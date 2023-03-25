Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Sunday, March 26, 2023

Love is a motivator. Love can move mountains, and it can also move us to tears. For the love horoscope Sunday, March 26, 2023, we catch a glimpse of a world where our emotions take on new vitality. When we think about love, we often point to Venus, but Mars is the masculine driving force behind desire, passion, and lust. So, when it changes zodiac signs, it's a big deal. To find out what is in store for today, check out your Sun sign, including your Moon and Rising sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, March 26, 2023:

Aries

Channel your passion for romance and love into your home life. Today, you may find working on your personal space soothing and helpful. Even if you cannot get it all done, your time invested in the home front can give you a solid sense of reward and helpfulness.

Taurus

Try not to argue. A tit-for-tat can be on the horizon today and the entire month while Mars enters Cancer. You may dislike the emotional side of an argument and try to avoid getting into it yourself, but sparring for the sake of argument to win is not the way to go. Instead, remember to take the high road and do the next best thing.

Gemini

Spending money on someone to win them over is not a good way to address your love and care for a person. Today, invest with your heart but remember to be wide and careful not to overspend what you have earned.

Cancer

Today, a bout of selfishness, unlike your usual giving self, is possible. With Mars entering your zodiac sign, prepare for an emotional day that is healing and a little sad. It is not easy to process tough emotions, but with a little bit of time, you will start to feel a whole lot better.

Leo

The past can bring back painful memories that lead you to tears. It can be healing and awe-inspiring that you once were younger and loved someone profusely. But today, healing is about letting go and encouraging yourself to see beyond the faults and embrace the positive moments.

Virgo

Your passion for a friend can be a burden on your heart at times. You may feel strongly about their current relationship and have many concerns about what they are going through. Just letting them know you're there when they may need you can be sufficient enough for you to remain safe, but also to encourage your friend to change once they are ready to do so.

Libra

A relationship that was once slightly romantic at work comes to an end. You may feel awkward having to see this person when you go to work, but it can be done. You can request a workplace transfer later or keep doing your best and moving on.

Scorpio

Faith reignites when you see things you thought were impossible. when an ex decides to apologize and ask for a second chance. or when you are able to reconcile with a former partner; miracles happen every day. Wait for them.

Sagittarius

You can always tell when something is not right, so when you sense your significant other is acting a bit secretively or hiding something from you, confront the problem to see what they have to say. You may get to the truth sooner than you think, which may be insignificant.

Capricorn

Today, a key relationship that's on the fray may fall apart. You may have sensed this moment would happen. A part of you may wonder if you should stop trying, but time will tell you what to do next. Be patient with yourself and the current situation.

Aquarius

You may carry a little bit more weight in the relationship today than usual. It's a beautiful thing when you can work together as a team and do things that help each other reach your goals.

Pisces

Today, take care of the small details of life. You may not understand the big picture of your partner's career. So, listen more to explore how they think and how you might be able to bring out their better side in your own way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.