Tarot Horoscope For All 12 Zodiac Signs, Monday, April 10, 2023

Your tarot horoscope for April 10, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs. Check out what the tarot says for your day while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon enters Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can feel unfair, and while this may seem negative at times, consider what it means for you in reality. You are blessed beyond measure in areas of life where others are suffering. As you consider how abundant your world is, you can start to see how you can improve it for others. You're positioned so strongly that you can make a big difference, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Start somewhere. You might be waiting a very long time for the circumstances to be perfect for what you want to do. Things may never be totally right. Still, begin. You can tweak and improve the situation as you work through each challenge. Don't waste time today waiting for tomorrow. Live now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is what you decide it will be. How are you defining luck? You may see it as a particular number, circumstance, place, or person. But the truth is you create the luck you want to experience. In fact, you may already be lucky!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Someone wants you to make a decision about your relationship. Are you in, or are you out? Are you ready to commit, or do you want to remain casual? It's not an easy decision, but you may already know the answer by now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The ladder of success is climbed one rung at a time. You have to keep pushing yourself forward. The moment you stop is the minute that your grasp weakens. Today, strength is in the continued process of rising to the occasion.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Don't let a person fool you with their pretty talk. Ask for cold, hard facts. You can tell when something is too good to be true. Your heart knows. Let your mind accept the reality of what you wished were real, but it is proving itself to be more of a mirage.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Someone is taking their good old sweet time getting around to your project. Why put your life on hold for a person who has decided not to make you a priority? Respect yourself and start living your best life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Think for yourself. You have a lot of wisdom, experience, and life knowledge. While it's great to ask someone what they think and get their opinion, it's you who has to live out the decisions you make. So it's you who needs to be OK with the choice you make now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so talented. Today you may feel all out of your creative juices but don't worry. You will find that source of strength that often feels elusive and nearly wiped out. You never completely dry the well of imagination. Rest a little bit; the muse will come.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your softer side is there to show others how to be vulnerable when you are strong. You may not be comfortable laying out all your emotional cards on the table, but being soft is a wonderful experience. You need this.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Today is going to be an excellent day. You have the Midas touch. Everything you do turns to gold. Nothing truly gets in your way or stops you from enjoying and living life to the fullest. You must focus on the good, and the rest will follow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your psychic side is coming through to deliver an important message. To tune in, spend some time in nature. Connect with earthy things. Allow yourself to feel the energy of your inner being come alive and help you understand things beyond life's veil.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.