April 10, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are 'Luckiest' For 3 Zodiac Signs On Monday

The love horoscopes for three zodiac signs will be luckiest on April 10, 2023. On Monday, prepare for happiness if you're an Aries, Taurus or Aquarius, as this day is the bringer of good news and the maker of happy love lives. Why should such a lucky day exist, and how is it happening? Well, first of all, we have one of the most positive transits available — Sun trine Moon. The Sun shines in, folks because today will be a goody.

The transit Sun trine Moon is a positive aspect that allows us to bridge the communication gap in our romantic relationships. In love, we are inspired with optimism and confidence. We say things that might alter the state of the relationship in very happy ways. This is a great day to 'pop the question' or to suggest something wild and fun to our partners. They will go along with whatever we have in store because, well...it's that kind of day.

While we may all stand to benefit from today's brilliance, three zodiac signs, in particular, will experience all Sun trine Moon has to offer. We're talking about confidence, positivity, expressiveness, creativity and the ability to act on our feelings. We're not sitting at home moping on this day — nobody is. This is one of the more inspiring days of the year so far, so get to it, signs. Make the most of April 9, 2023, and it's a supercharged cosmic event.

Monday, April 10, 2023, love horoscopes are luckiest in love for three zodiac signs:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Oh how you've needed a good solid happy day, and here you are, ready to dive in. Today is April 10, and it may even be your birthday, Aries. But birthday or not, today is a day for celebration and honestly, nothing can get you down today. With the Sun trine Moon as your most influential transit, you'll be open to new ideas and ready to share everything you've got with the person you love, and you love more than one person!

Your love extends to your family and partner, and everything is covered today. You can expect to start something with the person you love, as in a new hobby or activity that involves you both...you'll discover something new about your partner that delights you, and you want more, more, more of it. You feel glad to be alive today, and that means everything.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may be very young or older and more mature, but there's one certain thing: you have seen a lot in your lifetime, no matter what age you are, and you now feel as though you have no time for that which drags you down. During Sun trine Moon, on April 10, 2023, you will revel in the beauty of your present relationship, knowing that it will last and last. You've paid the price, and during Sun trine Moon, you are fully aware of what is needed to have a happy life. For you, it's in your ability to say no to negativity.

You simply will not go down in that sinking ship, and you and your partner know that if things are to work, as they are definitely working out now, then it's all about staying positive. No problem here, Taurus. You rule when it comes to positive thinking.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

During the Sun trine Moon, you want to bring out everything that makes you happy. You want to dive into your interests and have a party with the people in your life who celebrate the same things that you like to celebrate. Your love life will be enhanced by the nonstop great attitude that keeps on giving, and while you, yourself, will feel nearly ecstatic about today, it's nothing compared to what you'll make others feel like.

You are exceptionally kind and understanding today, and you feel generous with your ability to listen and offer advice if required. You have nothing but respect for your romantic partner, and you may even enjoy an incredible heart-to-heart conversation about love and life with them on this day, April 10, 2023. Good times ahead; enjoy, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.