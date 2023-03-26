Tarot Horoscope For March 27, 2023, By Zodiac Sign

What will your tarot card say?
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Mar 26, 2023
Photo: JMBee Studio via Canva/Tempcraft via Canva Pro
Today's tarot horoscope for March 27, 2023, is full of insight and predictions for each zodiac sign in astrology. Today's reading includes predictions from the Sun in Aries and the Moon in Gemini.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Tower
If you look for trouble, you will find it. Sometimes expecting the worst attracts problems your way. Today, focus on what could go right rather than wrong. You decide the type of day you're going to have.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
As the saying goes, "there is no school like the old school." Today indulge yourself in some good old history. There is much to be learned looking back in time. It can be fun to review your life and how the seasons have changed to plan the future.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Devil
Every once and awhile you might enjoy treating yourself to something decadent. Treat yourself to something super sweet and savory. Sometimes going off your diet can motivate you to a stronger this week and stick to your goals.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Hermit
Close the door, put the phone on airplane mode and take a long nap. Today your first step toward spirituality is self-care. Rest your mind and your body; the soul will follow.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Judgement
Think for yourself. People will always have opinions and share them with you to influence your thoughts. But what matters most is your own original thoughts. You don't want to be someone who is misled when you know in your heart what to do.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Magician
Try something extraordinary. Working on inner change is the best way to see the world with fresh new eyes. You can only change yourself when you do something you've never done before.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
It's not easy being feminine. Especially when you have an empathetic heart, you will pick up the energy around you, and sometimes it can make you sad. Be sure to have some boundaries and know when to take a break. Even good situations can feel toxic at times.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Justice
Love is a balancing act for your relationship today. You might put someone first to an extreme, leaving you wondering if you are being fair to yourself. Pay attention to your feelings. When you feel resentful, make a change.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Lovers
No one likes a cheater. You may have feelings for someone other than your partner, but straying behind their back does nothing for you. If your relationship is truly over, be brave and break up. You don't want to do anything you'll feel ashamed of later.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Sun
Circumstances can change without any warning. A good situation may become incompatible with your dreams, causing you to spiral and go in a new direction. Fate sometimes pulls the rug out from beneath your feet so you can find the path that's meant for you.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
Stop making excuses. Sometimes you blame others for why you feel stuck in life. You make the decisions for the way your life will go. If you don't like where you are, it's up to you to change it.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Moon
Positive illusions about your partner aren't all bad. Seeing the good in them before it manifests may help them become a better person. Love always motivates more than fear or anger.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.