every zodiac sign's love horoscope for april 13, 2023

With Mercury in its shadow period, we see things in our love life indicating what's coming up before retrograde starts. Here's how this transit affects your love horoscope for Thursday, April 13, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 13, 2023:

Aries

A change in your partner's finances may affect you in some way. While today there may be nothing unusual taking place, a foreshadowing of things to come, likely beneficial, will manifest in the life of a partner, and later, for your highest good.

Taurus

You get a flash into what could be in store for your love life. Your love life may show signs of growth, and while the future always remains uncertain, you have a strong sense of what may unfold next for your relationship and a clearer vision of what you want.

Gemini

A hidden enemy shows their hand. You never really know someone until you've had an opportunity to spend time together.

Someone you care for, and trust, may show their true colors. It will be easy to deny, but when you spot a red flag, try not to ignore it.

Cancer

Can you be friends with an ex? Someone you once loved may try to return into your life — through the back door. This person may reach out to see how you're doing or start interacting with your social media as if nothing happened.

You might feel mixed emotions about their return to your life, even if you do not reciprocate with positive responses. Friendship or not, their actions reveal feelings are still involved.

Leo

It is not easy to rebuild trust and respect once lost; however, today, you may desire to get back into good graces with someone you cared about but hurt in the past.

While it may feel like they are disinterested in your apology, stay true to your goal. Will you be willing to 'eat crow' to show your sincerity? You will have to decide.

Virgo

You will go back and forth on your decision to have a religious wedding ceremony.

You may not like the idea of tradition, but having the wedding you always dreamed of could be too tough to pass up. It's a big decision, Virgo, so don't rush into choosing one thing over another until you are ready.

Libra

Pay attention to your intuition when it comes to love. Someone may be making empty promises about their love, commitment and desire to be a couple.

You may feel that their words are sweet and sound wonderful to your ears, but your heart can tell that their actions and intentions seem mismatched.

Scorpio

You are unsure about committing to someone you care for but aren't necessarily in love with. You may find it easier to live each day enjoying the moment instead of rushing to put a title on your relationship.

This is when you want to take it slowly and get to know each other better. You prefer not to rush, so you don't have to break up with a lot of drama later.

Sagittarius

You feel confused about many things regarding love, which can sometimes cause you to feel a bit overwhelmed about the future. For that reason, you need to take this relationship slow today.

You are not ready to be in a fully committed relationship yet, because there is still so much left to heal. There's no need to rush until you feel fully ready.

Capricorn

At this moment, you're attracted to your friend, but if you move forward, you can't go back to the way things used to be. Once you've crossed the line from friendship to more than friends, it's nearly impossible to return.

You will want to think twice about taking things forward with someone, especially if you already know you would never want to move beyond friends with benefits.

Aquarius

Harsh words can never fully be eliminated from someone's memory. Today, exercise caution when speaking to the person you care about.

Remember that not everyone has thick skin, even if you are being honest about how you feel while working through a conflict. Your partner may need time to process your thoughts and desire non-sexual touches over snuggling and physical affection.

Pisces

It's better not to regift a present you received from an ex. Buy a thoughtful item that has no history behind it other than your own sentimentality. Regifting can seem harmless, but even if you were to never get caught by your partner, it says something about your relationship. Instead, be original. Do your part to make the day special by shopping for something new and within your budget.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.