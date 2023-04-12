3 Zodiac Signs Have Bad Timing In Love On April 13, 2023, During Moon Conjunct Pluto

During Moon conjunct Pluto, three zodiac signs with bad timing in love on April 13, 2023. We may be right on time, but many other 'things' show up, too, like...moodiness and neurosis. Like...incredible amounts of self-doubt.

We may want to find love, and we may want to nourish it and tend to it and put it on a pedestal. Still, if our timing is off, as it will be for Aries, Virgo, and Sagittarius during Moon conjunct Pluto, we also blow our opportunity. This is a rough experience for three zodiac signs because we don't want to blow it. We don't have secret thoughts of how we can sabotage our happiness, yet that's what we'll be doing today. We are unconsciously going to stand in our own way, and we're going to do it by exhibiting some of our worst behavior yet.

Another problem with today's bad timing is that we may let our paranoias get in the way of our perception. This implies that we may fall in love with someone and, like a knee-jerk reaction, find fault with them, as if we've gone into hyper-defensive mode. We think we're being self-protective, but we're really just being paranoid, and if we show this person this side of ourselves so quickly, we will blow it. Timing is everything today; some of us will miss the boat.

Three zodiac signs with bad timing in love on April 13, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What will set you on fire today, Aries, is your impulsive nature. You may be in a situation where you like someone and want things to go well with them. Being that you are smart and analytical, you may do a little too much analysis of that person and in your summation, you will tell them what you believe they are all about, which is not only nervy, it's something they didn't ask for. On April 13, during Moon conjunct Pluto, you will completely misjudge the person you want to be in a relationship with.

Because you tend to believe you are always right, you won't know what to do with their reaction, which will not only be bad, it will be enough for them to turn off to you. You didn't keep your mouth closed, and the timing of your blurting behavior was so perfectly savage that you will ruin what you'd already established. You can't keep your psychoanalysis to yourself, and thanks to Moon conjunct Pluto, you'll end up blowing your opportunity to get to know this person better. Boundaries, Aries...boundaries. Keep them in mind.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today brings you a mixed bag of emotions. On one hand, you are stoked for a new romantic experience. Everything is new again, meaning you have a fresh new opportunity to get it right. On the other hand, during Moon conjunct Pluto on April 13, 2023, you see this new love as something that could easily hurt you if you let yourself become too vulnerable. This rapidly morphs into paranoia and intense self-defense; what you think is cute or 'play-hostile' reads as you being mean and pushing it too much.

To protect yourself from your sense of radical distrust, you set up a situation where the person you want to love has to climb over your walls of defense, but the timing on this is too soon, Virgo. You have shown a side of yourself so early in the game, and that side presents you as a neurotic person.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your timing is so off today, Sagittarius, mainly because you can't gauge when the timing might be right. During Moon conjunct Pluto, you will find yourself in a situation where you are so nervous about talking with the new romantic interest in your life that you'll let those nerves do the talking for you.

While this is an all-too-human experience, you'll take it to the next level, and to stave off your nerves, you'll glad out something so intense that you won't be able to retract hurtful words as your love interest backs off in very obvious ways. You may end up suggesting something about yourself that is horrible or scary, and even if it's just your way of being funny, you'll end up overdoing it to such a degree that you may never get a second chance to show this person that you're actually 'normal.' Too much, too soon, too weird, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.