so you don't make that mistake again. It's all about the new insights and perspectives on your love life this week, which will allow you to make more informed decisions in the future.

As the Virgo Moon approaches, you'll be concerned with the more practical aspects of love and romance. It's the little things, the small details, and the gestures that make a relationship work for you, and you may find yourself more willing to put in the effort to make a relationship last.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This is a fantastic week for you, Capricorn, as it is most definitely going to be filled with growth and exploration in your romantic relationships. You may be practical and serious, but during this week, you may find you are ripe and ready for new experiences and possibilities. Every now and then, you get the feeling of wanting to take a chance on your love life, and this week brings you ample opportunity for positive change.

There is, of course, the Mercury retrograde, which could end up having you take a 'deep look' at what you're doing with your present relationship, and this will have you scanning yourself for truths. You may end up feeling very confident about the way you wish to go about keeping the love going. During the Virgo Moon, at the end of the week, you'll feel refreshed and ready to carry on. It's a great week for you to work on your issues, as well, Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you feel during the week of April 23 - 29 is an increased emotional depth and connection in your romantic relationship. You may be the zodiac sign that is perceived as intellectual and detached, but during this week, you may find yourself exploring your emotional side more fully. That's always a good thing because the more you love and honor yourself, the more you can give, in earnest, to another.

As the Mercury retrograde kicks in 'for real' you may benefit from revisiting past relationships or connections they may have overlooked or dismissed. There are lessons you still need to learn, and your answers may be found in the past.

That's not to say the past is your new destination, but you have learned a lot in your lifetime, and you could put some of that knowledge to work, this week, Aquarius. It's all about paying attention to the day-to-day details of your romantic life, so that can deal with the fact that relationships take work, and you're willing to do that work.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.