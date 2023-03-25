3 Zodiac Signs Want Success More Than Love During On March 26, 2023, Moon Square Saturn

With the Moon square Saturn in our sky on March 26, 2023, there will be no doubt why many of us feel a little more ambitious than usual. This transit oomphs up our desire to win and to have it 'our way.' Things like love and family are not our prime concern on days like today, and it's not that those things aren't important in the greater scheme. It's just on this day; we have our priorities. Today is the day to 'go for it.' Success is what we want and what we will go for, and if anyone in our lives doesn't understand that, they will have to figure it out on their own time. We are not interested in how our ambition upsets others; we want success. That is the goal.

Today, a few zodiac signs will literally have to tell the people in our lives to back off. We aren't trying to hurt feelings but to be realistic with those who love and care about us. Today's feeling is, 'just leave me be; I have 'things' to do.' And, you know how people get. They take any opportunity to find offense, which will also probably occur today.

It's OK. Things get done today. Egos will have to heal on their own, as we who feel the desire for success more than the desire for love are on a mission of accomplishment. For three zodiac signs, the way is clear: go for the gold. We are success-driven and goal-oriented, and in terms of ambition, this is really the only way to be. The transit Moon square Saturn may not work for everyone, but it will work for us.

Three zodiac signs want success more than love during Moon square Saturn on March 26, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have always been the most ambitious person, and sometimes you trip yourself by trying almost too hard. Today, once again, you will see an opportunity that unravels your mind, meaning if you can grab the chance to show your potential, you know that you can basically 'wow' the world. You need to clear your schedule and jump on this primo opportunity. Success is the only thing on your mind, and the last thing you are interested in right now is love, romance and all the hassles that come with it. During Moon square Saturn, you see love as a hindrance; it's good, but it's not on today's list of 'things to do.' March 26 provides you with a hopeful outlook on the future, but you also know that you'll need dedication and drive to get the success you desire. You've got it all. Go, Aries...run!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today, March 26, 2023, puts together everything you've been working on...and more. Today is the day you see the 'endgame,' meaning you can finally envision where all your dreams and schemes come to the apex. This is the success you've been dreaming about, and you are no slacker, Scorpio, so if you apply action to the dream, you are a shoo-in for the success you crave. You may have to turn down romance during the transit of Moon square Saturn, but you don't care. If you don't prioritize your life, you'll get nowhere, and that's the last place you want to go. You may have to tell your partner or date you must take a rain check, as you have something significant to do. Your life's goal is to succeed; sometimes, you must sacrifice for it. It's OK.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel your life has taught you a gigantic and valuable lesson: business first, romance later. On March 26, you will once again stick with your maxim; you prefer to do business without distractions because this is the only way to achieve the success you adore. And you do love to win, Capricorn. It's not that you are competitive; you are dedicated to work, and you love to show yourself what you can do when you put your mind to it. While you have a compartment in your life for love, you try not to let the two overlap one another. And on this day, during Moon square Saturn, the line will be clear: you are on the side of business, progress and finance. Love must take a backseat on this day. If someone in your life loves you as a partner, they must already understand that this is just who you are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.