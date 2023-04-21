April 23 - 29, 2023 Horoscopes Are Truly Wonderful For 3 Zodiac Signs

If we are going to talk about how three zodiac signs will have a great week of April 23 - 29, 2023, then we're going to have to break down certain astrological events that are taking place during the end of the month.

Now that we're in the flow of the Taurus Sun, we're all feeling a little more stable than we've been feeling over the last month or so, and wouldn't it be like the universe to throw in a couple of major obstacles for us, just to see who gets to jump over those hurdles and who gets to fall behind?

Well, if there's one stand-out transit for the week of April 23 - 29, it's our old friend Mercury retrograde, which also happens to fall under Taurus. In fact, it's Taurus energy that's going to spare us this week, because that's our saving grace, right there.

So while Mercury retrograde threatens to do its share of disrupting, certain signs of the zodiac will be so on top of it all they will be able to use the many Taurus transits to their advantage, thus making it a great week.

One thing that will be super noticeable is the lack of fiery Aries energy, and that is probably what makes most of us feel as though we have a chance to get everything we want done, done. This week isn't dedicated to Clash of The Egos. For some zodiac signs, that's the trick right there.

We who will rise above during this particular week are those who don't want to be bothered by others, as we really do have a good eye for success — we simply don't want to be opined on. It's a great week for those of us who seek goodness and avoid drama.

Three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes on April 23 - 29, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Interestingly enough, you don't mind having a break from your Sun sign, as Aries's power may be powerful, but it sure as heck is draining for you. This week allows you to focus more intensely on all the good things in your life, rather than sneer at all the things you believe are going wrong. In fact, during the week of April 23 - 29, you won't find much to complain about, as your communications seem to be running so smoothly that they might even shock you.

Yes, you are there for the Mercury retrograde, but there's a lot of Mercury-Gemini energy going around and you are making it work for you. For instance, Monday starts your week off on a high note; expect to hear good news coming in the form of an email. With the Sun conjunction node falling on that day, you may even get life-altering 'good' news. Change is imminent, and you are there for all of it, Aries.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Not only are you in Taurus season and loving it, but you're also feeling as though you've finally overcome some nagging obstacle in your life, and now that it's gone, you feel free and capable of taking on whatever comes your way.

You've got Mercury sextile Mars heading your way on Monday, April 24, and it's going to help you gain control over the Mercury retrograde blues, by redirecting you to higher ground ... meaning, if you are about to make a decision and you believe that decision might not be the right one, you'll be able to stop yourself.

The result will benefit you and set you up for the rest of the year. This week also affects you the right way because of the transit Sun sextile Moon, which helps you to see something in your life with total clarity. Now that you can focus again, you'll be working with a happy goal in mind.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The beginning of the week will go smoothly for you, Gemini, but the real gold comes in toward the latter portion of the week, with the introduction of Leo energy into your world. While Aries's power may have been a little too much for you, you have always been able to work well with Leo transits, as they seem to appeal to your sense of who you are and what you are worth.

You feel exceptionally confident during this week, Gemini, and between April 23 - 29, you may find you are not only thinking clearly, but purposefully, too. You've needed to believe in something for a while now, and you've been feeling a little lost; this week brings your focus back and that gives you the impression you can finally settle into your new hobby or creative endeavor. You are filled with ambition and creative ideas this week.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.